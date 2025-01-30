P&R Measurement Introduced PRIME at DesignCon 2025: Staying Ahead of the Intelligent Manufacturing Trend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At DesignCon 2025, P&R Measurement unveiled PRIME, its industrial AI Agent, alongside a suite of AI-empowered solutions aimed at transforming flexible manufacturing. The company's innovations focus on streamlining production, enhancing human-machine collaboration, and modernizing legacy manufacturing systems.

PRIME: Empowering the Future of Industrial Manufacturing

PRM was a big hit at DesignCon 2025.

AI is revolutionizing productivity, pushing traditional industries to innovate. To drive the optimization of flexible manufacturing, P&R Measurement is integrating AI into manufacturing equipment and systems, making production processes smarter and more efficient. With PRIME, the company introduces an AI Agent that simplifies complex tasks, lowers technical barriers, and aims to allows users of all levels to master engineering tools.

PRIME bridges the digital and physical worlds, transforming natural language commands into precise control of industrial equipment and systems. AI advancements have reduced the cost and complexity of deploying sophisticated technologies, allowing more people to use engineering solutions in real-world applications, as noted by Lei Wang, the Chairman of the company.

Looking ahead, P&R Measurement plans to expand PRIME's capabilities, integrating it across diverse industrial platforms to manage large-scale workflows, enhance efficiency, and promote sustainable manufacturing.

Flexible Manufacturing Takes the Spotlight: P&R Measurement Leading the Charge in Smart Manufacturing Innovation

At DesignCon, P&R Measurement is also showcasing its Smart Lab, a next-generation platform combining automation, digitalization, AI, and advanced measurement technologies to accelerate product development. To optimize resource management for a leading home appliance brand, the Smart Lab enabled the client's high-energy labs to reduce energy consumption by 30%, resulting in substantial R&D cost savings.

Also featured is P&R Measurement's A²S Lab sensory testing solutions and A²TP flexible testing platform, which help customers complete complex product validation tasks efficiently. These solutions not only ensure product reliability but also elevate user experience

A Vision for a Global Future

P&R Measurement's GD3 (Global Distributed Design and Delivery) strategy advances its global vision, integrating AI, information technologies, digitization technologies, and measurement technologies to foster innovation, attract top-tier talent from a wide range of fields, and transform intelligent manufacturing. Looking forward, the company's goals include enhancing industrial automation, promoting flexible manufacturing, and democratizing engineering development to foster societal progress.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609671/PRM_was_a_big_hit_at_DesignCon_2025.jpg