PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $25.0 million compared to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 compared to $0.22 in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $58.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.29, compared to $50.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.11, for the same period in 2018.

Third Quarter Highlights

Global cash collections of $453.2 million increased 16%, or 18% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

increased 16%, or 18% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.4 billion which increased $584.0 million , or 10% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

which increased , or 10% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Total investment for the quarter of $279.0 million , a 17% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 driven primarily by an improving investment environment in Europe.

, a 17% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 driven primarily by an improving investment environment in Europe. Income recognized on finance receivables of $247.5 million , an 11% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018.

, an 11% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018. Income from operations of $64.7 million , an increase of 47% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

, an increase of 47% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Cash efficiency ratio of 60.2% during the quarter, compared to 55.7% in the third quarter of 2018.

"PRA continued to benefit from our long-term focus and disciplined approach to the business. We were patient and waited for significant changes in pricing across Europe to occur and are now investing strongly in most geographies. It has been our long-held philosophy that to be successful, we must be both an accurate and disciplined investor as well as an efficient and compliant collector," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "In the U.S., we are benefiting from the results of our past investments in the legal channel and increasing operating leverage through advancements in collection technologies and processes including the continued build out of digital capabilities. In Europe, we had a similar operational focus that ensured we were prepared to efficiently capitalize on this improving market. As a result, global cash collections, total revenues, and income from operations grew at double digit rates."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and currency-adjusted basis:

Cash Collection Source

2019

2018 ($ in thousands)

Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Americas-Core

$ 279,902 $ 294,243 $ 290,723

$ 233,937 $ 231,253 Americas-Insolvency

45,759 49,770 44,613

48,000 48,518 Europe-Core

118,917 117,635 116,858

113,154 102,780 Europe-Insolvency

8,639 8,626 8,977

7,618 6,731 Total Cash Collections

$ 453,217 $ 470,274 $ 461,171

$ 402,709 $ 389,282















































Cash Collection Source













Constant Currency Adjusted

2019







2018 ($ in thousands)

Q3







Q3 Americas-Core

$ 279,902







$ 231,010 Americas-Insolvency

45,759







48,506 Europe-Core

118,917







97,426 Europe-Insolvency

8,639







6,390 Total Cash Collections

$ 453,217







$ 383,333

















Cash collections in the quarter increased $63.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 35% increase in U.S. legal collections, a 16% increase in Europe Core collections and a 9% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections. Investments in the legal collections channel and operational efficiencies continue to generate positive results driving cash collections in the U.S. higher. Increased portfolio investment over the trailing twelve months, as the result of an improving investment environment, contributed to the increase in cash collections in Europe . For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , cash collections increased $162.2 million compared to the same period last year.

compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 35% increase in U.S. legal collections, a 16% increase in Europe Core collections and a 9% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections. Investments in the legal collections channel and operational efficiencies continue to generate positive results driving cash collections in the U.S. higher. Increased portfolio investment over the trailing twelve months, as the result of an improving investment environment, contributed to the increase in cash collections in . For the nine months ended , cash collections increased compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, cash collections on fully amortized pools were $11.3 million and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $2.8 million .

and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were . Income recognized on finance receivables increased $24.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to yield raises and increased portfolio investment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , income recognized on finance receivables increased $74.7 million compared to the same period last year.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter increased $7.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 largely due to an increase in legal collection fees and agency fees, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits in the U.S. The increase in legal collection fees is directly related to the significant increase in external legal cash collections. Agency fees increased primarily due to an increase in cash collections in areas where the Company utilizes third party collection firms.

compared to the third quarter of 2018 largely due to an increase in legal collection fees and agency fees, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits in the U.S. The increase in legal collection fees is directly related to the significant increase in external legal cash collections. Agency fees increased primarily due to an increase in cash collections in areas where the Company utilizes third party collection firms. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , operating expenses increased $53.2 million compared to the same period last year.

, operating expenses increased compared to the same period last year. Interest expense increased $5.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher levels of average borrowings primarily from increased portfolio investment.

compared to the third quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher levels of average borrowings primarily from increased portfolio investment. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 19.0%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company invested $279.0 million in finance receivables in the third quarter.

in finance receivables in the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of $725.1 million .

