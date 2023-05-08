PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NORFOLK, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 ("Q1 2023").

Q1 2023 Highlights

Total portfolio purchases of $230.2 million .

. Total cash collections were $411.3 million .

. Estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 of $5.7 billion .

of . Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 54.3%.

of 54.3%. Diluted earnings per share were $(1.50) .

. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 was 2.89x.

for the 12 months ended was 2.89x. Pro forma Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 was 2.55x, considering prefunding of 2023 convertible notes maturity.

for the 12 months ended was 2.55x, considering prefunding of 2023 convertible notes maturity. Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.6 billion ; $436.8 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.

; after considering borrowing base restrictions. Appointed Vikram Atal as president and chief executive officer in March 2023 and Owen James as global investments officer in April 2023 .

















Three Months Ended Mar 31,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ (58,629)

$ 39,972

Diluted earnings per share

$ (1.50)

$ 0.97















"While the first quarter earnings presented some challenges, including a softer-than-expected U.S. tax season, we met our collections expectations on a consolidated basis, delivering total cash collections of $411 million globally. We also had another strong purchasing quarter, investing $230 million in portfolios, which was up 56% year-over-year, as we further capitalize on what we believe to be an increasingly improving supply environment," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to have a solid base of deeply experienced employees, business fundamentals that remain strong, and a financial profile and global presence that provide the flexibility to invest across markets as opportunities become available. Looking ahead, our strategy remains intact, and I am committed to accelerating the pace and intensity of our efforts to deliver sustained performance and create value for our shareholders."

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 3. A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Americas and Australia Core

$ 227,960

$ 205,619

$ 225,775

$ 244,377

$ 270,284 Americas Insolvency

25,751

27,971

31,911

34,278

35,209 Europe Core

134,005

134,016

132,072

142,470

151,162 Europe Insolvency

23,568

24,051

22,586

22,935

24,325 Total Cash Collections

$ 411,284

$ 391,657

$ 412,344

$ 444,060

$ 480,980

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2023













2022 ($ in thousands)

Q1













Q1 Americas and Australia Core

$ 227,960













$ 269,430 Americas Insolvency

25,751













35,176 Europe Core

134,005













138,585 Europe Insolvency

23,568













22,091 Total Cash Collections

$ 411,284













$ 465,282























Total cash collections in Q1 2023 decreased 14.5% (or 11.6% on a constant currency-adjusted basis) to $411.3 million , compared to $481.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022"). The decrease was primarily due to a 30.2% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections, which was driven by lower levels of portfolio purchases. Europe cash collections decreased by 10.2%, and 1.9% on a constant currency-adjusted basis.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022"). The decrease was primarily due to a 30.2% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections, which was driven by lower levels of portfolio purchases. cash collections decreased by 10.2%, and 1.9% on a constant currency-adjusted basis. Total portfolio revenue in Q1 2023 was $151.3 million compared to $237.4 million in Q1 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a softer-than-expected U.S. tax season, which prompted a reduction in forward-looking ERC.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q1 2023 increased by $20.5 million , or 12.1%, compared to Q1 2022. The increase was primarily driven by:

, or 12.1%, compared to Q1 2022. The increase was primarily driven by: an $11.3 million increase in compensation and employee services expenses primarily due to $7.5 million in severance expenses;

increase in compensation and employee services expenses primarily due to in severance expenses;

a $7.3 million increase in legal collections costs due to the higher volume of accounts placed into the legal channel in the U.S; and

increase in legal collections costs due to the higher volume of accounts placed into the legal channel in the U.S; and

a $5.5 million increase in outside fees and services due to $7.6 million in certain case-specific litigation expenses.

increase in outside fees and services due to in certain case-specific litigation expenses. The effective tax rate for Q1 2023 was 25.7%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $230.2 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q1 2023.

in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q1 2023. At the end of Q1 2023, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $622.4 million , comprised of $344.6 million in the Americas and Australia and $277.8 million in Europe .

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.























Portfolio Purchase Source

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Americas and Australia Core

$ 116,867

$ 118,581

$ 100,780

$ 99,962

$ 90,639 Americas Insolvency

15,701

8,967

8,988

6,369

9,118 Europe Core

90,454

140,011

59,426

123,814

38,764 Europe Insolvency

7,203

20,535

13,910

1,202

8,929 Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 230,225

$ 288,094

$ 183,104

$ 231,347

$ 147,450























Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until May 8, 2024, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 1921134 until May 15, 2023.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Portfolio income $ 188,242

$ 207,532 Changes in expected recoveries (36,912)

29,914 Total portfolio revenue 151,330

237,446 Other revenue 4,140

3,159 Total revenues 155,470

240,605 Operating expenses:





