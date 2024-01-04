PR Newswire Unveils New Partnership with Map Your Show for CES 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, the industry leader in press release distribution, is simplifying PR communications for CES exhibitors through a strategic partnership with Map Your Show, a leading event management and technology solutions provider.

This exciting collaboration will streamline the press release distribution and ordering process for exhibitors, allowing them to save time and take full advantage of PR Newswire's services.

Through PR Newswire's integrated partnership with Map Your Show, exhibitors can purchase and upload press releases for distribution directly within the CES exhibitor resource center.

"Our partnership with Map Your Show will not only enhance the overall CES experience for exhibitors, but it will also showcase the power and reach of PR Newswire's distribution network," said Nicole Guillot, Cision COO and President of PR Newswire. "When exhibiting at an event, companies often work with numerous vendors and have an exhaustive list of tasks. This partnership will help simplify PR communications for the thousands of exhibiting companies at CES."

Through this strategic partnership, exhibitors can purchase discounted PR Newswire press release distributions and upload releases without ever having to leave the Map Your Show CES dashboard, which saves time and eliminates the need to work with multiple vendors - further centralizing CES services in one place.

In addition to this new partnership, PR Newswire is the official news distribution provider and host of the CES Exhibitor Media Center for the fourth consecutive year in a row. Exhibitors that send CES news through PR Newswire will automatically be featured on this official exhibitor news center. Also, new for CES 2024, exhibitors that purchase a PR Newswire release can get their Map Your Show exhibitor listing link featured on the Exhibitor Kits section of the official CES Exhibitor news center, driving more traffic to their listing and expanding the audience of their directory listing to CES media.

"Through the partnership with PR Newswire, Map Your Show is helping reshape how exhibitors approach event communication and engagement," said Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. By merging our cutting-edge event technology with PR Newswire's media distribution, we are able to amplify CES's impact and bring added value and increased visibility to exhibitors.

To purchase a PR Newswire release for CES 2024 via Map Your Show, login to your dashboard or contact Map Your Show at [email protected].

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

About Map Your Show:

Map Your Show is your trade show operating system. For 20 years, our technology has been trusted by the world's leading trade show and event organizers. MYS offers the technology solutions you need to power your event: building an expo floor plan, helping exhibitors stay on top of their deadlines, navigating attendees through the event with a mobile app, and selling booths and advertising. Our technology powers trade shows, conferences and events so that organizers can focus on what matters most: delivering a successful event.

For more information about Map Your Show and its services, please visit www.mapyourshow.com.

SOURCE PR Newswire