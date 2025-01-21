Praesidian Capital Announces Successful Sale of Its Advanced Testing Company to SGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City, announced the successful exit of its investment in MP Machinery and Testing, LLC ("MPM"), a leading provider of testing services for nuclear power & energy, steel & pipe, laboratory, aerospace and defense, transportation, electronics, and other industrial customers. Praesidian's exit was in concert with a sale of the business to SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company.

MPM, headquartered in State College, PA, is an industry-leading manufacturer of capital equipment and provider of testing services specializing in the nuclear sector. Praesidian acquired the company in 2021 and worked closely with the management team to leverage MPM's unique testing capabilities to expand its market share and capitalize on growing advanced testing needs. Over the last few years, MPM has become a leader in providing mission-critical testing services to the Micro-Reactor and Small Modular Reactor ("SMRs") markets as these technologies emerge as reliable solutions to address growing energy needs.

"We are proud of the value we created for all stakeholders," said Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder. "We believe MPM is well positioned for success in one of the most dynamic sectors in the market today."

"This successful exit highlights MPM's exceptional technical capabilities and our team's ability to execute on a well-defined strategy," said Tom Duffy, Partner at Praesidian. "We saw a unique opportunity to support MPM's growth in an emerging market with tremendous potential, and we are confident that the company will continue to thrive as an industry leader with SGS's support and expertise."

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, specializing in companies with $2 – $10 million of EBITDA across various industries including consumer products, business services, niche manufacturers and family entertainment. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:

Jason Drattell, Founder – [email protected], (212) 520-2620

Tom Duffy, Partner – [email protected], (212) 520-2617

Media Contact:

Linda Dignelli

[email protected]

212-520-2619

SOURCE Praesidian Capital