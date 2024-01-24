Praesidian Capital Successfully Exits Investment in Autobahn

Praesidian Capital

24 Jan, 2024, 08:32 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced the successful exit of its investment in Autobahn Holdings, LLC ("Autobahn"), an industry leading operator of indoor go-kart racing tracks, also offering axe throwing, virtual reality and other forms of family entertainment. Praesidian's exit was in concert with a sale of the business to a strategic buyer.

Autobahn, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, is a leading indoor karting company in the U.S. with eleven locations. Praesidian made an initial investment in Autobahn in 2018 which was Praesidian's second investment in the sector in the past ten years.

"This successful exit underscores Autobahn's growth and exceptional management team," commented Tom Duffy, Praesidian Partner. "The Company's commitment to providing world class experiences has not only resonated with enthusiasts but has also set a new standard in the industry. We are pleased with the result of this investment and its positive outcome for our investors."

Michael Greene, Autobahn CEO, added, "Praesidian has been an invaluable partner throughout Autobahn's growth. We are grateful for Praesidian's role in our success and are confident that Autobahn is well positioned for the future."

About Autobahn
Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Autobahn is an industry leading operator of indoor go-karting racing tracks.  Autobahn provides high speed karting, axe throwing, virtual reality and other forms of family entertainment at its locations. For more information, visit https://autobahnspeed.com/

About Praesidian Capital
Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:
Jason Drattell, Founder – [email protected], (212) 520-2620
Tom Duffy, Partner – [email protected], (212) 520-2617

Contact:
Linda Dignelli
[email protected]
212-520-2619

SOURCE Praesidian Capital

