PR Newswire Enhances Platform with AI-Powered Content Optimization

The PR Newswire Amplify™ Platform Now Offers Recommendations for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire is enhancing its PR Newswire Amplify™ platform with new artificial intelligence (AI) driven capabilities designed to improve content creation, optimization and measurement. These updates aim to help brands ensure their stories are discoverable by relevant readers and AI systems, adapting to the evolving landscape of online content consumption.

Visit https://www.prnewswire.com/ai-press-release/ to explore these new AI-powered features and discover how they can amplify your brand's reach.

Create+ from PR Newswire

"With the new enhancements to PR Newswire Amplify™, including the AI Readiness Analysis in the Press Release Score, we're giving our clients a crucial advantage," said Jeff Hicks, Chief Product and Technology Officer of PR Newswire. "We're helping to strengthen the impact of their message with tailored recommendations that optimize their content for humans and AI, ensuring maximum reach."

The updated platform includes tools that streamline the process of creating engaging and optimized content, including:

AI Readiness Analysis: This new feature assesses the text of a press release and instantly provides recommendations for AEO and GEO. It provides recommendations to help improve the format, phrasing, and overall content of a release, increasing the likelihood of being found and mentioned in AI-generated results.

This new feature assesses the text of a press release and instantly provides recommendations for AEO and GEO. It provides recommendations to help improve the format, phrasing, and overall content of a release, increasing the likelihood of being found and mentioned in AI-generated results. Create+: This feature allows users to transform a single press release into a comprehensive multichannel campaign with two new content types: Articles: Editorial-style content designed to build credibility and attract earned media coverage. Info-bites: Customizable, AI-generated images with text and logos to enhance engagement and shareability.

This feature allows users to transform a single press release into a comprehensive multichannel campaign with two new content types: Feature Story Amplification: This feature empowers brands to act like journalists, allowing them to share pre-written, editorial-quality stories across a network of over 4,000 trusted news outlets. Editors can easily publish these brand-authored articles, increasing the chances of earning media coverage and helping to improve SEO rankings and brand authority.

This feature empowers brands to act like journalists, allowing them to share pre-written, editorial-quality stories across a network of over 4,000 trusted news outlets. Editors can easily publish these brand-authored articles, increasing the chances of earning media coverage and helping to improve SEO rankings and brand authority. AI-Powered Summaries: The Report module now features AI-generated summaries (beta) that provide quick insights into campaign performance and key takeaways.

The Report module now features AI-generated summaries (beta) that provide quick insights into campaign performance and key takeaways. Traffic Source Analysis: The Traffic sources widget now tracks visits from AI search engines, offering visibility into how AI is directing audiences to release content.

Customers who have leveraged PR Newswire's pre-existing AI tools have seen the following results, on average:

A 21% boost in press release views

2X the increase in engagement

12% improvement in content quality

PR Newswire is committed to continually evolving its platform to meet the dynamic needs of modern communicators. These AI-driven enhancements to PR Newswire Amplify™ underscore the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge tools that ensure maximum visibility and measurable impact for every story. Brands looking to significantly amplify their reach are encouraged to explore the full capabilities of the updated platform today.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820142/Create_Plus_from_PR_Newswire.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209885/PR_Newswire_Navy_Logo.jpg