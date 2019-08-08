PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Aug 08, 2019, 16:05 ET
NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $18.6 million compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $33.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.74, compared to $40.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.90, during the same period in 2018.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Record global cash collections of $470.3 million increased 16%, or 18% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the second quarter of 2018. This growth was primarily driven by a 39% increase in U.S. legal cash collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections.
- Record Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.4 billion which increased $146.6 million from the first quarter of 2019.
- Total investment for the quarter of $289.1 million, a 31% increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 driven largely by investment in Europe.
- Record income recognized on finance receivables of $249.2 million compared to $219.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, contributing to record total revenues of $252.1 million.
- Net operating income of $63.4 million, an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of 2018.
"Dedication to our founding principles and investing for the long term continues to generate record results for PRA Group. U.S. legal channel cash collections increased nearly 40% from the second quarter of 2018 and the investments we have made over the last year are delivering returns in line with our historical experience but with significantly higher volumes. Our Core businesses globally are benefitting from operational improvements that are both technology-based, such as the digital channel, and personnel based, with productivity improvements," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Our patient and rational approach to the European market is paying off as the pricing environment appears to have shifted in certain geographies. We have invested significant amounts in the European market in the last two quarters but have not deviated from our long-standing approach and required returns. All of these efforts drove a record quarter of cash collections, strong investments globally and record estimated remaining collections."
Cash Collections, Revenues, and Net Allowance Charges
- The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and currency-adjusted basis:
|
Cash Collection Source
|
2019
|
2018
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Americas-Core
|
$ 294,243
|
$ 290,723
|
$ 233,937
|
$ 231,253
|
$ 233,752
|
Americas-Insolvency
|
49,770
|
44,613
|
48,000
|
48,518
|
56,063
|
Europe-Core
|
117,635
|
116,858
|
113,154
|
102,780
|
109,359
|
Europe-Insolvency
|
8,626
|
8,977
|
7,618
|
6,731
|
7,460
|
Total Cash Collections
|
$ 470,274
|
$ 461,171
|
$ 402,709
|
$ 389,282
|
$ 406,634
|
Cash Collection Source -
|
Constant Currency Adjusted
|
2019
|
2018
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
Americas-Core
|
$ 294,243
|
$ 232,461
|
Americas-Insolvency
|
49,770
|
55,993
|
Europe-Core
|
117,635
|
102,861
|
Europe-Insolvency
|
8,626
|
7,041
|
Total Cash Collections
|
$ 470,274
|
$ 398,356
- Cash collections in the quarter increased $63.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 39% increase in U.S. legal collections and a 12% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections as a result of past and continued investments in these channels, as well as record investment levels in Americas Core in 2017 and 2018. This was partially offset by an 8% decrease in Global Insolvency cash collections mainly due to investment in the U.S. not offsetting the wind down of older vintages. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, cash collections increased $98.2 million compared to the same period last year.
- For the quarter, cash collections on fully amortized pools were $13.3 million and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $3.8 million.
- Income recognized on finance receivables increased $30.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to record purchases in Americas Core during 2018, significant purchases in Europe Core, and yield raises in Core globally. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, income recognized on finance receivables increased $50.4 million compared to the same period last year.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in the quarter increased $24.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 largely due to increased legal collection costs and fees as well as an increase in agency fees.
- Legal collection costs increased $14.4 million due to more accounts being placed in the legal channel and the resultant increase of court costs starting in the third quarter of 2018.
- Additionally, with legal cash collections increasing significantly, much of which was processed through third party attorneys, legal fees increased by $4.0 million as these expenses are contingent upon law firm collections.
- Agency fees increased $4.9 million primarily due to the shifting of fixed expenses to variable as a result of the sale of the RCB operating platform in Brazil and increased volumes of servicing activity outside of the U.S.
- Compensation and employee services decreased $0.9 million primarily due to a decrease in U.S. Core compensation as a result of lower collection FTEs, offset by costs associated with the acquisition in Canada and higher benefits costs.
- For the six months ended June 30, 2019, operating expenses increased $45.5 million compared to the same period last year.
- Interest expense increased 16% compared to the second quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher levels of average borrowings primarily from increased portfolio investment in both the Americas and Europe and higher average interest rates mainly in the U.S.
