Praesidian Makes Strategic Equity Investment in Reel Power International

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced a strategic equity investment in Reel Power International ("Reel Power"). Reel Power is a leading manufacturer of capital equipment products for material handling and control to the industrial, marine, and energy markets. Reel Power's origins date back more than 75 years, and the company is widely known for its dedication to quality products while continuously delivering new technologies to its customers.

"We are pleased to close on this investment," commented Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder. "Reel Power is a best-in-class manufacturing company, and we are excited to work closely with the Reel Power team to execute on growth initiatives. The company has built a premier brand by taking a collaborative approach in partnering with customers to provide high quality and reliable solutions, which has resulted in long-term customer relationships."

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner said, "Reel Power's ability to continuously deliver quality and innovative mission critical products to the market is truly impressive. Reel Power's value proposition is quite clear; the company's products increase the profitability of its customers by making their processes significantly more efficient and safer."

Kevin Burke, Managing Director at Praesidian added, "We are thrilled to invest in an industry leading Oklahoma based company and work with the talented team at Reel Power. The Praesidian team sees significant upside at Reel Power, and we are excited about the partnership."

About Reel Power

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Reel Power is a leading provider in the capital equipment sector, specializing in material handling and control solutions for the industrial, marine, and energy markets. Reel Power also has a manufacturing facility in Houston. The company has solidified its position in these markets, offering a range of patent-protected products including umbilical reels, drill line spoolers and customized transfer coilers. For more information, visit https://reelpower.com/.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

