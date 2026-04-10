PR Newswire Sets the Record Straight on AI Visibility: "Be the Source"

New insights from GEO webinar highlight how brands can win in the era of AI summaries through authority, consistency and Multichannel Amplification™

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire today released key insights from its recent webinar, "GEO: Owning the AI Summary," reinforcing a critical shift in communications strategy: in the age of generative AI, visibility is no longer about clicks – it's about being cited as a trusted source.

As AI-powered search and summaries reshape how audiences discover information, PR Newswire emphasized that brands must move beyond optimization frameworks and instead focus on building authoritative, consistent and multichannel narratives that AI systems trust and reference.

"You can optimize content, or you can be the source AI trusts," said Jeff Hicks, Chief Product & Technology Officer at PR Newswire. "The brands that win in this next era won't just structure content well. They'll build durable authority across every channel with a consistent brand voice."

From Clicks to Citations: A Shift in What Matters

Insights shared during the webinar highlighted a fundamental evolution:

AI search is merging with traditional search – not replacing it.

with traditional search – not replacing it. Visibility is increasingly driven by citations, not rankings .

. AI systems prioritize structured, authoritative and consistent content .

. Brand narratives now have a long shelf life, with AI referencing content years after publication.

"What good content looked like 10 years ago still applies today," said Glenn Frates, RVP Distribution at PR Newswire. "Now your audience includes machines – and they expect clarity, authority and consistency, just like your human audiences."

Key Takeaways from the Webinar

Authority is cumulative: Earned media, owned content and press releases work together to build AI trust.

Earned media, owned content and press releases work together to build AI trust. Consistency beats volume: A steady narrative outperforms one-off announcements.

A steady narrative outperforms one-off announcements. Structure matters: Headlines, bullet points and section headers help both humans and AI parse content.

Headlines, bullet points and section headers help both humans and AI parse content. Multichannel Amplification™ is essential: Press releases, blogs, social media and earned coverage reinforce each other.

Press releases, blogs, social media and earned coverage reinforce each other. AI has a "long memory": Older content continues shaping brand perception.

"AI isn't just citing what's visible. It's informed by everything beneath the surface," said Scott Newton, Director of Solutions Consulting at Cision and Brandwatch. "That underlying narrative you build over time is what ultimately shapes how your brand shows up in AI answers."

FAQ: Real Questions from the live GEO webinar

Q1: What counts as an "authoritative source" in AI search – an SME quote or a C-suite voice?

A: Authority comes from relevance and expertise, not just title. A subject matter expert often provides more valuable, context-rich insight than a generic executive quote. AI systems prioritize depth, clarity and expertise over hierarchy.

Q2: Does keeping content behind a paywall hurt AI visibility?

A: It can limit discoverability. While premium content strategies remain valuable, brands should ensure some authoritative, indexable content exists publicly to inform AI systems and support citation potential.

Q3: If older content still gets cited, does deleting archives hurt GEO performance?

A: Yes. AI systems frequently reference older content, especially in answers to nuanced or topic-specific queries. Removing historical content can weaken your long-term narrative authority and visibility.

Q4: Should brands publish everything at once or spread content over time?

A: Both strategies have value, but consistency is key. A steady cadence across channels reinforces narrative strength more effectively than isolated bursts. Think of it as a "drumbeat," not a spike.

Q5: How do you measure how your brand shows up in AI platforms?

A: Measurement requires actively testing prompts across platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and others. Tools like PR Newswire's AEO & GEO Brand Report help brands track citation frequency, sentiment and share of voice across AI-generated responses.

Q6: Do integrations like photos, videos and IMC campaigns impact AI visibility?

A: Yes. Multimedia content enhances engagement and can be cited (e.g., YouTube), while integrated campaigns reinforce consistent messaging – strengthening both human and AI discoverability.

A New Standard for AI-Era Communications

While new frameworks and acronyms continue to emerge in the market, PR Newswire emphasized that success in AI search is not about reinventing communications – but executing fundamentals at scale and with precision.

Build trustworthy, authoritative content .

. Maintain consistent storytelling over time .

. Leverage Multichannel Amplification™ .

. Focus on becoming a primary source of truth.

"AI doesn't browse – it cites," added Frates. "If your brand isn't part of the source layer, it won't be part of the answer."

Additional resources

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About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, PR Newswire, and Trajaan, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected].

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