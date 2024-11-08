PRA Group to Present at Upcoming November and December 2024 Investor Conferences

News provided by

PRA Group, Inc.

Nov 08, 2024, 08:30 ET

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announces today that management is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences in November and December:

Citizens JMP Securities Financial Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Conference Type: 1x1 meetings only
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Conference Type: 1x1 meetings and presentation at 9:45 a.m. E.T.
Location: Virtual

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Conference Type: 1x1 meetings and fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. E.T.
Location: The Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Florida

Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Conference
Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
Conference Type: 1x1 meetings and presentation at 10:00 a.m. E.T.
Location: Virtual
Webcast Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2_4FzI_ZSPmVoA9Soakw9w

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact PRA Group's investor relations at [email protected] or 757-431-7913.   

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected] 

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results ...
PRA Group Announces Amendment and Extension of North American and United Kingdom Credit Agreements

PRA Group Announces Amendment and Extension of North American and United Kingdom Credit Agreements

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announced today that it amended and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics