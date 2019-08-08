PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $18.6 million compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2018.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $33.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.74, compared to $40.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.90, during the same period in 2018. 

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Record global cash collections of $470.3 million increased 16%, or 18% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the second quarter of 2018. This growth was primarily driven by a 39% increase in U.S. legal cash collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections.
  • Record Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.4 billion which increased $146.6 million from the first quarter of 2019.
  • Total investment for the quarter of $289.1 million, a 31% increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 driven largely by investment in Europe.
  • Record income recognized on finance receivables of $249.2 million compared to $219.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, contributing to record total revenues of $252.1 million.
  • Net operating income of $63.4 million, an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"Dedication to our founding principles and investing for the long term continues to generate record results for PRA Group.  U.S. legal channel cash collections increased nearly 40% from the second quarter of 2018 and the investments we have made over the last year are delivering returns in line with our historical experience but with significantly higher volumes.  Our Core businesses globally are benefitting from operational improvements that are both technology-based, such as the digital channel, and personnel based, with productivity improvements," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer.  "Our patient and rational approach to the European market is paying off as the pricing environment appears to have shifted in certain geographies.  We have invested significant amounts in the European market in the last two quarters but have not deviated from our long-standing approach and required returns.  All of these efforts drove a record quarter of cash collections, strong investments globally and record estimated remaining collections."      

Cash Collections, Revenues, and Net Allowance Charges

  • The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and currency-adjusted basis:








Cash Collection Source

2019

2018

($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Americas-Core

$  294,243

$  290,723

$  233,937

$  231,253

$  233,752

Americas-Insolvency

49,770

44,613

48,000

48,518

56,063

Europe-Core

117,635

116,858

113,154

102,780

109,359

Europe-Insolvency

8,626

8,977

7,618

6,731

7,460

Total Cash Collections

$  470,274

$  461,171

$  402,709

$  389,282

$  406,634
























Cash Collection Source - 






Constant Currency Adjusted

2019



2018

($ in thousands)

Q2



Q2

Americas-Core

$  294,243



$  232,461

Americas-Insolvency

49,770



55,993

Europe-Core

117,635



102,861

Europe-Insolvency

8,626



7,041

Total Cash Collections

$  470,274



$  398,356








  • Cash collections in the quarter increased $63.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.  The increase was primarily due to a 39% increase in U.S. legal collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections as a result of past and continued investments in these channels, as well as record investment levels in Americas Core in 2017 and 2018.  This was partially offset by an 8% decrease in Global Insolvency cash collections mainly due to investment in the U.S. not offsetting the wind down of older vintages.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, cash collections increased $98.2 million compared to the same period last year. 
  • For the quarter, cash collections on fully amortized pools were $13.3 million and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $3.8 million.
  • Income recognized on finance receivables increased $30.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to record purchases in Americas Core during 2018, significant purchases in Europe Core, and yield raises in Core globally.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, income recognized on finance receivables increased $50.4 million compared to the same period last year. 

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in the quarter increased $24.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 largely due to increased legal collection costs and fees as well as an increase in agency fees. 
    • Legal collection costs increased $14.4 million due to more accounts being placed in the legal channel and the resultant increase of court costs starting in the third quarter of 2018.
    • Additionally, with legal cash collections increasing significantly, much of which was processed through third party attorneys, legal fees increased by $4.0 million as these expenses are contingent upon law firm collections. 
    • Agency fees increased $4.9 million primarily due to the shifting of fixed expenses to variable as a result of the sale of the RCB operating platform in Brazil and increased volumes of servicing activity outside of the U.S. 
    • Compensation and employee services decreased $0.9 million primarily due to a decrease in U.S. Core compensation as a result of lower collection FTEs, offset by costs associated with the acquisition in Canada and higher benefits costs. 
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2019, operating expenses increased $45.5 million compared to the same period last year. 
  • Interest expense increased 16% compared to the second quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher levels of average borrowings primarily from increased portfolio investment in both the Americas and Europe and higher average interest rates mainly in the U.S.
  • The effective tax rate for the first half of the year was 18.6%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

  • The Company invested $289.1 million in finance receivables in the second quarter.     
  • At the end of the second quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of $713.4 million.







