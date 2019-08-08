PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $18.6 million compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $33.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.74, compared to $40.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.90, during the same period in 2018.

Second Quarter Highlights

Record global cash collections of $470.3 million increased 16%, or 18% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the second quarter of 2018. This growth was primarily driven by a 39% increase in U.S. legal cash collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections.

increased 16%, or 18% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the second quarter of 2018. This growth was primarily driven by a 39% increase in U.S. legal cash collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections. Record Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.4 billion which increased $146.6 million from the first quarter of 2019.

which increased from the first quarter of 2019. Total investment for the quarter of $289.1 million , a 31% increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 driven largely by investment in Europe .

, a 31% increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 driven largely by investment in . Record income recognized on finance receivables of $249.2 million compared to $219.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, contributing to record total revenues of $252.1 million .

compared to in the second quarter of 2018, contributing to record total revenues of . Net operating income of $63.4 million , an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"Dedication to our founding principles and investing for the long term continues to generate record results for PRA Group. U.S. legal channel cash collections increased nearly 40% from the second quarter of 2018 and the investments we have made over the last year are delivering returns in line with our historical experience but with significantly higher volumes. Our Core businesses globally are benefitting from operational improvements that are both technology-based, such as the digital channel, and personnel based, with productivity improvements," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Our patient and rational approach to the European market is paying off as the pricing environment appears to have shifted in certain geographies. We have invested significant amounts in the European market in the last two quarters but have not deviated from our long-standing approach and required returns. All of these efforts drove a record quarter of cash collections, strong investments globally and record estimated remaining collections."

Cash Collections, Revenues, and Net Allowance Charges

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and currency-adjusted basis:

















Cash Collection Source

2019

2018 ($ in thousands)

Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Americas-Core

$ 294,243 $ 290,723

$ 233,937 $ 231,253 $ 233,752 Americas-Insolvency

49,770 44,613

48,000 48,518 56,063 Europe-Core

117,635 116,858

113,154 102,780 109,359 Europe-Insolvency

8,626 8,977

7,618 6,731 7,460 Total Cash Collections

$ 470,274 $ 461,171

$ 402,709 $ 389,282 $ 406,634















































Cash Collection Source -













Constant Currency Adjusted

2019







2018 ($ in thousands)

Q2







Q2 Americas-Core

$ 294,243







$ 232,461 Americas-Insolvency

49,770







55,993 Europe-Core

117,635







102,861 Europe-Insolvency

8,626







7,041 Total Cash Collections

$ 470,274







$ 398,356

















Cash collections in the quarter increased $63.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 39% increase in U.S. legal collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections as a result of past and continued investments in these channels, as well as record investment levels in Americas Core in 2017 and 2018. This was partially offset by an 8% decrease in Global Insolvency cash collections mainly due to investment in the U.S. not offsetting the wind down of older vintages. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 , cash collections increased $98.2 million compared to the same period last year.

compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 39% increase in U.S. legal collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections as a result of past and continued investments in these channels, as well as record investment levels in Americas Core in 2017 and 2018. This was partially offset by an 8% decrease in Global Insolvency cash collections mainly due to investment in the U.S. not offsetting the wind down of older vintages. For the six months ended , cash collections increased compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, cash collections on fully amortized pools were $13.3 million and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $3.8 million .

and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were . Income recognized on finance receivables increased $30.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to record purchases in Americas Core during 2018, significant purchases in Europe Core, and yield raises in Core globally. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 , income recognized on finance receivables increased $50.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter increased $24.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 largely due to increased legal collection costs and fees as well as an increase in agency fees.

compared to the second quarter of 2018 largely due to increased legal collection costs and fees as well as an increase in agency fees. Legal collection costs increased $14.4 million due to more accounts being placed in the legal channel and the resultant increase of court costs starting in the third quarter of 2018.

due to more accounts being placed in the legal channel and the resultant increase of court costs starting in the third quarter of 2018.

Additionally, with legal cash collections increasing significantly, much of which was processed through third party attorneys, legal fees increased by $4.0 million as these expenses are contingent upon law firm collections.

as these expenses are contingent upon law firm collections.

Agency fees increased $4.9 million primarily due to the shifting of fixed expenses to variable as a result of the sale of the RCB operating platform in Brazil and increased volumes of servicing activity outside of the U.S.

primarily due to the shifting of fixed expenses to variable as a result of the sale of the RCB operating platform in and increased volumes of servicing activity outside of the U.S.

