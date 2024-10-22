Praesidian Capital Announces New Hire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm with offices in Oklahoma City, New York, and London has announced today that Owen Murray has joined the team as an Associate. Mr. Murray's responsibilities will include financial analysis, due diligence, sourcing, and executing on investments along with monitoring portfolio investments.

Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder said: "We are excited to have Owen join the Praesidian team as he brings several years of deal experience and will be active on the origination side of the business as we continue to add to the Praesidian portfolio."

Mr. Murray brings more than four years of investment experience in the private markets. Most recently, Mr. Murray spent over four years at Enhanced Capital, a private equity and credit firm in New York City. Owen received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Vassar College.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, specializing in companies with $2 - $10 million of EBITDA across various industries including consumer products, business services, niche manufacturers, family entertainment and healthcare. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