- The effective tax rate for the first half of the year was 18.6%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company invested $289.1 million in finance receivables in the second quarter.
- At the end of the second quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of $713.4 million.
|
Portfolio Purchase Source
|
2019
|
2018
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Americas-Core
|
$ 121,996
|
$ 169,189
|
$ 172,511
|
$ 170,426
|
$ 182,768
|
Americas-Insolvency
|
26,092
|
48,243
|
52,871
|
17,151
|
16,651
|
Europe-Core
|
136,344
|
94,283
|
231,810
|
45,754
|
19,403
|
Europe-Insolvency
|
4,715
|
7,134
|
33,661
|
4,159
|
2,577
|
Total Portfolio Purchasing
|
$ 289,147
|
$ 318,849
|
$ 490,853
|
$ 237,490
|
$ 221,399
Conference Call Information
|
PRA Group, Inc.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Income recognized on finance receivables
|
$ 249,219
|
$ 219,018
|
$ 488,055
|
$ 437,642
|
Fee income
|
2,707
|
2,342
|
9,081
|
7,669
|
Other revenue
|
131
|
158
|
798
|
315
|
Total revenues
|
252,057
|
221,518
|
497,934
|
445,626
|
Net allowance charges
|
(1,196)
|
(2,834)
|
(7,291)
|
(3,759)
|
Operating expenses:
|
Compensation and employee services
|
79,808
|
80,690
|
159,453
|
161,927
|
Legal collection fees
|
14,297
|
10,343
|
27,356
|
21,012
|
Legal collection costs
|
33,121
|
18,695
|
68,350
|
40,938
|
Agency fees
|
13,013
|
8,138
|
27,045
|
16,416
|
Outside fees and services
|
16,293
|
14,565
|
31,541
|
28,723
|
Communication
|
10,824
|
10,782
|
24,025
|
22,339
|
Rent and occupancy
|
4,491
|
4,003
|
8,854
|
8,317
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,723
|
4,525
|
9,295
|
9,454
|
Other operating expenses
|
10,926
|
11,628
|
22,511
|
23,812
|
Total operating expenses
|
187,496
|
163,369
|
378,430
|
332,938
|
Income from operations
|
63,365
|
55,315
|
112,213
|
108,929
|
Other income and (expense):
|
Interest expense, net
|
(36,027)
|
(31,124)
|
(70,008)
|
(56,905)
|
Foreign exchange
|
(311)
|
1,690
|
5,953
|
2,983
|
Other
|
248
|
(400)
|
(104)
|
(157)
|
Income before income taxes
|
27,275
|
25,481
|
48,054
|
54,850
|
Income tax expense
|
5,075
|
3,857
|
8,942
|
9,994
|
Net income
|
22,200
|
21,624
|
39,112
|
44,856
|
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
3,581
|
2,036
|
5,266
|
4,162
|
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
$ 18,619
|
$ 19,588
|
$ 33,846
|
$ 40,694
|
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.90
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 0.90
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
45,387
|
45,283
|
45,363
|
45,257
|
Diluted
|
45,495
|
45,449
|
45,457
|
45,410
|
PRA Group, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 105,496
|
$ 98,695
|
Investments
|
85,911
|
45,173
|
Finance receivables, net
|
3,230,949
|
3,084,777
|
Other receivables, net
|
13,770
|
46,157
|
Income taxes receivable
|
11,323
|
16,809
|
Net deferred tax asset
|
66,401
|
61,453
|
Property and equipment, net
|
51,484
|
54,136
|
Right-of-use assets
|
72,817
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
489,293
|
464,116
|
Intangible assets, net
|
5,219
|
5,522
|
Other assets
|
32,751
|
32,721
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,165,414
|
$ 3,909,559
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 3,279
