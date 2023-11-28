Praesidian Makes Strategic Equity Investment in Reel Power International

News provided by

Praesidian Capital

28 Nov, 2023, 08:34 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced a strategic equity investment in Reel Power International ("Reel Power"). Reel Power is a leading manufacturer of capital equipment products for material handling and control to the industrial, marine, and energy markets. Reel Power's origins date back more than 75 years, and the company is widely known for its dedication to quality products while continuously delivering new technologies to its customers.  

"We are pleased to close on this investment," commented Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder. "Reel Power is a best-in-class manufacturing company, and we are excited to work closely with the Reel Power team to execute on growth initiatives. The company has built a premier brand by taking a collaborative approach in partnering with customers to provide high quality and reliable solutions, which has resulted in long-term customer relationships."

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner said, "Reel Power's ability to continuously deliver quality and innovative mission critical products to the market is truly impressive. Reel Power's value proposition is quite clear; the company's products increase the profitability of its customers by making their processes significantly more efficient and safer." 

Kevin Burke, Managing Director at Praesidian added, "We are thrilled to invest in an industry leading Oklahoma based company and work with the talented team at Reel Power. The Praesidian team sees significant upside at Reel Power, and we are excited about the partnership."

About Reel Power
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Reel Power is a leading provider in the capital equipment sector, specializing in material handling and control solutions for the industrial, marine, and energy markets. Reel Power also has a manufacturing facility in Houston. The company has solidified its position in these markets, offering a range of patent-protected products including umbilical reels, drill line spoolers and customized transfer coilers. For more information, visit https://reelpower.com/.

About Praesidian Capital
Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:
Jason Drattell, Founder – [email protected], (212) 520-2620
Tom Duffy, Partner – [email protected], (212) 520-2617

Media Contact:

Linda Dignelli
212-520-2619
[email protected] 

SOURCE Praesidian Capital

Also from this source

Praesidian Capital Welcomes David Blatte as Operating Partner

Praesidian Capital Welcomes David Blatte as Operating Partner

Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, announced today the addition of David...
Round 2, a Praesidian Capital Portfolio Company Hires Richard Barry, Former Toys "R" Us Executive as CEO and Matthew Lynn, Accomplished Financial Executive as CFO

Round 2, a Praesidian Capital Portfolio Company Hires Richard Barry, Former Toys "R" Us Executive as CEO and Matthew Lynn, Accomplished Financial Executive as CFO

Round 2, a leading and innovative collectibles and toy platform company and portfolio company of Praesidian Capital, is pleased to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.