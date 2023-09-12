PR Newswire's Strategic Partnership with AKA Enhances Suite of Services

News provided by

PR Newswire

12 Sep, 2023, 12:03 ET

Partnership provides AKA clients with exclusive access to PR Newswire's Content Services and Distribution Suite and Further Extends PR Newswire Team and Capabilities

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a Cision company, is meeting the demand for premium marketing communications services through a strategic partnership with AKA Partners, LLC, a public relations and video-first marketing communications industry leader with 25 years of experience working with Fortune 500 brands.

This strategic partnership will provide AKA clients with exclusive value-added access to PR Newswire's full suite of public relations and content distribution networks. PR Newswire clients will have exclusive access to AKA's team of creative strategists, content producers, visual content editors, designers and media experts headquartered in Chicago. This partnership will further deepen combined in-house expertise to meet ongoing demand from US clients.

"With explosive demand for our content and communications services, PR Newswire clients are looking for more solutions to enhance brand reputation and brand journalism with a consistent stream of multiformat content," said Nicole Guillot, Cision COO and President of PR Newswire. "This partnership provides our clients with further industry-leading support as an extension of our in-house premium content services team (MultiVu). With their 25-year track record delivering breakthrough earned, paid and owned content for the world's leading brands, we believe AKA enhances our services and offers further value for more brands to share their stories across all media."

The strategic partnership with PR Newswire is a natural fit for AKA to offer their clients exclusive access to the PR Newswire product and distribution suite across industries including healthcare, retail, mortgage lending, fintech, home goods, CPG and B2B. "PR Newswire, with its reputation for credibility and quality working with the world's leading brands, is a natural fit for AKA's existing and future clients," said Andrew Krause, CEO and Founder of AKA. 

Pauli Cohen, Director of Media Strategy and Client Services for AKA, added, "Our strategic partnership with PR Newswire is a natural bridge for clients in need of streamlined solutions to deliver great brand journalism combined with consistent video content at scale." 

About AKA Partners, LLC
AKA is a leading video-first marketing communications company established in 1998. Based in Chicago, AKA develops and executes turnkey video, engagement, public relations, paid media and experiential campaigns for many of the world's leading brands. To learn more, visit www.akapartners.com and follow AKA on LinkedIn.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

Contact Information:

AKA:
Pauli Cohen, Director of Media Strategy and Client Services
[email protected]

PR Newswire:
[email protected]

SOURCE PR Newswire

Also from this source

This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.