|
$ 6,110
|
Accrued expenses
|
74,950
|
79,396
|
Income taxes payable
|
372
|
15,080
|
Net deferred tax liability
|
100,742
|
114,979
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
107,840
|
82,666
|
Borrowings
|
2,618,382
|
2,473,656
|
Lease liabilities
|
76,750
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
27,307
|
7,370
|
Total liabilities
|
3,009,622
|
2,779,257
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
4,935
|
6,333
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,
|
issued and outstanding shares, 0
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,409 shares
|
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019; 100,000 shares authorized,
|
45,304 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
|
454
|
453
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
61,705
|
60,303
|
Retained earnings
|
1,310,319
|
1,276,473
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(252,124)
|
(242,109)
|
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
|
1,120,354
|
1,095,120
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
30,503
|
28,849
|
Total equity
|
1,150,857
|
1,123,969
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 4,165,414
|
$ 3,909,559
|
Select Expenses (Income)
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses
|
227
|
223
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Legal costs not associated with normal operations
|
-
|
-
|
647
|
95
|
231
|
92
|
160
|
218
|
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount
|
3,071
|
3,042
|
2,986
|
2,958
|
2,904
|
2,877
|
2,823
|
2,796
|
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs
|
2,655
|
2,636
|
2,723
|
2,524
|
2,532
|
2,553
|
2,501
|
2,505
|
Change in fair value on derivatives
|
1,645
|
349
|
673
|
(504)
|
972
|
(3,673)
|
420
|
(1,025)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
418
|
347
|
907
|
994
|
1,133
|
1,222
|
1,016
|
1,037
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
2,620
|
2,314
|
1,600
|
2,361
|
2,146
|
2,415
|
2,415
|
2,218
|
Purchase Price Multiples
|
as of June 30, 2019
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Purchase Period
|
Purchase Price
|
Net Finance
|
ERC-Historical
|
Total Estimated
|
ERC-Current
|
Current
|
Original
|
Americas-Core
|
1996-2008
|
$ 804,880
|
$ 9,023
|
$ 30,183
|
$ 2,425,080
|
$ 30,183
|
301%
|
236%
|
2009
|
125,153
|
592
|
19,372
|
459,958
|
19,372
|
368%
|
252%
|
2010
|
148,197
|
3,869
|
31,740
|
534,372
|
31,740
|
361%
|
247%
|
2011
|
209,604
|
8,495
|
53,784
|
736,862
|
53,784
|
352%
|
245%
|
2012
|
254,102
|
17,454
|
69,474
|
681,368
|
69,474
|
268%
|
226%
|
2013
|
390,932
|
40,974
|
117,423
|
937,824
|
117,423
|
240%
|
211%
|
2014
|
405,349
|
68,007
|
177,944
|
931,071
|
175,125
|
230%
|
204%
|
2015
|
443,921
|
113,111
|
269,177
|
972,745
|
269,155
|
219%
|
205%
|
2016
|
453,434
|
161,101
|
410,953
|
1,076,072
|
406,806
|
237%
|
201%
|
2017
|
534,011
|
295,918
|
619,313
|
1,151,049
|
616,550
|
216%
|
193%
|
2018
|
655,984
|
543,703
|
1,013,915
|
1,324,959
|
1,012,544
|
202%
|
202%
|
2019
|
291,953
|
280,247
|
561,762
|
599,565
|
563,686
|
205%
|
205%
|
Subtotal
|
4,717,520
|
1,542,494
|
3,375,040
|
11,830,925
|
3,365,842
|
Americas-Insolvency
|
2004-2008
|
241,465
|
-
|
511
|
365,619