Portfolio Purchase Source 2019

2018 ($ in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Americas-Core $ 168,185 $ 121,996 $ 169,189

$ 172,511 $ 170,426 Americas-Insolvency 26,311 26,092 48,243

52,871 17,151 Europe-Core 64,728 136,344 94,283

231,810 45,754 Europe-Insolvency 19,772 4,715 7,134

33,661 4,159 Total Portfolio Purchasing $ 278,996 $ 289,147 $ 318,849

$ 490,853 $ 237,490





























Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call until November 14, 2019, call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10131995.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made herein which are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (in thousands, except per share amounts)









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













September 30,

September 30,













2019

2018

2019

2018



























Revenues:















Income recognized on finance receivables $ 247,471

$ 223,228

$ 735,526

$ 660,870

Fee income 2,391

2,561

11,472

10,230

Other revenue 152

99

950

414







Total revenues 250,014

225,888

747,948

671,514



























Net allowance charges (4,136)

(8,285)

(11,427)

(12,044)



























Operating expenses:















Compensation and employee services 75,317

78,350

234,770

240,277

Legal collection fees 14,083

10,428

41,439

31,440

Legal collection costs 31,395

30,769

99,745

71,707

Agency fees 12,788

8,350

39,833

24,766

Outside fees and services 16,733

15,701

48,274

44,424

Communication 10,310

10,240

34,335

32,579

Rent and occupancy 4,414

4,270

13,268

12,587

Depreciation and amortization 4,046

4,776

13,341

14,230

Other operating expenses 12,102

10,602

34,613

34,414







Total operating expenses 181,188

173,486

559,618

506,424







Income from operations 64,690

44,117

176,903

153,046



























Other income and (expense):















Interest expense, net (35,864)

(30,624)

(105,872)

(87,529)

Foreign exchange 5,406

626

11,359

3,609

Other



(19)

222

(123)

65







Income before income taxes 34,213

14,341

82,267

69,191



































Income tax expense 6,665

1,789

15,607

11,783







Net income 27,548

12,552

66,660

57,408









Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,577

2,625

7,843

6,787







Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 24,971

$ 9,927

$ 58,817

$ 50,621



























Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:















Basic



$ 0.55

$ 0.22

$ 1.30

$ 1.12

Diluted

$ 0.55

$ 0.22

$ 1.29

$ 1.11



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic



45,410

45,302

45,378

45,272

Diluted

45,645

45,440

45,520

45,420

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts in thousands)













(unaudited)















September 30, December 31,

ASSETS 2019 2018

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,000 $ 98,695 Investments 55,204 45,173 Finance receivables, net 3,238,813 3,084,777 Other receivables, net 15,808 46,157 Income taxes receivable 23,479 16,809 Deferred tax asset, net 60,697 61,453 Property and equipment, net 56,847 54,136 Right-of-use assets 70,723 - Goodwill



465,572 464,116 Intangible assets, net 4,757 5,522 Other assets 36,380 32,721



























Total assets $ 4,118,280 $ 3,909,559

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 3,469 $ 6,110

Accrued expenses 84,753 79,396

Income taxes payable 624 15,080

Net deferred tax liability 95,441 114,979

Interest-bearing deposits 112,024 82,666

Borrowings 2,567,086 2,473,656

Lease liabilities 74,428 -

Other liabilities 29,607 7,370



























Total liabilities 2,967,432 2,779,257

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,535 6,333

















Equity:











Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,









issued and outstanding shares, 0 - -



Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,411 shares









issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019; 100,000 shares authorized,









45,304 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 454 453



Additional paid-in capital 64,631 60,303



Retained earnings 1,335,290 1,276,473



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (305,956) (242,109)





Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,094,419 1,095,120







Noncontrolling interests 51,894 28,849







Total equity 1,146,313 1,123,969









Total liabilities and equity $ 4,118,280 $ 3,909,559

Select Expenses (Income)