Compensation and employee services decreased $0.9 million primarily due to a decrease in U.S. Core compensation as a result of lower collection FTEs, offset by costs associated with the acquisition in Canada and higher benefits costs.

primarily due to a decrease in U.S. Core compensation as a result of lower collection FTEs, offset by costs associated with the acquisition in and higher benefits costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 , operating expenses increased $45.5 million compared to the same period last year.

, operating expenses increased compared to the same period last year. Interest expense increased 16% compared to the second quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher levels of average borrowings primarily from increased portfolio investment in both the Americas and Europe and higher average interest rates mainly in the U.S.

and higher average interest rates mainly in the U.S. The effective tax rate for the first half of the year was 18.6%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company invested $289.1 million in finance receivables in the second quarter.

in finance receivables in the second quarter. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of $713.4 million .















Portfolio Purchase Source 2019

2018 ($ in thousands) Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Americas-Core $ 121,996 $ 169,189

$ 172,511 $ 170,426 $ 182,768 Americas-Insolvency 26,092 48,243

52,871 17,151 16,651 Europe-Core 136,344 94,283

231,810 45,754 19,403 Europe-Insolvency 4,715 7,134

33,661 4,159 2,577 Total Portfolio Purchasing $ 289,147 $ 318,849

$ 490,853 $ 237,490 $ 221,399





























Conference Call Information

About PRA Group, Inc.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (in thousands, except per share amounts)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,













2019

2018

2019

2018



























Revenues:















Income recognized on finance receivables $ 249,219

$ 219,018

$ 488,055

$ 437,642

Fee income 2,707

2,342

9,081

7,669

Other revenue 131

158

798

315



Total revenues 252,057

221,518

497,934

445,626



























Net allowance charges (1,196)

(2,834)

(7,291)

(3,759)



























Operating expenses:















Compensation and employee services 79,808

80,690

159,453

161,927

Legal collection fees 14,297

10,343

27,356

21,012

Legal collection costs 33,121

18,695

68,350

40,938

Agency fees 13,013

8,138

27,045

16,416

Outside fees and services 16,293

14,565

31,541

28,723

Communication 10,824

10,782

24,025

22,339

Rent and occupancy 4,491

4,003

8,854

8,317

Depreciation and amortization 4,723

4,525

9,295

9,454

Other operating expenses 10,926

11,628

22,511

23,812



Total operating expenses 187,496

163,369

378,430

332,938



Income from operations 63,365

55,315

112,213

108,929



























Other income and (expense):















Interest expense, net (36,027)

(31,124)

(70,008)

(56,905)

Foreign exchange (311)

1,690

5,953

2,983

Other



248

(400)

(104)

(157)



Income before income taxes 27,275

25,481

48,054

54,850































Income tax expense 5,075

3,857

8,942

9,994



Net income 22,200

21,624

39,112

44,856



Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,581

2,036

5,266

4,162



Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 18,619

$ 19,588

$ 33,846

$ 40,694



























Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:















Basic



$ 0.41

$ 0.43

$ 0.75

$ 0.90

Diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.43

$ 0.74

$ 0.90



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic



45,387

45,283

45,363

45,257

Diluted

45,495

45,449

45,457

45,410

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Amounts in thousands)













(unaudited)

















June 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2019

2018



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,496

$ 98,695 Investments 85,911

45,173 Finance receivables, net 3,230,949

3,084,777 Other receivables, net 13,770

46,157 Income taxes receivable 11,323

16,809 Net deferred tax asset 66,401

61,453 Property and equipment, net 51,484

54,136 Right-of-use assets 72,817

- Goodwill



489,293

464,116 Intangible assets, net 5,219

5,522 Other assets 32,751

32,721























Total assets $ 4,165,414

$ 3,909,559



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 3,279

$ 6,110

Accrued expenses 74,950

79,396

Income taxes payable 372

15,080

Net deferred tax liability 100,742

114,979

Interest-bearing deposits 107,840

82,666

Borrowings 2,618,382

2,473,656

Lease liabilities 76,750

-

Other liabilities 27,307

7,370























Total liabilities 3,009,622

2,779,257



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,935

6,333



















Equity:











Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,







issued and outstanding shares, 0 -

-

Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,409 shares







issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019; 100,000 shares authorized,







45,304 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 454

453

Additional paid-in capital 61,705

60,303

Retained earnings 1,310,319

1,276,473

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (252,124)

(242,109)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,120,354

1,095,120

Noncontrolling interests 30,503

28,849

Total equity 1,150,857

1,123,969

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,165,414

$ 3,909,559





















Select Expenses (Income)