|
511
|
151%
|
155%
|
2009
|
155,988
|
-
|
953
|
470,606
|
953
|
302%
|
214%
|
2010
|
208,942
|
-
|
1,672
|
547,054
|
1,672
|
262%
|
184%
|
2011
|
180,433
|
-
|
152
|
368,974
|
152
|
204%
|
155%
|
2012
|
251,396
|
-
|
60
|
390,710
|
60
|
155%
|
136%
|
2013
|
227,893
|
-
|
3,219
|
354,953
|
3,219
|
156%
|
133%
|
2014
|
148,582
|
3,125
|
8,781
|
217,747
|
8,755
|
147%
|
124%
|
2015
|
63,181
|
9,683
|
15,310
|
85,357
|
15,310
|
135%
|
125%
|
2016
|
92,281
|
22,403
|
30,785
|
116,044
|
30,785
|
126%
|
123%
|
2017
|
275,265
|
122,728
|
158,858
|
348,246
|
158,857
|
127%
|
125%
|
2018
|
97,938
|
84,493
|
106,266
|
125,770
|
106,265
|
128%
|
127%
|
2019
|
74,178
|
71,225
|
89,542
|
94,112
|
89,542
|
127%
|
127%
|
Subtotal
|
2,017,542
|
313,657
|
416,109
|
3,485,192
|
416,081
|
Total Americas
|
6,735,062
|
1,856,151
|
3,791,149
|
15,316,117
|
3,781,923
|
Europe-Core
|
2012
|
20,422
|
-
|
666
|
39,431
|
520
|
193%
|
187%
|
2013
|
20,343
|
-
|
392
|
24,420
|
300
|
120%
|
119%
|
2014
|
796,839
|
212,142
|
869,372
|
2,225,481
|
743,280
|
279%
|
208%
|
2015
|
420,323
|
171,854
|
376,344
|
744,300
|
336,012
|
177%
|
160%
|
2016
|
348,306
|
206,864
|
370,582
|
587,157
|
371,454
|
169%
|
167%
|
2017
|
246,995
|
170,165
|
254,850
|
350,879
|
246,807
|
142%
|
144%
|
2018 (8)
|
345,357
|
289,637
|
444,774
|
516,865
|
438,880
|
150%
|
148%
|
2019
|
228,941
|
223,685
|
353,718
|
361,966
|
353,682
|
158%
|
158%
|
Subtotal
|
2,427,526
|
1,274,347
|
2,670,698
|
4,850,499
|
2,490,935
|
Europe-Insolvency
|
2014
|
10,876
|
527
|
1,574
|
17,964
|
1,403
|
165%
|
129%
|
2015
|
19,278
|
3,839
|
7,960
|
29,172
|
6,775
|
151%
|
139%
|
2016
|
41,909
|
15,197
|
23,729
|
61,118
|
23,239
|
146%
|
130%
|
2017
|
38,474
|
27,883
|
36,056
|
49,792
|
34,704
|
129%
|
128%
|
2018
|
45,625
|
41,527
|
51,262
|
55,937
|
50,297
|
123%
|
123%
|
2019
|
11,816
|
11,478
|
14,937
|
15,259
|
14,704
|
129%
|
129%
|
Subtotal
|
167,978
|
100,451
|
135,518
|
229,242
|
131,122
|
Total Europe
|
2,595,504
|
1,374,798
|
2,806,216
|
5,079,741
|
2,622,057
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 9,330,566
|
$ 3,230,949
|
$ 6,597,365
|
$ 20,395,858
|
$ 6,403,980
|
(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various
|
(2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any
|
(3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate.
|
(4) For our non-U.S. amounts, Estimated Remaining Collections ("ERC")-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the period-end exchange rate
|
for the respective quarter of purchase.
|
(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase.
|
(6) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate.
|
(7) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
|
(8) The Europe-Core purchases include a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the consolidation of a
|
Polish investment fund.
|
Portfolio Financial Information
|
Year-to-date as of June 30, 2019
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Purchase Period
|
Purchase
|
Cash Collections
|
Gross
|
Amortization (3)
|
Net Allowance
|
Net Revenue (3)(4)
|
Net Finance
|
Americas-Core
|
1996-2008
|
$ 804,880
|
$ 7,070
|
$ 4,713
|
$ 2,357
|
$ (2,275)
|
$ 6,988
|
$ 9,023
|
2009
|
125,153
|
3,785
|
3,524
|
261
|
(200)
|
3,724
|
592
|
2010
