PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $27.3 million compared to $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.60 compared to $0.33 in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $86.2 million, or $1.89 in diluted earnings per share, compared to $65.6 million, or $1.44 in diluted earnings per share, during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Global cash collections of $456.6 million , an increase of 13%, or 14% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, an increase of 13%, or 14% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Record Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.8 billion , an increase of $611.1 million , or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, an increase of , or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Total portfolio purchases for the quarter of $402.3 million .

. Income recognized on finance receivables of $262.8 million , an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Income from operations of $70.8 million , an increase of 120% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, an increase of 120% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash efficiency ratio of 59.7% during the quarter compared to 55.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Record global cash collections of $1.8 billion , an increase of 13% compared to the full year of 2018.

, an increase of 13% compared to the full year of 2018. Record portfolio purchases of $1.2 billion , excluding business acquisitions, an increase of 11% compared to the full year of 2018.

, excluding business acquisitions, an increase of 11% compared to the full year of 2018. Record total revenues breaking $1.0 billion for the first time, an increase of 12% compared to the full year of 2018.

for the first time, an increase of 12% compared to the full year of 2018. Cash efficiency ratio of 59.9% compared to 58.0% for the full year of 2018.

"2019 was a year that demonstrated what our focus on the long-term can deliver. In the Americas, we continued to reap the benefits of our investment in the legal collections channel, the change in ownership in Brazil and the acquisition in Canada. In Europe, our patience and discipline placed us in a unique competitive position to drive record portfolio purchases," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Our willingness to invest in people, digital, data, and legal over the past few years prepared us to capitalize on the U.S. market where we see steady supply, rational returns, and healthy market share; and in Europe, where we see increasing supply, increasing returns and increasing market share. Our efforts drove additional records in cash collections, revenue, and ERC for the year."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and currency-adjusted basis:

Cash Collection Source

2019

2018 ($ in thousands)

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Americas Core

$ 276,639 $ 279,902 $ 294,243 $ 290,723

$ 233,937 Americas Insolvency

40,801 45,759 49,770 44,613

48,000 Europe Core

126,649 118,917 117,635 116,858

113,154 Europe Insolvency

12,520 8,639 8,626 8,977

7,618 Total Cash Collections

$ 456,609 $ 453,217 $ 470,274 $ 461,171

$ 402,709















































Cash Collection Source













Constant Currency Adjusted

2019







2018 ($ in thousands)

Q4







Q4 Americas Core

$ 276,639







$ 232,600 Americas Insolvency

40,801







48,000 Europe Core

126,649







110,848 Europe Insolvency

12,520







7,535 Total Cash Collections

$ 456,609







$ 398,983

















Cash collections in the quarter increased $53.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 19% increase in U.S. legal cash collections, a doubling of cash collections in Other Americas Core, and a 15% increase in Europe cash collections. This growth was primarily driven by increased portfolio acquisitions in Other Americas and Europe and the sustained legal channel investment in the U.S. For the full year, cash collections increased $216.1 million compared to the full year of 2018.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 19% increase in U.S. legal cash collections, a doubling of cash collections in Other Americas Core, and a 15% increase in cash collections. This growth was primarily driven by increased portfolio acquisitions in Other Americas and and the sustained legal channel investment in the U.S. For the full year, cash collections increased compared to the full year of 2018. For the quarter, cash collections on fully amortized pools were $10.5 million and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $3.2 million .

and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were . Income recognized on finance receivables increased $31.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to yield increases and increased portfolio acquisitions. For the full year, income recognized on finance receivables increased $106.5 million compared to the full year of 2018.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter increased $2.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 largely due to an increase in agency fees and legal collection fees. This was partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits in the U.S. Agency fees increased primarily due to an increase in cash collections in areas where the Company utilizes third party collection firms. The increase in legal collection fees is directly related to the significant increase in external legal cash collections.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 largely due to an increase in agency fees and legal collection fees. This was partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits in the U.S. Agency fees increased primarily due to an increase in cash collections in areas where the Company utilizes third party collection firms. The increase in legal collection fees is directly related to the significant increase in external legal cash collections. For the full year, operating expenses increased $55.8 million compared to the full year of 2018.

compared to the full year of 2018. Interest expense increased $2.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher levels of average borrowings related to increased portfolio acquisitions.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher levels of average borrowings related to increased portfolio acquisitions. The effective tax rate for the full year of 2019 was 16.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $402.3 million in finance receivables in the fourth quarter and $1.3 billion for the full year of 2019.

in finance receivables in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2019. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of $506.9 million with $226.0 million in the Americas and $280.9 million in Europe.

