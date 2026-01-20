NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire has been named a finalist for the 2026 PRWeek Awards US in the Best AI Platform category. The recognition highlights the company's enhanced customer platform, PR Newswire Amplify™, which integrates AI tools across key stages of the communications campaign process to help professionals streamline workflows and amplify their impact.

Learn More About PR Newswire Amplify Speed Speed

This shortlisting reaffirms PR Newswire Amplify™ as the industry-leading AI platform purpose-built for communicators. With Amplify, PR Newswire has successfully codified decades of proprietary distribution data into a predictive engine that delivers actionable insights to support smarter, AI-enabled communications.

As the digital landscape shifts toward AI-powered search and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), PR Newswire Amplify™ stands alone as the premier tool designed to ensure brand narratives are not only seen by humans but are indexed and prioritized by the LLMs and search algorithms of tomorrow.

Visit https://www.prnewswire.com/amplify-platform/ to explore the innovative features of PR Newswire Amplify™ and learn how it enhances brands' strategic outreach.

"Being named a shortlist finalist for the 2026 PRWeek US Awards in the Best AI Platform category is a tremendous honor and a testament to our outstanding team," said Matt Brown, President, PR Newswire. "As the leading end-to-end AI solution designed specifically for the PR and communications industry, PR Newswire Amplify™ is transforming how communicators use AI to efficiently and effectively share their messages with the audiences that matter most."

Created with feedback from over a thousand PR Newswire clients, the Amplify platform offers key advantages for users:

End-to-end PR workflow support: Amplify helps customers plan, create, distribute and measure PR campaigns all within a single platform, making it easier to manage the full lifecycle of their communications.

Amplify helps customers plan, create, distribute and measure PR campaigns all within a single platform, making it easier to manage the full lifecycle of their communications. Data-powered tools and insights: The platform includes AI-driven features for trend research, content enhancement and campaign generation, helping customers craft optimized press releases and multimedia assets faster and with data-backed guidance.

The platform includes AI-driven features for trend research, content enhancement and campaign generation, helping customers craft optimized press releases and multimedia assets faster and with data-backed guidance. Precision Targeting & Predictive Analytics: Unlike generic AI tools, Amplify leverages PR Newswire's proprietary historical performance data to predict journalist interest and audience resonance before a release is even sent, ensuring every message finds its most impactful home.

Unlike generic AI tools, Amplify leverages PR Newswire's proprietary historical performance data to predict journalist interest and audience resonance before a release is even sent, ensuring every message finds its most impactful home. Multichannel Amplification™: PR Newswire customers can extend their story's reach across earned, owned, paid and shared channels through the industry's largest multimedia distribution network.

This recognition highlights the ongoing commitment to equipping communication professionals with tools that not only navigate the changing media landscape but also enhance the visibility and discoverability of their content in AI-driven search.

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

SOURCE PR Newswire