Portfolio Purchase Source

2019

2018

($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Americas-Core

$    121,996

$    169,189

$    172,511

$    170,426

$    182,768

Americas-Insolvency

26,092

48,243

52,871

17,151

16,651

Europe-Core

136,344

94,283

231,810

45,754

19,403

Europe-Insolvency

4,715

7,134

33,661

4,159

2,577

Total Portfolio Purchasing

$    289,147

$    318,849

$    490,853

$    237,490

$    221,399














About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made herein which are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc.  Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018














Revenues:







Income recognized on finance receivables

$ 249,219

$ 219,018

$ 488,055

$    437,642

Fee income

2,707

2,342

9,081

7,669

Other revenue

131

158

798

315


Total revenues

252,057

221,518

497,934

445,626














Net allowance charges

(1,196)

(2,834)

(7,291)

(3,759)














Operating expenses:







Compensation and employee services

79,808

80,690

159,453

161,927

Legal collection fees

14,297

10,343

27,356

21,012

Legal collection costs

33,121

18,695

68,350

40,938

Agency fees

13,013

8,138

27,045

16,416

Outside fees and services

16,293

14,565

31,541

28,723

Communication

10,824

10,782

24,025

22,339

Rent and occupancy

4,491

4,003

8,854

8,317

Depreciation and amortization

4,723

4,525

9,295

9,454

Other operating expenses

10,926

11,628

22,511

23,812


Total operating expenses

187,496

163,369

378,430

332,938


Income from operations

63,365

55,315

112,213

108,929














Other income and (expense):







Interest expense, net

(36,027)

(31,124)

(70,008)

(56,905)

Foreign exchange

(311)

1,690

5,953

2,983

Other

248

(400)

(104)

(157)


Income before income taxes

27,275

25,481

48,054

54,850
















Income tax expense

5,075

3,857

8,942

9,994


Net income

22,200

21,624

39,112

44,856


   Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,581

2,036

5,266

4,162


Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$   18,619

$   19,588

$   33,846

$      40,694














Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:







Basic

$      0.41

$      0.43

$      0.75

$         0.90

Diluted

$      0.41

$      0.43

$      0.74

$         0.90














Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

45,387

45,283

45,363

45,257

Diluted

45,495

45,449

45,457

45,410

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Amounts in thousands)







(unaudited)








June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2019

2018










Cash and cash equivalents

$               105,496

$                 98,695

Investments

85,911

45,173

Finance receivables, net

3,230,949

3,084,777

Other receivables, net

13,770

46,157

Income taxes receivable

11,323

16,809

Net deferred tax asset

66,401

61,453

Property and equipment, net

51,484

54,136

Right-of-use assets

72,817

-

Goodwill

489,293

464,116

Intangible assets, net

5,219

5,522

Other assets

32,751

32,721












Total assets

$            4,165,414

$            3,909,559










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY












Liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                   3,279

$                   6,110

Accrued expenses

74,950

79,396

Income taxes payable

372

15,080

Net deferred tax liability

100,742

114,979

Interest-bearing deposits

107,840

82,666

Borrowings

2,618,382

2,473,656

Lease liabilities

76,750

-

Other liabilities

27,307

7,370












Total liabilities

3,009,622

2,779,257










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

4,935

6,333










Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,



   issued and outstanding shares, 0

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,409 shares



   issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019; 100,000 shares authorized,



   45,304 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

454

453

Additional paid-in capital

61,705

60,303

Retained earnings

1,310,319

1,276,473

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(252,124)

(242,109)

   Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,120,354

1,095,120

      Noncontrolling interests

30,503

28,849

      Total equity

1,150,857

1,123,969

         Total liabilities and equity

$            4,165,414

$            3,909,559










Select Expenses (Income)







(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses

227

223

-

-

4

10

-

-

Legal costs not associated with normal operations

-

-

647

95

231

92

160

218

Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount

3,071

3,042

2,986

2,958

2,904

2,877

2,823

2,796

Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs

2,655

2,636

2,723

2,524

2,532

2,553

2,501

2,505

Change in fair value on derivatives

1,645

349

673

(504)

972

(3,673)

420

(1,025)

