PPR Capital Management Secures Position on 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management , a private equity real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

With a three-year revenue growth of 464%, PPR ranks No. 1,102 on the nationwide list, 27th in Pennsylvania, and 74th overall in the Financial Services category. This is the second time PPR has secured a spot on the Inc. 5000; it improved from 2020, when the firm ranked No. 1,835 on the list.

"PPR's ranking on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our firm's dedication to growth over the last five years," said Steve Meyer, CEO at PPR Capital Management. "It's an honor to rank on this renowned list for a second time. This incredible achievement is made possible through the hard work and commitment of our team, the evolution of our investment thesis, and the continued support of our valued investors and stakeholders."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief, commented, "One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list. To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller."

"Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

In addition to the Inc. 5000, PPR has also been named by Financial Times as one of "America's Fastest Growing Companies" in 2024 and received Philadelphia Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" designation for the second consecutive year.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm has been named as one of "America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024" by Financial Times and has received a "Best Places to Work" designation by Philadelphia Business Journal for the past two consecutive years. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