(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses - 227 223 - - 4 10 - Legal costs not associated with normal operations - - - 647 95 231 92 160 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount 3,128 3,071 3,042 2,986 2,958 2,904 2,877 2,823 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,649 2,655 2,636 2,723 2,524 2,532 2,553 2,501 Change in fair value on derivatives 1,126 1,645 349 673 (504) 972 (3,673) 420 Amortization of intangibles 400 418 347 907 994 1,133 1,222 1,016 Share-based compensation expense 2,974 2,620 2,314 1,600 2,361 2,146 2,415 2,415

Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2019 Amounts in thousands















Purchase Period Purchase Price

(1)(2) Net Finance Receivables Balance(3) ERC-Historical

Period

Exchange

Rates (4) Total Estimated

Collections (5) ERC-Current

Period

Exchange

Rates (6) Current

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (7) Americas-Core













1996-2008 $ 804,877 $ 8,490 $ 27,419 $ 2,425,165 $ 27,419 301% 236% 2009 125,151 639 18,247 460,461 18,247 368% 252% 2010 148,195 3,515 30,027 535,033 30,027 361% 247% 2011 209,603 7,961 50,087 737,214 50,087 352% 245% 2012 254,086 16,535 65,329 681,452 65,329 268% 226% 2013 390,869 38,399 109,324 938,672 109,324 240% 211% 2014 405,248 61,924 163,385 929,440 160,369 229% 204% 2015 443,848 102,848 243,713 966,657 243,407 218% 205% 2016 453,301 149,129 379,442 1,078,277 373,127 238% 201% 2017 533,807 265,095 567,649 1,161,384 564,334 218% 193% 2018 656,703 499,814 932,625 1,334,933 926,144 203% 202% 2019 459,598 435,407 860,881 937,092 860,064 204% 204% Subtotal 4,885,286 1,589,756 3,448,128 12,185,780 3,427,878



Americas-Insolvency











2004-2008 241,465 - 448 365,605 448 151% 155% 2009 155,988 - 840 470,598 840 302% 214% 2010 208,942 - 1,454 547,009 1,454 262% 184% 2011 180,433 - 88 369,083 88 205% 155% 2012 251,396 - 17 391,089 17 156% 136% 2013 227,835 - 2,551 354,851 2,551 156% 133% 2014 148,691 1,406 5,964 218,549 5,940 147% 124% 2015 63,181 7,258 12,780 86,964 12,780 138% 125% 2016 92,279 19,671 27,305 117,446 27,285 127% 123% 2017 275,264 107,680 143,688 353,244 143,688 128% 125% 2018 97,931 79,038 99,611 126,652 99,611 129% 127% 2019 100,386 94,840 119,928 128,445 119,928 128% 128% Subtotal 2,043,791 309,893 414,674 3,529,535 414,630



Total Americas 6,929,077 1,899,649 3,862,802 15,715,315 3,842,508



Europe-Core













2012 20,412 - 327 39,513 248 194% 187% 2013 20,335 - 195 24,498 145 120% 119% 2014 796,811 192,008 854,639 2,259,859 701,472 284% 208% 2015 419,914 159,131 360,300 745,775 310,369 178% 160% 2016 348,302 189,438 359,369 589,991 342,151 169% 167% 2017 246,788 155,676 242,515 349,804 225,806 142% 144% 2018 (8) 345,303 264,945 426,316 520,260 405,173 151% 148% 2019 291,383 266,870 437,734 462,958 423,899 159% 159% Subtotal 2,489,248 1,228,068 2,681,395 4,992,658 2,409,263



Europe-Insolvency











2014 10,876 372 1,194 17,943 1,024 165% 129% 2015 19,236 3,213 6,809 29,121 5,607 151% 139% 2016 41,873 13,111 20,782 60,799 19,700 145% 130% 2017 38,424 25,256 32,504 48,592 30,255 126% 128% 2018 45,590 38,687 49,601 56,421 47,047 124% 123% 2019 31,569 30,457 40,980 41,961 40,300 133% 133% Subtotal 187,568 111,096 151,870 254,837 143,933



Total Europe 2,676,816 1,339,164 2,833,265 5,247,495 2,553,196



Total PRA Group $ 9,605,893 $ 3,238,813 $ 6,696,067 $ 20,962,810 $ 6,395,704



















(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various business acquisitions. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the September 30, 2019 exchange rate. (4) For our non-U.S. amounts, Estimated Remaining Collections ("ERC")-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase.











