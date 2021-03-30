Praesidian Capital Exits $12 Million Investment in Landmark Holdings, LLC

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has successfully exited its $12 million investment in Landmark Holdings, LLC ("Landmark" or the "Company").

Landmark, headquartered in Naples, Florida is a multi-state operator of long-term acute care hospitals ("LTACHs"). The Company offers a full range of critical care services with state-of-the-art treatment capabilities to patients recovering from serious injuries and illnesses.

Praesidian Capital

Jason Drattell, Founder of Praesidian Capital, commented: "We are very pleased with the outcome of this investment and we wish all the best to Landmark as they continue to provide best-in-class service to its patients."

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control buyouts in lower middle market businesses. Praesidian also manages multiple private debt funds which include senior and subordinated debt investments to middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:

Tom Duffy, Partner – [email protected] (212) 520-2617

SOURCE Praesidian Capital

