Praesidian Closes on Equity Investment in Action Target Inc.

News provided by

Praesidian Capital

05 Dec, 2023, 08:39 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced a strategic equity investment in Action Target Inc. ("Action Target"). Headquartered in Provo, UT, Action Target is the premier provider of premium shooting range solutions and services, holding the #1 position in commercial ranges for the industry and maintaining a universally recognized brand in commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. Praesidian previously made a debt investment in Action Target in 2016 and currently has a portfolio company in the sports and outdoor industry, Powder Valley, a leading supplier of reloading components and other outdoor products. 

"We are excited about this equity investment in Action Target," commented Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder. "Action Target is the industry leader with an exceptionally talented management team. We look forward to working closely with the Action Target team to deliver best-in-class services to the market while delivering strong returns to our investors."   

Mike Birch, Action Target CEO added, "We are thrilled to have the support and to be working again with the Praesidian team. Action Target has significant momentum going into FY 2024 and this partnership will enable our team to execute on an aggressive growth strategy as we continue to expand the business into new markets and areas around the globe."

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner added, "We are delighted to invest in Action Target and collaborate with this world-class management team. Action Target is a great addition to the Praesidian Capital equity portfolio, and we look forward to a successful outcome for the team and our investors."

About Action Target
Headquartered in Provo, UT, Action Target is the industry leading provider of premium shooting range solutions and services.  Action Target is the #1 provider of commercial ranges in the industry and is a highly recognized brand in the commercial, law enforcement and military markets. For more information, visit https://www.actiontarget.com/ 

About Praesidian Capital
Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:

Jason Drattell, Founder – [email protected], (212) 520-2620
Tom Duffy, Partner – [email protected], (212) 520-2617

Contact:
Linda Dignelli
[email protected]
212-520-2619

SOURCE Praesidian Capital

