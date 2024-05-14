PRA Group Nominates Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Board of Directors

The former Virgin Money CEO is one of Britain's most prominent businesswomen

NORFOLK, Va., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announced today that its Board of Directors has nominated Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as a new independent director of the company. Her nomination will be considered at the 2024 PRA Group Annual Meeting of stockholders on Thursday, June 13.

Former Virgin Money CEO and nominee to PRA Group's Board of Directors, Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia

Dame Jayne-Anne has more than 30 years of experience with some of the U.K.'s largest financial and tech institutions. She was CEO at Virgin Money for more than 10 years and served as Salesforce's CEO for the U.K. and Ireland. In 2021 she founded, and was executive chair of, her own fintech company, Snoop, an award-winning, smart mobile app powered by open banking that helps customers manage their finances. She currently chairs the Ozone API, HMRC and Moneyfarm boards, is a senior independent director at Tate, and a senior advisor at Vanquis Bank (Nasdaq: FPLPF).

Dame Jayne-Anne also served as the U.K. Government's Women in Finance Champion from 2016 to 2021 and continues to support and promote the Women in Finance Charter as an advisor. She sits on the Mayor of London's Business Advisory Board and the Financial Inclusion Policy Forum.

In recognition of Dame Jayne-Anne's extraordinary achievements and service, the U.K. government awarded her the titles of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2014 New Year's Honours list; Dame in the 2019 Honours list; and Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Platinum Honours list for services to the Prince's Foundation.

"It is a privilege to nominate Jayne-Anne—a highly respected industry leader and community champion whose transformational work has been recognized at the highest levels—to PRA Group's Board of Directors. We look forward to benefiting from her extensive financial services leadership experience and track record, as we continue to scale our initiatives and drive profitable growth globally," said Chair of the Board Steve Fredrickson.

