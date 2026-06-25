PRAGMATIC PLAY UNLEASHES THE POWER OF ANCIENT EGYPT IN 'FURY OF ANUBIS'

GIBRALTAR, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, transports players to the heart of ancient Egypt with Fury of Anubis, an action-packed new slot release where tumbling wins and powerful multipliers combine to offer 10,000x win potential.

Set on a 6x5 grid, the title sees 8-12+ matching symbols award instant cash prizes from anywhere on the reels. Every consecutive winning tumble increases a multiplier displayed above the grid, doubling its value up to a maximum of 1,024x before resetting at the start of the next spin.

Landing 3-6 scatters triggers the bonus game with 10 free spins and a starting multiplier ranging from 8x to 64x. Before the feature begins, players can choose to gamble entry to the feature for the chance to double the awarded multiplier, potentially increasing it to as high as 256x.

In select markets, a variety of ante bets and bonus buys can enhance the action, increasing the starting multiplier up to 1,024x on each base game spin, removing the maximum multiplier limit, triggering the feature with a random minimum multiplier, and more.

Fury of Anubis is the latest blockbuster title in Pragmatic Play's award-winning slot portfolio, joining a lineup of mega releases, including Jelly Express, Fortune of Olympus, and Sweet Rush Bonanza.

Sharon McHugh, Director of Public Relations at Pragmatic Play, said:

"Ancient Egypt continues to captivate players around the world, and Fury of Anubis brings a fresh perspective through its escalating multiplier mechanic and engaging free spins feature.

"With tumbling wins, a multiplier that can soar to 1,024x and the chance to enhance bonus game rewards before play begins, Fury of Anubis delivers a thrilling experience packed with excitement from start to finish."

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product software provider to the iGaming industry and is licensed and regulated by industry governing bodies such as the Gambling Commission of Great Britain (GCGB), the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner (GGC), and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Its award-winning portfolio of slots, live casino and more is available through a single API integration in all major regulated markets, languages, and currencies.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, Pragmatic Play is owned by a private group of investors led by Veridian (Gibraltar) Limited.

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SOURCE Pragmatic Play