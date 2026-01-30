PRA Group Announces Opening of Uptown Charlotte Office

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will open an Uptown Charlotte office in early February 2026. Located in One South, a landmark 40-story office tower at the intersection of Trade and Tryon, the new space marks a strategic expansion into one of the nation's fastest-growing financial markets.

Charlotte will join London, United Kingdom; Oslo, Norway; Warsaw, Poland; and the company's global headquarters in Norfolk, Va., as a PRA Group talent hub. The Charlotte metropolitan area was chosen in part due to its established financial services talent base, highly ranked quality of life, long-term economic growth and convenient access to a major international airport.

"Our talent hubs allow us to access large pools of skilled professionals and to create locations where cross-functional teams can work together across our business," said PRA Group President and CEO Martin Sjolund. "We are excited to join the Charlotte business community as we celebrate and build on 30 years as a trusted leader in the nonperforming loan industry."

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