Compensation and employee services 82,403

71,096 Legal collection fees 8,838

10,873 Legal collection costs 23,945

16,557 Agency fees 17,378

17,388 Outside fees and services 24,944

19,378 Communication 10,527

12,583 Rent and occupancy 4,448

4,987 Depreciation and amortization 3,589

3,778 Other operating expenses 13,042

11,998 Total operating expenses 189,114

168,638 (Loss)/income from operations (33,644)

71,967 Other income and (expense):





Interest expense, net (38,283)

(31,748) Foreign exchange loss, net (9)

(532) Other (650)

(490) (Loss)/income before income taxes (72,586)

39,197 Income tax (benefit)/expense (18,683)

4,579 Net (loss)/income (53,903)

34,618 Adjustment for net income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 4,726

(5,354) Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (58,629)

$ 39,972 Net (loss)/income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:





Basic $ (1.50)

$ 0.98 Diluted $ (1.50)

$ 0.97 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 39,033

40,777 Diluted 39,033

41,304

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,471

$ 83,376 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 359,208

1,382 Investments 77,877

79,948 Finance receivables, net 3,286,497

3,295,008 Income taxes receivable 41,398

31,774 Deferred tax assets, net 57,551

56,908 Right-of-use assets 53,187

54,506 Property and equipment, net 48,500

51,645 Goodwill 420,647

435,921 Other assets 82,293

85,206 Total assets $ 4,543,629

$ 4,175,674 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,837

$ 7,329 Accrued expenses 120,640

111,395 Income taxes payable 19,809

25,693 Deferred tax liabilities, net 29,324

42,918 Lease liabilities 57,939

59,384 Interest-bearing deposits 108,779

112,992 Borrowings 2,937,895

2,494,858 Other liabilities 39,697

34,355 Total liabilities 3,318,920

2,888,924 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and

outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,170 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2023; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 392

390 Additional paid-in capital 285

2,172 Retained earnings 1,514,396

1,573,025 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (356,730)

(347,926) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,158,343

1,227,661 Noncontrolling interest 66,366

59,089 Total equity 1,224,709

1,286,750 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,543,629

$ 4,175,674

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Noncash interest

expense -

amortization of debt

issuance costs 2,441 2,444 2,555 2,471 2,627 2,455 2,406 2,391 Change in fair value

of derivatives (5,470) (3,309) (1,042) 1,525 2,726 3,115 2,982 2,911 Amortization of

intangibles 66 73 73 77 83 (269) 104 105 Stock-based

compensation

expense 3,799 2,206 3,101 3,849 3,891 3,470 4,317 4,040

Purchase Price Multiples as of March 31, 2023 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) Total Estimated

Collections (4) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (5) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (6) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 1,541,896 $ 4,797,375 $ 36,563 311 % 238 % 2013 390,826 905,829 14,434 232 % 211 % 2014 404,117 872,324 23,500 216 % 204 % 2015 443,114 899,293 45,410 203 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,075,915 81,221 236 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,200,467 135,622 225 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,464,662 199,190 224 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,294,091 256,184 223 % 206 % 2020 435,668 947,844 299,252 218 % 213 % 2021 435,846 781,115 486,989 179 % 191 % 2022 406,082 721,791 610,010 178 % 179 % 2023 117,160 204,528 201,535 175 % 175 % Subtotal 6,398,778 15,165,234 2,389,910



Americas Insolvency







1996-2012 1,038,223 2,146,434 203 207 % 165 % 2013 227,834 355,606 103 156 % 133 % 2014 148,420 218,685 280 147 % 124 % 2015 63,170 87,919 201 139 % 125 % 2016 91,442 117,460 433 128 % 123 % 2017 275,257 355,158 2,686 129 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,184 11,869 140 % 127 % 2019 123,077 168,061 38,651 137 % 128 % 2020 62,130 89,842 41,929 145 % 136 % 2021 55,187 72,875 46,009 132 % 136 % 2022 33,442 46,205 41,226 138 % 139 % 2023 15,701 21,079 20,811 134 % 134 % Subtotal 2,231,762 3,816,508 204,401



Total Americas and Australia 8,630,540 18,981,742 2,594,311



Europe Core









2012 20,409 43,973 — 215 % 187 % 2013 20,334 27,039 1 133 % 119 % 2014 (1) 773,811 2,365,846 385,266 306 % 208 % 2015 411,340 727,491 146,999 177 % 160 % 2016 333,090 567,548 179,801 170 % 167 % 2017 252,174 358,180 115,098 142 % 144 % 2018 341,775 540,907 215,509 158 % 148 % 2019 518,610 805,423 366,897 155 % 152 % 2020 324,119 557,152 292,626 172 % 172 % 2021 412,411 698,282 472,516 169 % 170 % 2022 359,447 580,548 534,007 162 % 162 % 2023 91,945 157,933 155,919 172 % 172 % Subtotal 3,859,465 7,430,322 2,864,639



