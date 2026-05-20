New GMG guide explains why B2B tech companies need a PR-led AI visibility strategy to build and strengthen the public credibility signals that determine whether AI tools recognize, trust, and recommend them in AI-generated answers, AI search results, and AI-generated vendor shortlists

Key Takeaways

Gabriel Marketing Group says the "silent shortlist" is becoming a real blind spot for B2B tech companies. The silent shortlist is the names of vendors that AI tools surface when buyers ask early research questions, often long before a company knows an opportunity exists.

GMG argues that PR is no longer just about awareness or reputation. It is now part of pipeline infrastructure because earned media, analyst validation, executive visibility, awards, customer proof, and partner signals help shape whether AI tools recognize and recommend a company.

GMG President Michiko Morales says AI visibility depends not only on what a company says about itself, but also on whether the broader market has clearly and credibly explained why that company matters.

The agency says that technical Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and more content alone are not enough to improve a brand's presence in AI-generated answers, because AI tools look for patterns across public sources. This means companies need clearer positioning, stronger third-party proof, and more consistent descriptions across the web.

GMG recommends a PR-led AI visibility strategy that brings internal expertise into the open, aligns messaging across public channels, and measures whether a brand appears accurately in AI-generated answers.

MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), a B2B technology public relations agency that helps startups, scaleups, and established technology companies build visibility, credibility, and market authority, today released a new guide that addresses a growing problem many B2B companies are only beginning to see: buyers are asking AI tools which vendors to consider, and some companies are being left out of the answer. The guide positions B2B tech PR as an essential strategy for improving brand visibility in AI search, where PR outputs provide the public credibility signals that increasingly influence which companies appear, how they are described, and whether they are recommended.

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The guide, PR for AI Visibility, explains how AI tools use public information to summarize companies, compare vendors, and recommend solutions. GMG says the shift matters because B2B technology buyers are increasingly using tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity to ask questions that once happened through traditional search. For B2B CEOs, CMOs, CROs, communications leaders, and revenue teams, the critical issue is that a company can lose consideration before a prospect ever visits its website, fills out a form, or talks to sales.

"B2B tech companies are used to worrying about whether they rank on Google, but AI-assisted discovery changes the stakes," said Michiko Morales, president of Gabriel Marketing Group. "If a B2B buyer asks an AI tool which vendors to consider and your company isn't named, you've already lost the deal. Owned content matters, but in the AI era, PR is a commercial priority because it creates the external proof that determines whether AI systems see you as credible enough to include, compare, and recommend."

GMG defines the "silent shortlist" as the list of vendors, products, experts, or solution categories that an AI tool provides to a buyer during early-stage research. In many cases, that list is formed before the buyer has visited a vendor website, downloaded a report, searched for a branded term, or entered a sales process. That, according to GMG, is what makes the shortlist "silent": a company may never know it was excluded; there may be no lost lead to analyze, no missed demo request to trace, and no obvious signal that a buyer considered the category at all.

According to GMG, buyers are no longer just searching for company names. They are asking AI tools practical, high-intent questions such as:

Which vendors should I consider?

Which platforms are best for my company's size or industry?

Which companies are trusted in this category?

How do these solutions compare?

What should I know before choosing a vendor?

If public information about a company is thin, inconsistent, outdated, or supported only by the company's own marketing, AI tools may overlook it, describe it vaguely, or recommend competitors with stronger public proof. That creates a new challenge for B2B buyer research, as prospects may form opinions based on AI-generated vendor shortlists before they ever visit a company's website or speak with its sales team.

To help companies respond, GMG's "PR for AI Visibility" guide explains how a PR program's outputs of earned media, executive thought leadership, analyst validation, awards, partner announcements, customer proof points, and consistent public messaging can help companies become easier for AI tools to understand, summarize, and recommend. The guide also explains why earned media for AI visibility matters: credible third-party coverage helps create the outside proof AI systems need when evaluating whether a company should appear in AI-generated answers.

The guide also explains how Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and Public Relations (PR) work together: SEO helps companies show up in search; GEO helps make owned content easier for AI systems to interpret; PR builds the third-party credibility and category authority that AI systems and buyers look for when deciding who seems trustworthy. Together, these disciplines form a practical GEO strategy for companies seeking to improve AI search visibility, strengthen AI brand mentions, and be more consistently included on AI-generated vendor shortlists.

Why AI Visibility Requires More Than Technical SEO

GMG says many B2B technology companies are still treating AI visibility as a website problem. They assume better metadata, more blog posts, technical Search Engine Optimization (SEO) fixes, or higher content volume will be enough to appear in AI-generated answers. That approach, GMG says, is understandable but incomplete. A stronger AI visibility strategy requires companies to look beyond owned content and understand how brand visibility in AI search is shaped by public evidence across media, analyst commentary, executive thought leadership, partner references, customer proof, and other third-party sources.