Amortization of intangibles

418

347

907

994

1,133

1,222

1,016

1,037

Share-based compensation expense

2,620

2,314

1,600

2,361

2,146

2,415

2,415

2,218









Purchase Price Multiples

as of June 30, 2019

Amounts in thousands








Purchase Period

Purchase Price
(1)(2)

Net Finance
Receivables
Balance(3)

ERC-Historical
Period
Exchange
Rates (4)

Total Estimated
Collections (5)

ERC-Current
Period
Exchange
Rates (6)

Current
Estimated
Purchase Price
Multiple

Original
Estimated
Purchase Price
Multiple (7)

Americas-Core






1996-2008

$              804,880

$             9,023

$           30,183

$      2,425,080

$           30,183

301%

236%

2009

125,153

592

19,372

459,958

19,372

368%

252%

2010

148,197

3,869

31,740

534,372

31,740

361%

247%

2011

209,604

8,495

53,784

736,862

53,784

352%

245%

2012

254,102

17,454

69,474

681,368

69,474

268%

226%

2013

390,932

40,974

117,423

937,824

117,423

240%

211%

2014

405,349

68,007

177,944

931,071

175,125

230%

204%

2015

443,921

113,111

269,177

972,745

269,155

219%

205%

2016

453,434

161,101

410,953

1,076,072

406,806

237%

201%

2017

534,011

295,918

619,313

1,151,049

616,550

216%

193%

2018

655,984

543,703

1,013,915

1,324,959

1,012,544

202%

202%

2019

291,953

280,247

561,762

599,565

563,686

205%

205%

Subtotal

4,717,520

1,542,494

3,375,040

11,830,925

3,365,842

Americas-Insolvency





2004-2008

241,465

-

511

365,619

511

151%

155%

2009

155,988

-

953

470,606

953

302%

214%

2010

208,942

-

1,672

547,054

1,672

262%

184%

2011

180,433

-

152

368,974

152

204%

155%

2012

251,396

-

60

390,710

60

155%

136%

2013

227,893

-

3,219

354,953

3,219

156%

133%

2014

148,582

3,125

8,781

217,747

8,755

147%

124%

2015

63,181

9,683

15,310

85,357

15,310

135%

125%

2016

92,281

22,403

30,785

116,044

30,785

126%

123%

2017

275,265

122,728

158,858

348,246

158,857

127%

125%

2018

97,938

84,493

106,266

125,770

106,265

128%

127%

2019

74,178

71,225

89,542

94,112

89,542

127%

127%

Subtotal

2,017,542

313,657

416,109

3,485,192

416,081

Total Americas

6,735,062

1,856,151

3,791,149

15,316,117

3,781,923

Europe-Core






2012

20,422

-

666

39,431

520

193%

187%

2013

20,343

-

392

24,420

300

120%

119%

2014

796,839

212,142

869,372

2,225,481

743,280

279%

208%

2015

420,323

171,854

376,344

744,300

336,012

177%

160%

2016

348,306

206,864

370,582

587,157

371,454

169%

167%

2017

246,995

170,165

254,850

350,879

246,807

142%

144%

2018 (8)

345,357

289,637

444,774

516,865

438,880

150%

148%

2019

228,941

223,685

353,718

361,966

353,682

158%

158%

Subtotal

2,427,526

1,274,347

2,670,698

4,850,499

2,490,935

Europe-Insolvency





2014

10,876

527

1,574

17,964

1,403

165%

129%

2015

19,278

3,839

7,960

29,172

6,775

151%

139%

2016

41,909

15,197

23,729

61,118

23,239

146%

130%

2017

38,474

27,883

36,056

49,792

34,704

129%

128%

2018

45,625

41,527

51,262

55,937

50,297

123%

123%

2019

11,816

11,478

14,937

15,259

14,704

129%

129%

Subtotal

167,978

100,451

135,518

229,242

131,122

Total Europe

2,595,504

1,374,798

2,806,216

5,079,741

2,622,057

Total PRA Group

$        9,330,566

$   3,230,949

$   6,597,365

$ 20,395,858

$   6,403,980









(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various
business acquisitions.

(2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any
purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase.

(3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate.

(4) For our non-U.S. amounts, Estimated Remaining Collections ("ERC")-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the period-end exchange rate

 for the respective quarter of purchase.