Portfolio Acquisition Source 2019

2018 ($ in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Americas Core $ 118,153 $ 168,185 $ 121,996 $ 169,189

$ 172,511 Americas Insolvency 22,650 26,311 26,092 48,243

52,871 Europe Core 218,919 64,728 136,344 94,283

231,810 Europe Insolvency 42,613 19,772 4,715 7,134

33,661 Total Portfolio Acquisitions $ 402,335 $ 278,996 $ 289,147 $ 318,849

$ 490,853





























About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made herein which are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (in thousands, except per share amounts)









































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2019

2018

2019

2018



























Revenues:















Income recognized on finance receivables $ 262,835

$ 231,029

$ 998,361

$ 891,899

Fee income 4,297

4,686

15,769

14,916

Other revenue 2,001

1,027

2,951

1,441







Total revenues 269,133

236,742

1,017,081

908,256



























Net allowance charges (12,598)

(21,381)

(24,025)

(33,425)



























Operating expenses:















Compensation and employee services 75,671

79,123

310,441

319,400

Legal collection fees 13,822

11,501

55,261

42,941

Legal collection costs 34,411

33,281

134,156

104,988

Agency fees 15,979

9,088

55,812

33,854

Outside fees and services 15,239

17,068

63,513

61,492

Communication 9,722

10,645

44,057

43,224

Rent and occupancy 4,586

4,319

17,854

16,906

Depreciation and amortization 4,123

5,092

17,464

19,322

Other operating expenses 12,198

13,030

46,811

47,444







Total operating expenses 185,751

183,147

745,369

689,571







Income from operations 70,784

32,214

247,687

185,260



























Other income and (expense):















Gain on sale of subsidiaries -

26,575

-

26,575

Interest expense, net (36,046)

(33,549)

(141,918)

(121,078)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 595

(4,553)

11,954

(944)

Other



(241)

(381)

(364)

(316)







Income before income taxes 35,092

20,306

117,359

89,497



































Income tax expense 4,073

1,980

19,680

13,763







Net income 31,019

18,326

97,679

75,734









Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,678

3,384

11,521

10,171







Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 27,341

$ 14,942

$ 86,158

$ 65,563



























Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:















Basic



$ 0.60

$ 0.33

$ 1.90

$ 1.45

Diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.33

$ 1.89

$ 1.44



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic



45,413

45,304

45,387

45,280

Diluted

45,748

45,394

45,577

45,413

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts in thousands)













(unaudited)















December 31, December 31, ASSETS 2019 2018

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,774 $ 98,695 Investments 56,176 45,173 Finance receivables, net 3,514,165 3,084,777 Other receivables, net 10,606 46,157 Income taxes receivable 17,918 16,809 Deferred tax asset, net 63,225 61,453 Right-of-use assets 68,972 - Property and equipment, net 56,501 54,136 Goodwill



480,794 464,116 Intangible assets, net 4,497 5,522 Other assets 31,263 32,721





















Total assets $ 4,423,891 $ 3,909,559

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 4,258 $ 6,110

Accrued expenses 88,925 79,396

Income taxes payable 4,046 15,080

Deferred tax liability, net 85,390 114,979

Lease liabilities 73,377 -

Interest-bearing deposits 106,246 82,666

Borrowings 2,808,425 2,473,656

Other liabilities 26,211 7,370





















Total liabilities 3,196,878 2,779,257

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 6,333

















Equity:











Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,







issued and outstanding shares, 0 - -



Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,416 shares







issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019; 100,000 shares authorized,







45,304 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 454 453



Additional paid-in capital 67,321 60,303



Retained earnings 1,362,631 1,276,473



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (261,018) (242,109)



Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,169,388 1,095,120



Noncontrolling interests 57,625 28,849



Total equity 1,227,013 1,123,969



Total liabilities and equity $ 4,423,891 $ 3,909,559

Select Expenses (Income)















(in thousands, pre-tax) Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses - - 227 223 - - 4 10 Legal costs not associated with normal operations - - - - 647 95 231 92 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount 3,157 3,128 3,071 3,042 2,986 2,958 2,904 2,877 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,649 2,649 2,655 2,636 2,723 2,524 2,532 2,553 Change in fair value on derivatives 1,247 1,126 1,645 349 673 (504) 972 (3,673) Amortization of intangibles 407 400 418 347 907 994 1,133 1,222 Share-based compensation expense 2,809 2,974 2,620 2,314 1,600 2,361 2,146 2,415



















Purchase Price Multiples as of December 31, 2019 Amounts in thousands















Purchase Period Purchase Price

(1)(2) Net Finance Receivables Balance(3) ERC-Historical

Period

Exchange

Rates (4) Total Estimated

Collections (5) ERC-Current

Period

Exchange

Rates (6) Current

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (7) Americas Core













1996-2009 $ 930,026 $ 9,279 $ 42,102 $ 2,885,906 $ 42,102 310% 238% 2010 148,193 3,485 28,669 535,684 28,669 361% 247% 2011 209,602 7,707 48,551 739,158 48,551 353% 245% 2012 254,076 16,011 60,711 680,352 60,711 268% 226% 2013 390,826 33,648 94,733 931,194 94,733 238% 211% 2014 405,169 55,033 152,639 929,179 150,012 229% 204% 2015 443,779 93,385 226,865 965,671 226,755 218% 205% 2016 453,158 139,380 354,399 1,081,376 349,699 239% 201% 2017 533,442 242,129 521,715 1,167,831 519,181 219% 193% 2018 655,548 460,797 852,246 1,338,876 848,727 204% 202% 2019 578,281 533,933 1,048,207 1,191,940 1,053,332 206% 206% Subtotal 5,002,100 1,594,787 3,430,837 12,447,167 3,422,472



Americas Insolvency











2004-2009 397,453 - 917 835,958 917 210% 178% 2010 208,942 - 1,181 546,872 1,181 262% 184% 2011 180,432 - 973 370,103 973 205% 155% 2012 251,395 - 953 392,377 953 156% 136% 2013 227,834 - 2,143 354,923 2,143 156% 133% 2014 148,689 756 3,598 218,044 3,578 147% 124% 2015 63,170 5,783 9,917 87,773 9,917 139% 125% 2016 92,264 17,433 22,491 116,896 22,501 127% 123% 2017 275,257 95,421 121,498 348,811 121,498 127% 125% 2018 97,879 74,459 93,120 127,257 93,120 130% 127% 2019 123,039 114,892 144,228 157,675 144,279 128% 128% Subtotal 2,066,354 308,744 401,019 3,556,689 401,060



Total Americas 7,068,454 1,903,531 3,831,856 16,003,856 3,823,532



Europe Core













2012 20,409 - 875 40,542 709 199% 187% 2013 20,334 - 431 24,995 343 123% 119% 2014 796,762 188,892 823,116 2,278,261 704,192 286% 208% 2015 419,909 161,210 345,214 748,127 314,643 178% 160% 2016 348,270 190,927 333,375 578,421 332,857 166% 167% 2017 246,752 157,850 232,858 351,216 229,035 142% 144% 2018 (8) 345,256 269,292 407,945 522,374 413,728 151% 148% 2019 512,702 488,468 730,704 779,136 739,345 152% 152% Subtotal 2,710,394 1,456,639 2,874,518 5,323,072 2,734,852



Europe Insolvency











2014 10,876 306 1,061 18,155 941 167% 129% 2015 19,226 3,083 5,970 29,294 5,262 152% 139% 2016 41,858 12,507 18,160 60,651 18,272 145% 130% 2017 38,409 24,417 28,931 47,604 28,707 124% 128% 2018 45,586 39,424 46,969 56,199 47,240 123% 123% 2019 75,588 74,258 93,518 98,439 95,509 130% 130% Subtotal 231,543 153,995 194,609 310,342 195,931



Total Europe 2,941,937 1,610,634 3,069,127 5,633,414 2,930,783



Total PRA Group $ 10,010,391 $ 3,514,165 $ 6,900,983 $ 21,637,270 $ 6,754,315



















(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the December 31, 2019 exchange rate. (4) For our non-U.S. amounts, Estimated Remaining Collections ("ERC")-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase.











(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (6) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the December 31, 2019 exchange rate.

(7) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition. (8) Includes a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the accounting consolidation of a

Polish investment fund.













Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of December 31, 2019 Amounts in thousands















Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Cash Collections(3) Gross Revenue(3) Amortization (3) Net Allowance Charges/ (Reversals)(3) Net Revenue (3)(4) Net Finance

Receivables as of

December 31, 2019 (5) Americas Core













1996-2009 $ 930,026 $ 19,178 $ 15,005 $ 4,173 $ (3,700) $ 18,705 $ 9,279 2010 148,193 9,202 8,090 1,112 40 8,050 3,485 2011 209,602 16,637 14,670 1,967 755 13,915 7,707 2012 254,076 17,866 13,930 3,936 (370) 14,300 16,011 2013 390,826 36,855 26,477 10,378 6,325 20,152 33,648 2014 405,169 55,340 37,701 17,639 8,317 29,384 55,033 2015 443,779 83,592 52,469 31,123 9,247 43,222 93,385 2016 453,158 140,590 88,200 52,390 3,364 84,836 139,380 2017 533,442 256,520 128,559 127,961 265 128,294 242,129 2018 655,548 361,899 196,082 165,817 254 195,828 460,797 2019 578,281 143,828 96,841 46,987 34 96,807 533,933 Subtotal 5,002,100 1,141,507 678,024 463,483 24,531 653,493 1,594,787 Americas Insolvency











2004-2009 397,453 652 $ 652 - - 652 - 2010 208,942 663 663 - - 663 - 2011 180,432 743 743 - - 743 - 2012 251,395 1,870 1,870 - - 1,870 - 2013 227,834 2,862 2,862 - - 2,862 - 2014 148,689 15,785 9,476 6,309 310 9,166 756 2015 63,170 16,657 6,221 10,436 - 6,221 5,783 2016 92,264 19,918 5,299 14,619 (1,460) 6,759 17,433 2017 275,257 80,906 20,754 60,152 - 20,754 95,421 2018 97,879 27,438 8,210 19,228 - 8,210 74,459 2019 123,039 13,449 5,264 8,185 - 5,264 114,892 Subtotal 2,066,354 180,943 62,014 118,929 (1,150) 63,164 308,744 Total Americas 7,068,454 1,322,450 740,038 582,412 23,381 716,657 1,903,531 Europe Core













2012 20,409 1,450 1,450 - - 1,450 - 2013 20,334 901 820 81 - 820 - 2014 796,762 172,885 121,450 51,435 (1,846) 123,296 188,892 2015 419,909 66,074 32,821 33,253 (3,353) 36,174 161,210 2016 348,270 57,989 28,594 29,395 2,911 25,683 190,927 2017 246,752 44,085 14,239 29,846 1,815 12,424 157,850 2018 (6) 345,256 88,699 27,309 61,390 664 26,645 269,292 2019 512,702 47,976 17,736 30,240 45 17,691 488,468 Subtotal 2,710,394 480,059 244,419 235,640 236 244,183 1,456,639 Europe Insolvency











2014 10,876 1,547 907 640 - 907 306 2015 19,226 3,904 1,889 2,015 (72) 1,961 3,083 2016 41,858 10,664 4,161 6,503 (42) 4,203 12,507 2017 38,409 9,240 2,300 6,940 522 1,778 24,417 2018 45,586 8,422 2,552 5,870 - 2,552 39,424 2019 75,588 4,985 2,095 2,890 - 2,095 74,258 Subtotal 231,543 38,762 13,904 24,858 408 13,496 153,995 Total Europe 2,941,937 518,821 258,323 260,498 644 257,679 1,610,634 Total PRA Group $ 10,010,391 $ 1,841,271 $ 998,361 $ 842,910 $ 24,025 $ 974,336 $ 3,514,165















(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(4) Net Revenue refers to income recognized on finance receivables, net of allowance charges/(reversals).



(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the December 31, 2019 exchange rate.



(6) Includes a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the accounting consolidation of a Polish investment fund.













Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase(1) as of December 31, 2019 Amounts in thousands





Purchase Period Purchase Price

(2)(3) Cash Collections 1996-2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Americas Core

