(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses 227 223 - - 4 10 - - Legal costs not associated with normal operations - - 647 95 231 92 160 218 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount 3,071 3,042 2,986 2,958 2,904 2,877 2,823 2,796 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,655 2,636 2,723 2,524 2,532 2,553 2,501 2,505 Change in fair value on derivatives 1,645 349 673 (504) 972 (3,673) 420 (1,025) Amortization of intangibles 418 347 907 994 1,133 1,222 1,016 1,037 Share-based compensation expense 2,620 2,314 1,600 2,361 2,146 2,415 2,415 2,218



















Purchase Price Multiples as of June 30, 2019 Amounts in thousands















Purchase Period Purchase Price

(1)(2) Net Finance

Receivables

Balance(3) ERC-Historical

Period

Exchange

Rates (4) Total Estimated

Collections (5) ERC-Current

Period

Exchange

Rates (6) Current

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (7) Americas-Core













1996-2008 $ 804,880 $ 9,023 $ 30,183 $ 2,425,080 $ 30,183 301% 236% 2009 125,153 592 19,372 459,958 19,372 368% 252% 2010 148,197 3,869 31,740 534,372 31,740 361% 247% 2011 209,604 8,495 53,784 736,862 53,784 352% 245% 2012 254,102 17,454 69,474 681,368 69,474 268% 226% 2013 390,932 40,974 117,423 937,824 117,423 240% 211% 2014 405,349 68,007 177,944 931,071 175,125 230% 204% 2015 443,921 113,111 269,177 972,745 269,155 219% 205% 2016 453,434 161,101 410,953 1,076,072 406,806 237% 201% 2017 534,011 295,918 619,313 1,151,049 616,550 216% 193% 2018 655,984 543,703 1,013,915 1,324,959 1,012,544 202% 202% 2019 291,953 280,247 561,762 599,565 563,686 205% 205% Subtotal 4,717,520 1,542,494 3,375,040 11,830,925 3,365,842



Americas-Insolvency











2004-2008 241,465 - 511 365,619 511 151% 155% 2009 155,988 - 953 470,606 953 302% 214% 2010 208,942 - 1,672 547,054 1,672 262% 184% 2011 180,433 - 152 368,974 152 204% 155% 2012 251,396 - 60 390,710 60 155% 136% 2013 227,893 - 3,219 354,953 3,219 156% 133% 2014 148,582 3,125 8,781 217,747 8,755 147% 124% 2015 63,181 9,683 15,310 85,357 15,310 135% 125% 2016 92,281 22,403 30,785 116,044 30,785 126% 123% 2017 275,265 122,728 158,858 348,246 158,857 127% 125% 2018 97,938 84,493 106,266 125,770 106,265 128% 127% 2019 74,178 71,225 89,542 94,112 89,542 127% 127% Subtotal 2,017,542 313,657 416,109 3,485,192 416,081



Total Americas 6,735,062 1,856,151 3,791,149 15,316,117 3,781,923



Europe-Core













2012 20,422 - 666 39,431 520 193% 187% 2013 20,343 - 392 24,420 300 120% 119% 2014 796,839 212,142 869,372 2,225,481 743,280 279% 208% 2015 420,323 171,854 376,344 744,300 336,012 177% 160% 2016 348,306 206,864 370,582 587,157 371,454 169% 167% 2017 246,995 170,165 254,850 350,879 246,807 142% 144% 2018 (8) 345,357 289,637 444,774 516,865 438,880 150% 148% 2019 228,941 223,685 353,718 361,966 353,682 158% 158% Subtotal 2,427,526 1,274,347 2,670,698 4,850,499 2,490,935



Europe-Insolvency











2014 10,876 527 1,574 17,964 1,403 165% 129% 2015 19,278 3,839 7,960 29,172 6,775 151% 139% 2016 41,909 15,197 23,729 61,118 23,239 146% 130% 2017 38,474 27,883 36,056 49,792 34,704 129% 128% 2018 45,625 41,527 51,262 55,937 50,297 123% 123% 2019 11,816 11,478 14,937 15,259 14,704 129% 129% Subtotal 167,978 100,451 135,518 229,242 131,122



Total Europe 2,595,504 1,374,798 2,806,216 5,079,741 2,622,057



Total PRA Group $ 9,330,566 $ 3,230,949 $ 6,597,365 $ 20,395,858 $ 6,403,980



















(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various

business acquisitions. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any

purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate. (4) For our non-U.S. amounts, Estimated Remaining Collections ("ERC")-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase.











(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (6) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate.

(7) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition. (8) The Europe-Core purchases include a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the consolidation of a Polish investment fund.