(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase.

(6) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate.

(7) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

(8) The Europe-Core purchases include a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the consolidation of a 

Polish investment fund.





Portfolio Financial Information

Year-to-date as of June 30, 2019

Amounts in thousands








Purchase Period

Purchase
Price (1)(2)

Cash Collections
(3)

Gross
Revenue(3)

Amortization (3)

Net Allowance
Charges/
(Reversals)(3)

Net Revenue (3)(4)

Net Finance
Receivables as of
June 30, 2019 (5)

Americas-Core






1996-2008

$      804,880

$                7,070

$           4,713

$              2,357

$            (2,275)

$               6,988

$                      9,023

2009

125,153

3,785

3,524

261

(200)

3,724

592

2010

148,197

4,819

4,231

588

185

4,046

3,869

2011

209,604

9,109

7,873

1,236

700

7,173

8,495

2012

254,102

10,119

7,390

2,729

(580)

7,970

17,454

2013

390,932

20,795

14,467

6,328

3,155

11,312

40,974

2014

405,349

32,308

20,832

11,476

1,658

19,174

68,007

2015

443,921

48,410

28,726

19,684

1,135

27,591

113,111

2016

453,434

80,201

47,248

32,953

1,353

45,895

161,101

2017

534,011

143,043

68,014

75,029

136

67,878

295,918

2018

655,984

187,516

102,720

84,796

-

102,720

543,703

2019

291,953

37,791

25,180

12,611

-

25,180

280,247

Subtotal

4,717,520

584,966

334,918

250,048

5,267

329,651

1,542,494

Americas-Insolvency





2004-2008

241,465

113

113

-

-

113

-

2009

155,988

260

260

-

-

260

-

2010

208,942

352

352

-

-

352

-

2011

180,433

436

436

-

-

436

-

2012

251,396

1,096

1,096

-

-

1,096

-

2013

227,893

1,815

1,815

-

1,815

-

2014

148,582

10,317

6,115

4,202

-

6,115

3,125

2015

63,181

8,848

2,300

6,548

-

2,300

9,683

2016

92,281

10,787

2,381

8,406

(200)

2,581

22,403

2017

275,265

42,983

10,128

32,855

-

10,128

122,728

2018

97,938

12,806

3,552

9,254

-

3,552

84,493

2019

74,178

4,570

1,618

2,952

-

1,618

71,225

Subtotal

2,017,542

94,383

30,166

64,217

(200)

30,366

313,657

Total Americas

6,735,062

679,349

365,084

314,265

5,067

360,017

1,856,151

Europe-Core






2012

20,422

750

750

-

-

750

-

2013

20,343

494

396

98

-

396

-

2014

796,839

89,876

61,888

27,988

(820)

62,708

212,142

2015

420,323

34,730

16,703

18,027

(1,347)

18,050

171,854

2016

348,306

30,112

14,575

15,537

2,977

11,598

206,864

2017

246,995

22,852

7,033

15,819

1,549

5,484

170,165

2018 (6)

345,357

47,447

13,271

34,176

-

13,271

289,637

2019

228,941

8,232

2,373

5,859

-

2,373

223,685

Subtotal

2,427,526

234,493

116,989

117,504

2,359

114,630

1,274,347

Europe-Insolvency





2014

10,876

931

477

454

-

477

527

2015

19,278

2,106

909

1,197

(73)

982

3,839

2016

41,909

5,716

2,155

3,561

(62)

2,217

15,197

2017

38,474

4,535

1,169

3,366

-

1,169

27,883

2018

45,625

3,997

1,111

2,886

-

1,111

41,527

2019

11,816

318

161

157

-

161

11,478

Subtotal

167,978

17,603

5,982

11,621

(135)

6,117

100,451

Total Europe

2,595,504

252,096

122,971

129,125

2,224

120,747

1,374,798

Total PRA Group

$   9,330,566

$            931,445

$       488,055

$          443,390

$              7,291

$           480,764

$               3,230,949








(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various business
acquisitions.

(2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any
purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. 

(3) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(4) Net Revenue refers to income recognized on finance receivables, net of allowance charges/(reversals). 

(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate. 