1996-2009 $ 930,026 $ 1,647,666 $ 295,679 $ 253,544 $ 201,640 $ 146,383 $ 101,829 $ 71,173 $ 45,734 $ 30,452 $ 23,272 $ 19,178 $ 2,836,550 2010 148,193 — 47,076 113,554 109,873 82,014 55,946 38,110 24,515 15,587 11,140 9,202 507,017 2011 209,602 — — 61,971 174,461 152,908 108,513 73,793 48,711 31,991 21,622 16,637 690,607 2012 254,076 — — — 56,901 173,589 146,198 97,267 59,981 40,042 27,797 17,866 619,641 2013 390,826 — — — — 101,614 247,849 194,026 120,789 78,880 56,449 36,855 836,462 2014 405,169 — — — — — 92,660 253,448 170,311 114,219 82,244 55,340 768,222 2015 443,779 — — — — — — 116,951 228,432 185,898 126,605 83,592 741,478 2016 453,158 — — — — — — — 138,723 256,531 194,605 140,590 730,449 2017 533,442 — — — — — — — — 107,327 278,733 256,520 642,580 2018 655,548 — — — — — — — — — 122,712 361,899 484,611 2019 578,281 — — — — — — — — — — 143,828 143,828 Subtotal 5,002,100 1,647,666 342,755 429,069 542,875 656,508 752,995 844,768 837,196 860,927 945,179 1,141,507 9,001,445 Americas Insolvency























1996-2009 397,453 204,343 147,101 156,704 145,418 109,259 56,980 7,617 3,629 2,234 1,103 652 835,040 2010 208,942 — 39,486 104,499 125,020 121,717 101,873 43,649 5,008 2,425 1,352 663 545,692 2011 180,432 — — 15,218 66,379 82,752 85,816 76,915 35,996 3,726 1,584 743 369,129 2012 251,395 — — — 17,388 103,610 94,141 80,079 60,715 29,337 4,284 1,870 391,424 2013 227,834 — — — — 52,528 82,596 81,679 63,386 47,781 21,948 2,862 352,780 2014 148,689 — — — — — 37,045 50,880 44,313 37,350 28,759 15,785 214,132 2015 63,170 — — — — — — 3,395 17,892 20,143 19,769 16,657 77,856 2016 92,264 — — — — — — — 18,869 30,426 25,047 19,918 94,260 2017 275,257 — — — — — — — — 49,093 97,315 80,906 227,314 2018 97,879 — — — — — — — — — 6,700 27,438 34,138 2019 123,039 — — — — — — — — — — 13,449 13,449 Subtotal 2,066,354 204,343 186,587 276,421 354,205 469,866 458,451 344,214 249,808 222,515 207,861 180,943 3,155,214 Total Americas 7,068,454 1,852,009 529,342 705,490 897,080 1,126,374 1,211,446 1,188,982 1,087,004 1,083,442 1,153,040 1,322,450 12,156,659 Europe Core

























2012 20,409 — — — 11,604 8,995 5,641 3,175 2,198 2,038 1,996 1,450 37,097 2013 20,334 — — — — 7,068 8,540 2,347 1,326 1,239 1,331 901 22,752 2014 796,762 — — — — — 153,180 291,980 246,365 220,765 206,255 172,885 1,291,430 2015 419,909 — — — — — — 45,760 100,263 86,156 80,858 66,074 379,111 2016 348,270 — — — — — — — 40,368 78,915 72,603 57,989 249,875 2017 246,752 — — — — — — — — 17,894 56,033 44,085 118,012 2018 (4) 345,256 — — — — — — — — — 24,326 88,699 113,025 2019 512,702 — — — — — — — — — — 47,976 47,976 Subtotal 2,710,394 - - - 11,604 16,063 167,361 343,262 390,520 407,007 443,402 480,059 2,259,278 Europe Insolvency























2014 10,876 — — — — — 5 4,297 3,921 3,207 2,620 1,547 15,597 2015 19,226 — — — — — — 2,954 4,366 5,013 4,783 3,904 21,020 2016 41,858 — — — — — — — 6,175 12,703 12,856 10,664 42,398 2017 38,409 — — — — — — — — 1,233 7,862 9,240 18,335 2018 45,586 — — — — — — — — — 642 8,422 9,064 2019 75,588 — — — — — — — — — — 4,985 4,985 Subtotal 231,543 - - - - - 5 7,251 14,462 22,156 28,763 38,762 111,399 Total Europe 2,941,937 - - - 11,604 16,063 167,366 350,513 404,982 429,163 472,165 518,821 2,370,677 Total PRA Group $ 10,010,391 $ 1,852,009 $ 529,342 $ 705,490 $ 908,684 $ 1,142,437 $ 1,378,812 $ 1,539,495 $ 1,491,986 $ 1,512,605 $ 1,625,205 $ 1,841,271 $ 14,527,336



























(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, Cash Collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.













(2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.













(3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (4) Includes a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the accounting consolidation of a Polish investment fund.











