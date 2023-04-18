Praesidian Capital Announces New Analyst

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm with offices in Oklahoma City, New York, London and has announced today that Ernie McKee will be joining the team as an Analyst. Mr. McKee's responsibilities will include analysis, due diligence and executing on investments along with monitoring portfolio investments.

Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder said: "We are excited to welcome Ernie to the team. His experience and high work standards are the perfect fit for Praesidian."

Mr. McKee brings more than 5 years of experience in technical engineering and is a certified Professional Engineer. Most recently, Mr. McKee completed his MBA with a Master's in Finance from the University of Oklahoma.