Europe Insolvency







2014 (1) 10,876 18,669 — 172 % 129 % 2015 18,973 29,000 70 153 % 139 % 2016 39,338 57,076 1,156 145 % 130 % 2017 39,235 51,169 3,700 130 % 128 % 2018 44,908 52,454 9,681 117 % 123 % 2019 77,218 110,875 31,642 144 % 130 % 2020 105,440 156,589 62,485 149 % 129 % 2021 53,230 71,526 42,227 134 % 134 % 2022 44,604 61,034 54,759 137 % 137 % 2023 7,352 10,087 10,011 137 % 137 % Subtotal 441,174 618,479 215,731



Total Europe 4,300,639 8,048,801 3,080,370



Total PRA Group $ 12,931,179 $ 27,030,543 $ 5,674,681









(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("2022 Form 10-K")). (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (5) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate. (6) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of March 31, 2023 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Change in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

March 31, 2023(3) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 4,930 $ 3,132 $ 345 $ 3,477 $ 8,799 2013 2,590 1,119 429 1,548 6,395 2014 3,117 1,429 161 1,590 8,983 2015 3,789 2,453 (1,852) 601 18,065 2016 6,740 4,712 (3,078) 1,634 26,353 2017 13,064 7,622 (5,636) 1,986 57,300 2018 27,614 11,442 (1,040) 10,402 108,717 2019 33,145 14,841 (2,958) 11,883 138,869 2020 38,142 16,845 (6,426) 10,419 167,501 2021 40,213 23,087 (22,356) 731 260,663 2022 51,622 26,692 937 27,629 360,224 2023 2,994 1,811 378 2,189 116,249 Subtotal 227,960 115,185 (41,096) 74,089 1,278,118 Americas Insolvency









1996-2012 234 83 153 236 — 2013 67 39 28 67 — 2014 123 66 12 78 — 2015 106 40 29 69 102 2016 190 47 9 56 348 2017 1,605 181 (123) 58 2,424 2018 4,401 455 (133) 322 11,128 2019 7,705 1,036 57 1,093 35,596 2020 4,919 1,226 145 1,371 35,750 2021 4,339 1,309 (20) 1,289 37,812 2022 1,794 1,018 (27) 991 31,722 2023 268 215 (31) 184 15,614 Subtotal 25,751 5,715 99 5,814 170,496 Total Americas and Australia 253,711 120,900 (40,997) 79,903 1,448,614 Europe Core









2012 191 — 191 191 — 2013 95 — 95 95 — 2014 (1) 25,462 18,404 109 18,513 107,836 2015 8,748 4,274 (408) 3,866 80,755 2016 7,515 4,040 (807) 3,233 105,983 2017 5,322 1,963 (558) 1,405 79,388 2018 10,568 3,930 (123) 3,807 142,505 2019 19,118 6,210 4,178 10,388 250,616 2020 14,641 5,794 (994) 4,800 179,990 2021 19,176 8,685 (2,405) 6,280 284,941 2022 21,193 8,965 (124) 8,841 334,594 2023 1,976 397 816 1,213 91,123 Subtotal 134,005 62,662 (30) 62,632 1,657,731 Europe Insolvency









2014 (1) 49 — 49 49 — 2015 98 12 41 53 61 2016 454 83 86 169 864 2017 1,295 90 237 327 3,436 2018 1,942 216 (122) 94 8,864 2019 4,714 736 330 1,066 27,828 2020 8,233 1,307 3,089 4,396 55,042 2021 3,745 976 156 1,132 34,889 2022 2,963 1,201 131 1,332 41,786 2023 75 59 118 177 7,382 Subtotal 23,568 4,680 4,115 8,795 180,152 Total Europe 157,573 67,342 4,085 71,427 1,837,883 Total PRA Group $ 411,284 $ 188,242 $ (36,912) $ 151,330 $ 3,286,497





