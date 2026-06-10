Fast-paced 30-minute briefings will deliver the latest AI search developments, strategic insights and practical guidance for communications professionals.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI search platforms and Large Language Models (LLMs) rapidly reshape how information is discovered and consumed, PR Newswire is launching AI Search Pulse, a monthly webinar series designed to help PR, communications, marketing and investor relations professionals stay ahead of the latest developments. The series reinforces PR Newswire's commitment to helping organizations adapt their content strategies for the evolving AI search landscape.

PR Newswire Launches Monthly AI Search Pulse Webinar Series

Register once at https://www.prnewswire.com/resources/videos-webinars/ai-search-pulse-series/ to receive access to the monthly live sessions, recordings and ongoing AI search insights.

Each focused, 30-minute session will deliver practical takeaways for communications professionals navigating this rapidly changing environment. AI Search Pulse will cover:

Actionable intelligence on the latest AI search and Large Language Model (LLM) developments.

Insights into how AI-generated summaries are influencing brand discoverability and information consumption.

Emerging opportunities and risks across earned, owned and shared media channels.

Practical, immediate steps communications teams can take to strengthen their content and visibility strategies.

Whether focused on media relations, thought leadership, brand reputation, SEO or investor relations, attendees will gain timely insights to help inform their communications programs.

AI Search Pulse: Webinar Schedule

The 30-minute virtual sessions are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Addressing Evolving AI Search Dynamics

"As AI search continues to transform how people discover and engage with information, communications professionals need timely insights they can put into practice," said Jeff Hicks, Chief Product & Technology Officer at PR Newswire and member of the AI Search Pulse speaker panel. "AI Search Pulse is designed to help our audience understand the latest developments, identify emerging opportunities and adapt their content strategies for an AI-driven information ecosystem."

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From its innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire offers a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ portfolio designed to help organizations meet the evolving challenges of modern communications. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important stories.

SOURCE PR Newswire