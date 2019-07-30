PR Pros and Marketers: Take On Your Toughest Challenges with These Tips from Amendola

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PR and marketing aren't for the faint of heart. If we're not trying to talk a reporter into writing about our company, we're pleading with them not to write something that was spilled in an interview. One minute we're confidently explaining how marketing will enable sales, only to find ourselves tongue-tied when asked exactly how to measure those efforts.

Fear not, PR and marketing pros: you can do this! Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing agency, offers one of the most informative blogs available for taking on our profession's most persistent problems. Check out some of our top posts this summer that give insight on crisis management, getting more pitches accepted, and yes—measuring all of our stellar results.

How to break a pitching losing streak

You don't have to be a crack marketer to get that a product based on a market want is more likely to succeed than one that isn't. On the public relations side, however, there's a tendency to pitch stories we want a journalist to cover—instead of the other way around. No wonder then our pitches go unanswered or directed to e-Siberia: the reporter's junk inbox. So how do we devise pitches that uncannily match a journalist's interests and beat? In this informative post, Amendola's managing director shares his tips for pitches that do exactly that. Read the full post here.

Nix media interview nervousness

We've seen it happen time and again. Someone who seems perfectly at ease whenever we encounter them becomes a different person altogether in a media interview. Suddenly, their confidence is replaced with an uncontrollable urge to ramble on and on in a fruitless search of a point—any point. Unfortunately, that's one of your few spokespeople. What to do? Start by watching this very short video from one of Amendola's media training gurus. Even applying just a few of her tips can make a quick difference. Check out the video post here.

Create a better crisis response plan

You've spent considerable time putting together a crisis management plan that, hopefully, covers all the bases. But something important feels like it's missing…something that could derail even the best laid plan if you can't remember it. Here's what it is: more of a focus on what to do before and after the crisis. One of the most important prior to a crisis—having enough goodwill on hand to survive it. Read all of the essential components here.

Make sure your marketing and PR measures up

If you can't measure it, it didn't happen, according to a frequently repeated maxim in our profession. Trouble is, when you try to figure out how to measure your own campaigns, you often wonder if you're doing it right. There seem to be so many different opinions out there on the topic, and so much confusing lexicon. Until this blog post from an Amendola expert on PR and marketing metrics. We should all keep this terrific list on hand that details the top metrics that prove the impact of marketing and PR. Access the full list here.

What's in a blog? In the Amendola blog, quite a bit! We cover all aspects of public relations and marketing, tackling difficult subjects with tried and tested strategies. A go-to source for communications professionals, the blog publishes on a weekly basis and features subject matter experts in every aspect of publicizing and marketing healthcare and health IT companies.

