PRA Group Launches Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group

Global Financial Services Company Furthers Culture of Inclusivity During Pride Month

NORFOLK, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, yesterday celebrated the launch of its Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group (ERG). Pride Alliance is designed to serve LGBTQ+ employees, allies and advocates, and will provide a space that celebrates and embraces the LGBTQ+ community.

Leigh Bates and Kim Carr serve as executive co-sponsors of PRA Group's newly launched Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group.

Pride Alliance is the fifth ERG within the publicly traded company's U.S. business, and its third to launch on a global scale. Supported by volunteers across the business, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Kim Carr and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Client Services Leigh Bates will serve as the group's founding executive co-sponsors.

"I'm excited to help PRA Group foster an inclusive and supportive workplace where all of our colleagues feel simultaneously comfortable being open about who they are and encouraged to bring their whole selves to work every day, which, in turn, empowers them to do their best," said Carr.

The virtual launch celebration included more than 70 PRA Group employees from across the company's global operation. The meeting commenced with an overview of PRA Group's ERG program and how Pride Alliance plans to contribute through volunteer opportunities and educational resources. Leaders then engaged participants in thoughtful conversations about how the group can work to foster inclusivity as participants built a sense of community across the globe.

"We are all stronger and more successful when we bring our true selves to work, and through Pride Alliance, I'm excited to support this community's members in achieving their full potential at PRA Group," said Bates. Both Carr and Bates look forward to spending the rest of the year growing the ERG.

Additional PRA Group ERGs include Women in Business Advocates, Well-Being, Black Excellence and ¡Hola!, all of which aim to provide benefits such as mentorship networks and opportunities to give back that address the company's diverse global workforce.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

