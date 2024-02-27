Praesidian Capital Announces Tim Clark as Operating Partner

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced the addition of Tim Clark as an Operating Partner. With over 25 years of principal investing and M&A experience, Tim brings a wealth of expertise to Praesidian's team.

"We are delighted to welcome Tim to Praesidian as our newest Operating Partner," commented Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder. "He will bring valuable experience to the team as a resource to both our existing portfolio as well as new investment opportunities."

Tim Clark added, "I am thrilled to join Praesidian and look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success. With Praesidian's extensive track record, I am excited to establish this partnership moving forward."

Since 2015, he has been Managing Director of Hall Capital, a private investment family office. Previously, Tim was Managing Director of Gridiron Capital and worked in investment banking for Morgan Stanley, Bankers Trust and Warburg Dillon Read in leveraged finance, high yield and merchant banking. Prior to banking, Tim played professional baseball in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Tim received his B.A. from the University of Missouri, where he played football and baseball, his M.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Praesidian Capital



Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:

Jason Drattell, Founder – [email protected], (212) 520-2620

Tom Duffy, Partner – [email protected], (212) 520-2617

Contact:

Linda Dignelli

[email protected]

212-520-2619

SOURCE Praesidian Capital