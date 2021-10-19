Praesidian Capital Hires Analyst

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a NY based private equity firm, announced this week that Luc Gowda has joined the team as an Analyst. Gowda's responsibilities will include financial analysis, due diligence, and execution of new investments along with monitoring portfolio investments.

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner said, "We are very excited to welcome Luc to the team as we continue to grow the portfolio. His experience and analytical skills as well as his strong work ethic will make him a great fit for the Praesidian team."

Luc joins Praesidian from Kroll Bond Rating Agency where he was involved in financial analysis. His past work experience includes data analysis at Hudson Way Capital Management and financial insurance analysis at Marsh. Gowda recently received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Methodist University.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