AI visibility refers to whether a company, executive, product, category, or resource is accurately represented in AI-generated summaries, recommendations, comparisons, and answers. It depends on whether public information about the company is clear, consistent, current, credible, and connected to the questions buyers actually ask.

AI tools do not rely only on a company's website. They synthesize patterns from across the public web, including media coverage, analyst mentions, executive commentary, customer stories, partner references, directory listings, awards, reviews, and other sources to determine whether a company is known and trusted in its category. That means a B2B technology company can have a strong product, experienced leadership, and real customer results and still be missing from AI answers if the public record does not make those strengths easy to find or easy to trust.

GMG says this creates a new visibility gap: Traditional search rankings may show that a page can be found; AI visibility shows whether the company is understood, trusted, and connected to the right buyer questions across the broader market.

How Public Relations Builds the Authority Signals AI Tools Use

According to GMG, Public Relations (PR) now plays a direct role in AI-assisted discovery by helping shape the public evidence that AI tools use to describe a company. Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), also known as Answer Engine Optimization, helps owned content become clearer, more structured, and easier for AI tools to summarize. PR adds something different and harder to manufacture: outside credibility.

"Website copy tells the market how a company describes itself. PR influences how the market describes the company," said Morales. "That distinction matters because AI systems are designed to synthesize information from multiple sources. If the only credible claims about your company come from your own website or your own marketing, AI systems and buyers won't trust you and mention you in AI-generated answers without external validation."

GMG says the strongest AI visibility strategies connect all three disciplines. Companies need owned content that clearly explains their category and value. They need Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and GEO practices that make that content easier to find, parse, and cite. They also need third-party validation showing the market recognizes their expertise, not just the company's claim.

Why B2B Technology Companies Are Missing From AI-Generated Answers

GMG identifies several common reasons B2B technology companies fail to appear accurately or consistently in AI-generated answers:

Unclear positioning: AI systems need to understand what a company does, who it serves, which category it belongs to, and which buyer problems it solves. If that information is vague or inconsistent, AI tools have fewer reliable signals to use.

AI systems need to understand what a company does, who it serves, which category it belongs to, and which buyer problems it solves. If that information is vague or inconsistent, AI tools have fewer reliable signals to use. Inconsistent public descriptions: A company that describes itself one way on its homepage, another way in press releases, and another way in executive bios, LinkedIn profiles, or media coverage creates confusion for AI systems.

A company that describes itself one way on its homepage, another way in press releases, and another way in executive bios, LinkedIn profiles, or media coverage creates confusion for AI systems. Trapped internal expertise: Founders, product leaders, engineers, sales teams, and customer success teams often know exactly what buyers struggle with. But that expertise does not build market authority if it remains confined to pitch decks, sales calls, product demos, and internal meetings.

Founders, product leaders, engineers, sales teams, and customer success teams often know exactly what buyers struggle with. But that expertise does not build market authority if it remains confined to pitch decks, sales calls, product demos, and internal meetings. Limited third-party validation: Competitors with stronger earned media, analyst mentions, awards, partner references, customer proof points, contributed articles, and executive commentary may look more credible across the public web, even when their products are not stronger.

Competitors with stronger earned media, analyst mentions, awards, partner references, customer proof points, contributed articles, and executive commentary may look more credible across the public web, even when their products are not stronger. Content that was not built for AI-assisted research: Many B2B content libraries were built for campaigns, product education, or traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO). They were not built to answer the complex, comparison-based questions buyers now ask AI tools.

Many B2B content libraries were built for campaigns, product education, or traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO). They were not built to answer the complex, comparison-based questions buyers now ask AI tools. Outdated authority signals: Companies with strong coverage from several years ago but little current visibility may be underrepresented in newer AI-assisted research because the public proof around them has gone quiet.

How B2B Technology Companies Can Improve AI Visibility

GMG recommends that B2B technology companies stop treating AI visibility as a content-volume exercise and start treating it as an authority-building strategy. According to GMG, that strategy should include:

Message consistency: Align company descriptions, executive bios, boilerplates, service pages, press releases, LinkedIn profiles, directory listings, and partner pages so they reinforce the same category, buyer problems, and outcomes.

Align company descriptions, executive bios, boilerplates, service pages, press releases, LinkedIn profiles, directory listings, and partner pages so they reinforce the same category, buyer problems, and outcomes. Earned media: Secure credible coverage, contributed commentary, podcast appearances, and expert citations that help AI systems connect the company to the right category, buyer problems, and market conversations.

Secure credible coverage, contributed commentary, podcast appearances, and expert citations that help AI systems connect the company to the right category, buyer problems, and market conversations. Third-party validation: Build credible proof through analyst relations, awards, rankings, partner announcements, customer stories, and market recognition.