(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (6) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the September 30, 2019 exchange rate.

(7) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition. (8) Includes a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the consolidation of a

Polish investment fund.













Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of September 30, 2019 Amounts in thousands















Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Cash Collections

(3) Gross

Revenue(3) Amortization (3) Net Allowance

Charges/

(Reversals)(3) Net Revenue (3)(4) Net Finance

Receivables as of

September 30, 2019 (5) Americas-Core













1996-2008 $ 804,877 $ 9,920 $ 6,713 $ 3,207 $ (2,595) $ 9,308 $ 8,490 2009 125,151 5,414 5,076 338 (325) 5,401 639 2010 148,195 7,193 6,193 1,000 125 6,068 3,515 2011 209,603 13,158 11,388 1,770 700 10,688 7,961 2012 254,086 14,348 10,740 3,608 (555) 11,295 16,535 2013 390,869 29,742 20,902 8,840 3,155 17,747 38,399 2014 405,248 45,039 29,808 15,231 3,838 25,970 61,924 2015 443,848 67,765 41,259 26,506 4,445 36,814 102,848 2016 453,301 113,199 68,750 44,449 1,625 67,125 149,129 2017 533,807 204,557 99,359 105,198 309 99,050 265,095 2018 656,703 278,330 151,021 127,309 - 151,021 499,814 2019 459,598 76,203 52,441 23,762 - 52,441 435,407 Subtotal 4,885,286 864,868 503,650 361,218 10,722 492,928 1,589,756 Americas-Insolvency











2004-2008 241,465 161 $ 161 - - 161 - 2009 155,988 364 364 - - 364 - 2010 208,942 526 526 - - 526 - 2011 180,433 609 609 - - 609 - 2012 251,396 1,518 1,518 - - 1,518 - 2013 227,835 2,382 2,382 - - 2,382 - 2014 148,691 13,929 8,151 5,778 195 7,956 1,406 2015 63,181 12,985 4,013 8,972 - 4,013 7,258 2016 92,279 15,660 3,790 11,870 (935) 4,725 19,671 2017 275,264 63,150 15,250 47,900 - 15,250 107,680 2018 97,931 20,342 5,641 14,701 - 5,641 79,038 2019 100,386 8,516 2,972 5,544 - 2,972 94,840 Subtotal 2,043,791 140,142 45,377 94,765 (740) 46,117 309,893 Total Americas 6,929,077 1,005,010 549,027 455,983 9,982 539,045 1,899,649 Europe-Core













2012 20,412 1,068 1,068 - - 1,068 - 2013 20,335 699 615 84 - 615 - 2014 796,811 130,935 91,212 39,723 (1,370) 92,582 192,008 2015 419,914 50,217 24,535 25,682 (2,448) 26,983 159,131 2016 348,302 43,859 21,328 22,531 3,116 18,212 189,438 2017 246,788 33,446 10,838 22,608 2,066 8,772 155,676 2018 (6) 345,303 68,399 19,988 48,411 215 19,773 264,945 2019 291,383 24,787 8,002 16,785 - 8,002 266,870 Subtotal 2,489,248 353,410 177,586 175,824 1,579 176,007 1,228,068 Europe-Insolvency











2014 10,876 1,243 651 592 - 651 372 2015 19,236 3,026 1,355 1,671 (72) 1,427 3,213 2016 41,873 8,233 3,103 5,130 (62) 3,165 13,111 2017 38,424 6,739 1,688 5,051 - 1,688 25,256 2018 45,590 6,046 1,730 4,316 - 1,730 38,687 2019 31,569 955 386 569 - 386 30,457 Subtotal 187,568 26,242 8,913 17,329 (134) 9,047 111,096 Total Europe 2,676,816 379,652 186,499 193,153 1,445 185,054 1,339,164 Total PRA Group $ 9,605,893 $ 1,384,662 $ 735,526 $ 649,136 $ 11,427 $ 724,099 $ 3,238,813















(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various business acquisitions. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(4) Net Revenue refers to income recognized on finance receivables, net of allowance charges/(reversals).



(5) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the September 30, 2019 exchange rate.

(6) Includes a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the consolidation of a

Polish investment fund.











