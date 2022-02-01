Praesidian Capital Successfully Exits Investment in Consumer Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has successfully exited its investment in House of Television Rentals, Inc. ("HOTV" or the "Company"). Praesidian's exit was in concert with a sale of the business to Arona Corporation.

HOTV, headquartered in Jamestown, New York, operates stores in Western NY and Northwestern PA that offer appliances, electronics, and furniture to customers on a "rent-to-own" basis.

Praesidian Capital

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner, commented: "During our partnership, the talented management team initiated and executed on several critical strategic initiatives. We are very pleased with the outcome of this investment and believe HOTV is well positioned for continued success."