Build credible proof through analyst relations, awards, rankings, partner announcements, customer stories, and market recognition. Executive visibility: Turn internal expertise into public knowledge through executive thought leadership, contributed articles, media interviews, podcasts, webinars, and speaking programs.

Turn internal expertise into public knowledge through executive thought leadership, contributed articles, media interviews, podcasts, webinars, and speaking programs. AI-ready content: Create content that clearly explains what the company does, what it knows, which problems it solves, who it serves, and why its claims are credible.

Create content that clearly explains what the company does, what it knows, which problems it solves, who it serves, and why its claims are credible. AI visibility measurement: Measure more than just whether a brand appears in a single prompt. Evaluate brand presence in AI-generated answers, description accuracy, competitor visibility, cited or influential sources, topic associations, changes over time, AI brand mentions, and inclusion in AI-generated vendor shortlists.

GMG cautions that typing a few questions into ChatGPT or Perplexity is not a complete AI visibility strategy. A one-time prompt test may show whether a company appeared in a single answer at a given moment. It does not explain why the company appeared, why it was omitted, which competitors have stronger authority signals, or which gaps are limiting performance.

Why Public Relations Is Now Pipeline Infrastructure

GMG says the implications of AI-assisted discovery are especially important for CMOs and CROs because AI moves vendor evaluation upstream. Buyers can form opinions, compare vendors, and narrow options before they ever reach a company-controlled channel. That means public authority now affects whether a company is discovered, understood, compared, trusted, and included in the earliest stages of a buying process.

Companies that integrate Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and Public Relations (PR) can improve the likelihood that their expertise, proof points, and market position are discoverable, understandable, and usable in AI-assisted research. Companies that treat AI visibility as a narrow technical task risk losing ground as competitors are repeatedly surfaced in AI-generated answers, recommendations, and comparisons.

"The companies that win in AI visibility will not be the companies that publish the most content," said Morales. "They will be the companies that make their expertise clear, credible, and difficult to ignore. That is where PR becomes essential. PR outputs—including earned media, analyst commentary, bylined articles, podcasts, awards, and partner validation—help shape how the market describes a company. In an AI-assisted buying environment, credibility matters because AI systems synthesize not only what a company says about itself, but what trusted sources say about its category, expertise and impact."

To read GMG's full guide, Public Relations for AI Visibility, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/public-relations-for-ai-visibility .

To discuss how to improve your B2B tech brand's inclusion in AI-generated answers, schedule a consultation with Gabriel Marketing Group: https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/lets-talk-about-your-pr-and-growth-strategy .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the "silent shortlist" in AI-assisted B2B buying?

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) defines the "silent shortlist" as the vendors, solutions, or experts AI tools surface when buyers ask early research questions. GMG says this can happen before a prospect visits a vendor website, fills out a form, searches a branded term, or speaks with sales.

How do SEO, Generative Engine Optimization, and Public Relations support AI visibility?

According to GMG, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) helps buyers discover a company in traditional search; Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) helps AI systems interpret and summarize owned content; and Public Relations (PR) builds the external credibility that helps a company appear more recognizable, relevant, and trustworthy in AI-generated answers. When combined, SEO, GEO, and PR can help B2B technology companies improve AI search visibility and strengthen brand visibility in AI search across the questions buyers actually ask.

Why does third-party validation matter for AI-generated answers?

GMG says AI systems synthesize information from multiple public sources, not just a company's own website. Earned media, analyst validation, awards, rankings, partner mentions, customer proof points, and executive thought leadership help show that a company's claims are supported beyond its own marketing.

Can a company improve AI visibility by publishing more content alone?

GMG says publishing more content is not enough to improve a brand's visibility in AI-generated answers. AI visibility depends on clear positioning, consistent public descriptions, third-party validation, current authority signals, and content that answers the questions buyers actually ask AI tools.

About Gabriel Marketing Group

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is an award-winning B2B technology public relations agency that helps startups, scaleups, and established technology companies build visibility, credibility, and market authority. By combining media relations, analyst relations, owned content, social media, and AI visibility strategy, GMG sharpens positioning, turns expertise into public credibility, and helps technology brands become discoverable and trusted by buyers, analysts, investors, journalists, and AI answer engines. Founded in 2011, the firm has partnered with more than 400 venture-backed and founder-led companies across SaaS and enterprise technology, IT infrastructure and security, AI and emerging technology, and vertical markets including GovTech, HRTech, MarTech, PropTech, and CleanTech — contributing to 30 successful client exits by acquisition and earning more than 100 industry awards. GMG maintains a strategic partnership with Brandi AI , the leading enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, and is a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network, and E3 International Agency Network, a global alliance of independent B2B agencies. For more information, visit gabrielmarketing.com .

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group