(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K). (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2023 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of March 31, 2023 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (3)(4) 1996-2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2012 $ 1,541.9 $ 2,962.4 $ 554.9 $ 412.5 $ 280.3 $ 178.9 $ 118.1 $ 83.8 $ 62.9 $ 41.5 $ 29.9 $ 23.5 $ 5.1 $ 4,753.8 2013 390.8 — 101.6 247.9 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.5 36.9 23.2 16.7 12.5 2.6 891.6 2014 404.1 — — 92.7 253.5 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 15.0 3.1 840.5 2015 443.1 — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 3.8 856.9 2016 455.8 — — — — 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 6.7 955.6 2017 532.9 — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 13.1 1054.4 2018 654.0 — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 27.6 1235.9 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 33.1 993.4 2020 435.7 — — — — — — — — 132.9 284.3 192.0 38.1 647.3 2021 435.9 — — — — — — — — — 85.0 177.3 40.2 302.5 2022 406.1 — — — — — — — — — — 67.7 51.6 119.3 2023 117.2 — — — — — — — — — — — 3.0 3.0 Subtotal 6,399.0 2,962.4 656.5 753.1 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.1 1,141.5 1,271.8 1,207.0 946.0 228.0 12,654.2 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2012 1,038.2 1,021.6 417.3 338.8 208.3 105.4 37.7 8.3 3.9 2.3 1.4 1.1 0.2 2,146.3 2013 227.8 — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 22.0 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.1 355.6 2014 148.4 — — 37.1 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.7 0.1 218.4 2015 63.2 — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.1 87.8 2016 91.4 — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.1 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 0.2 118.1 2017 275.3 — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 1.6 352.5 2018 97.9 — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 4.4 125.2 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — 13.5 31.4 39.1 37.8 7.7 129.5 2020 62.1 — — — — — — — — 6.5 16.1 20.4 4.9 47.9 2021 55.2 — — — — — — — — — 4.6 17.9 4.3 26.8 2022 33.4 — — — — — — — — — — 3.2 1.8 5.0 2023 15.7 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.3 0.3 Subtotal 2,231.7 1,021.6 469.8 458.5 344.3 249.9 222.5 208.0 181.0 155.3 147.4 129.4 25.7 3,613.4 Total Americas and Australia 8,630.7 3,984.0 1,126.3 1,211.6 1,189.1 1,087.0 1,083.4 1,153.1 1,322.5 1,427.1 1,354.4 1,075.4 253.7 16,267.6 Europe Core

























2012 20.4 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 1.2 0.9 0.1 40.5 2013 20.3 — 7.1 8.5 2.4 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.1 24.7 2014 (2) 773.8 — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.3 122.2 25.5 1,738.4 2015 411.3 — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 8.8 534.5 2016 333.1 — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 7.5 389.3 2017 252.2 — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 5.3 219.4 2018 341.8 — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 10.6 314.7 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 19.1 404.0 2020 324.1 — — — — — — — — 32.3 91.7 69.1 14.6 207.7 2021 412.4 — — — — — — — — — 48.5 89.9 19.2 157.6 2022 359.5 — — — — — — — — — — 33.9 21.2 55.1 2023 91.9 — — — — — — — — — — — 2.0 2.0 Subtotal 3,859.4 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.4 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.8 559.8 134.0 4,087.9 Europe Insolvency























2014 (2) 10.9 — — — 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.1 17.0 2015 19.0 — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.7 0.1 26.4 2016 39.3 — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 8.0 6.0 2.7 0.5 59.7 2017 39.2 — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 1.3 45.3 2018 44.9 — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 1.9 42.7 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 4.7 75.7 2020 105.4 — — — — — — — — 6.1 34.7 34.1 8.2 83.1 2021 53.2 — — — — — — — — — 5.5 14.4 3.7 23.6 2022 44.6 — — — — — — — — — — 4.5 3.0 7.5 2023 7.4 — — — — — — — — — — — 0.1 0.1 Subtotal 441.1 — — — 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 59.0 93.1 93.9 23.6 381.1 Total Europe 4,300.5 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.7 405.1 429.1 472.2 519.0 578.7 707.9 653.7 157.6 4,469.0 Total PRA Group $ 12,931.2 $ 3,995.6 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.9 $ 1,539.8 $ 1,492.1 $ 1,512.5 $ 1,625.3 $ 1,841.5 $ 2,005.8 $ 2,062.3 $ 1,729.1 $ 411.3 $ 20,736.6





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K). (3) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 19 $ 117 Adjustments:











Income tax expense 14 37 Foreign exchange gains (2) (1) Interest expense, net 137 131 Other expense/(income) 1 1 Depreciation and amortization 15 15 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 1 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected

recoveries 820 806 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,015 $ 1,107

Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM as of March 31, 2023, for the LTM as of March 31, 2023 assuming repayment of our 2023 convertible notes on March 31, 2023, and for the year ended December 31, 2022 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM LTM For the Year Ended

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023(1) December 31, 2022 Borrowings $ 2,938 $ 2,593 $ 2,495 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,015 1,015 1,107 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.89 2.55 2.25

(1) For the LTM as of March 31, 2023, as adjusted, assuming repayment of our 2023 Notes on March 31, 2023.

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 431-3398

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group