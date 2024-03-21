Praesidian Capital Successfully Exits Investment in Biologos

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced the successful exit of its investment in Biologos Holdings, LLC ("Biologos"), a provider of sterile-filtered biological products for veterinary, pharmaceutical, and medical research applications.

Praesidian made an initial investment in Biologos in 2015 through its fifth investment fund, Praesidian Capital Bridge Fund, LP.

"We are proud to have been a part of Biologos' journey and are pleased with the successful outcome of the investment," commented Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder. "The Company's dedication to providing superior products has solidified its position as a trusted leader in its field."

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

