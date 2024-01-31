PPR Capital Management Promotes Taylor Nelson to Director of Non-Performing Loan Investments

Having Purchased Over $440 Million In the Past Two Years, Nelson Leads the Firm's Expansion of its NPL Business Model

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management, a private equity real estate investment firm, has announced the promotion of Taylor Nelson to Director of Non-Performing Loan Investments. In this role, Nelson will lead PPR's Non-Performing Loan (NPL) business vertical and will be responsible for acquisitions, surveillance and performance of the firm's NPL business line and Joint Venture partnerships. Nelson previously served as the firm's Senior Acquisition and Portfolio Analyst since 2020.

Taylor Nelson

"Taylor has been a champion of PPR's continued expansion into the NPL vertical and a major contributor to the firm's success in this area," said Steve Meyer, CEO of PPR Capital Management. "He's very deserving of leading our NPL investment strategy, which better positions PPR to further grow this business model and deliver strategic investment opportunities to our investors and stakeholders."

Since 2019, Nelson has acted as the lead analyst in PPR's purchasing of over $800 million worth of NPLs. He also supports PPR's Investment Management, Investment Strategy and Finance teams with modeling, forecasting and data analysis.

"As Director of NPL Investments I'm excited about the opportunity to maximize PPR's NPL portfolio," said Nelson. "I look forward to taking ownership of the firm's NPL vertical, a business model I became deeply familiar with in my previous role, while continuing to position PPR for viable investment opportunities."

Nelson joined PPR in 2017. He received his bachelor's degree in criminology with a concentration in computing and statistics, and a minor in information systems and statistical analysis, from Penn State University.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