|
148,197
|
4,819
|
4,231
|
588
|
185
|
4,046
|
3,869
|
2011
|
209,604
|
9,109
|
7,873
|
1,236
|
700
|
7,173
|
8,495
|
2012
|
254,102
|
10,119
|
7,390
|
2,729
|
(580)
|
7,970
|
17,454
|
2013
|
390,932
|
20,795
|
14,467
|
6,328
|
3,155
|
11,312
|
40,974
|
2014
|
405,349
|
32,308
|
20,832
|
11,476
|
1,658
|
19,174
|
68,007
|
2015
|
443,921
|
48,410
|
28,726
|
19,684
|
1,135
|
27,591
|
113,111
|
2016
|
453,434
|
80,201
|
47,248
|
32,953
|
1,353
|
45,895
|
161,101
|
2017
|
534,011
|
143,043
|
68,014
|
75,029
|
136
|
67,878
|
295,918
|
2018
|
655,984
|
187,516
|
102,720
|
84,796
|
-
|
102,720
|
543,703
|
2019
|
291,953
|
37,791
|
25,180
|
12,611
|
-
|
25,180
|
280,247
|
Subtotal
|
4,717,520
|
584,966
|
334,918
|
250,048
|
5,267
|
329,651
|
1,542,494
|
Americas-Insolvency
|
2004-2008
|
241,465
|
113
|
113
|
-
|
-
|
113
|
-
|
2009
|
155,988
|
260
|
260
|
-
|
-
|
260
|
-
|
2010
|
208,942
|
352
|
352
|
-
|
-
|
352
|
-
|
2011
|
180,433
|
436
|
436
|
-
|
-
|
436
|
-
|
2012
|
251,396
|
1,096
|
1,096
|
-
|
-
|
1,096
|
-
|
2013
|
227,893
|
1,815
|
1,815
|
-
|
1,815
|
-
|
2014
|
148,582
|
10,317
|
6,115
|
4,202
|
-
|
6,115
|
3,125
|
2015
|
63,181
|
8,848
|
2,300
|
6,548
|
-
|
2,300
|
9,683
|
2016
|
92,281
|
10,787
|
2,381
|
8,406
|
(200)
|
2,581
|
22,403
|
2017
|
275,265
|
42,983
|
10,128
|
32,855
|
-
|
10,128
|
122,728
|
2018
|
97,938
|
12,806
|
3,552
|
9,254
|
-
|
3,552
|
84,493
|
2019
|
74,178
|
4,570
|
1,618
|
2,952
|
-
|
1,618
|
71,225
|
Subtotal
|
2,017,542
|
94,383
|
30,166
|
64,217
|
(200)
|
30,366
|
313,657
|
Total Americas
|
6,735,062
|
679,349
|
365,084
|
314,265
|
5,067
|
360,017
|
1,856,151
|
Europe-Core
|
2012
|
20,422
|
750
|
750
|
-
|
-
|
750
|
-
|
2013
|
20,343
|
494
|
396
|
98
|
-
|
396
|
-
|
2014
|
796,839
|
89,876
|
61,888
|
27,988
|
(820)
|
62,708
|
212,142
|
2015
|
420,323
|
34,730
|
16,703
|
18,027
|
(1,347)
|
18,050
|
171,854
|
2016
|
348,306
|
30,112
|
14,575
|
15,537
|
2,977
|
11,598
|
206,864
|
2017
|
246,995
|
22,852
|
7,033
|
15,819
|
1,549
|
5,484
|
170,165
|
2018 (6)
|
345,357
|
47,447
|
13,271
|
34,176
|
-
|
13,271
|
289,637
|
2019
|
228,941
|
8,232
|
2,373
|
5,859
|
-
|
2,373
|
223,685
|
Subtotal
|
2,427,526
|
234,493
|
116,989
|
117,504
|
2,359
|
114,630
|
1,274,347
|
Europe-Insolvency
|
2014
|
10,876
|
931
|
477
|
454
|
-
|
477
|
527
|
2015
|
19,278
|
2,106
|
909
|
1,197
|
(73)
|
982
|
3,839
|
2016
|
41,909
|
5,716
|
2,155
|
3,561
|
(62)
|
2,217
|
15,197
|
2017
|
38,474
|
4,535
|
1,169
|
3,366
|
-
|
1,169
|
27,883
|
2018
|
45,625
|
3,997
|
1,111
|
2,886
|
-
|
1,111
|
41,527
|
2019
|
11,816
|
318
|
161
|
157
|
-
|
161
|
11,478
|
Subtotal
|
167,978
|
17,603
|
5,982
|
11,621
|
(135)
|
6,117
|
100,451
|
Total Europe
|
2,595,504
|
252,096
|
122,971
|
129,125
|
2,224
|
120,747
|
1,374,798
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 9,330,566
|
$ 931,445
|
$ 488,055
|
$ 443,390
|
$ 7,291
|
$ 480,764
|
$ 3,230,949
|
(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various business
|
(2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any
|
(3) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
|
(4) Net Revenue refers to income recognized on finance receivables, net of allowance charges/(reversals).
|
(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the June 30, 2019 exchange rate.