PR Newswire and Map Your Show Team up to Offer Exhibitors Enhanced PR Opportunities

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, the global leader in press release distribution, has recently announced an enhanced PR opportunity for exhibitors working with Map Your Show. This collaboration aims to provide event participants with easily accessible tools to promote their event attendance and gain maximum exposure with the unmatched reach and transparency of PR Newswire.

In a joint effort, PR Newswire and Map Your Show have launched Exhibitor PR Boost, a new feature that provides exhibitors a convenient way to promote upcoming event attendance using the industry's leading press release distribution platform. With this new offering, exhibitors will have access to discounted web distributions and fill-in-the-blank press release templates, making it effortless to announce their event participation.

"As the leader in global distribution, PR Newswire is consistently providing innovative ways for brands to effectively and efficiently amplify the reach for their story," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "With this new offering, event participants will have a turnkey solution to announce their attendance with the largest and most-sourced distribution network in the industry, while event organizers can experience all the benefits of engaging with their event community."

Through this strategic partnership, exhibitors can purchase the discounted Exhibitor PR Boost offering. With this feature, they can craft and upload their release without ever leaving the Map Your Show event dashboard, creating a seamless experience for event PR.

"Map Your Show is thrilled to partner with PR Newswire to amplify exhibitors' reach and offer both show organizers and exhibiting companies seamless PR opportunities," said Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. "This collaboration is a win-win for all involved, as it strengthens our industry's ability to enhance exhibitors' visibility, attract more attendees, and ultimately drive better outcomes."

Event organizers and exhibitors can now take advantage of the new offering by contacting Map Your Show's Exhibitor Engagement team to schedule a demo and to receive more information on this exciting collaboration.

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

About Map Your Show:

Map Your Show is your trade show operating system. For 20 years, our technology has been trusted by the world's leading trade show and event organizers. MYS offers the technology solutions you need to power your event: building an expo floor plan, helping exhibitors stay on top of their deadlines, navigating attendees through the event with a mobile app, and selling booths and advertising. Our technology powers trade shows, conferences and events so that organizers can focus on what matters most: delivering a successful event.

For more information about Map Your Show and its services, please visit www.mapyourshow.com.

SOURCE PR Newswire