PRAGMATIC PLAY BRINGS LEGENDARY SLOTS IP TO LIVE CASINO WITH GATES OF OLYMPUS ROULETTE

GIBRALTAR, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, has unleashed its iconic Gates of Olympus IP into the world of live casino, fusing classic roulette with electrifying slots action to deliver a game show fit for the gods.

In Gates of Olympus Roulette, an epic fantasy setting is brought to life through striking sounds, bold visuals, and Grecian-styled presenters, with a marble-encased roulette at the heart of a temple-inspired studio.

With each spin of the wheel, the randomly selected Bonus Number and up to seven Lucky Numbers carrying 50x-250x multipliers can boost straight-up bets.

The Super Booster further amplifies win potential. Increasing the Bonus Number and a random selection of Lucky Number multipliers by 2x-10x, the feature can generate wins of up to 2,500x in the base game and 10,000x in the bonus round.

If the Bonus Number hits, a crack of thunder signals entry to the Gates of Olympus bonus game, where Zeus presides over a giant 6x5 slots grid. During the round, which starts with 15 spins, wins are awarded whenever 8-12+ matching symbols land anywhere on the reels. Multipliers of up to 500x can strike randomly on any spin or tumble, and five additional spins are awarded when three or more scatters land together.

Building on the enduring success of Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, which introduced iconic slot Sweet Bonanza to live casino audiences, Gates of Olympus Roulette highlights Pragmatic Play's ability to transform globally recognised slots brands into compelling cross-vertical experiences.

The launch of Gates of Olympus Roulette follows recent hits Money Time and Mega Roulette 3000 in Pragmatic Play's acclaimed game show portfolio.

Sharon McHugh, Director of Public Relations at Pragmatic Play, said: "Gates of Olympus Roulette is a powerful addition to our portfolio, bringing one of our most celebrated IPs into the live casino spotlight.

"The game transports players to Zeus' kingdom, surrounded by towering pillars set against a striking, occasionally thunderous night sky. From this epic studio design to the dynamic fusion of roulette and slot gameplay, the game show reflects Pragmatic Play's commitment to creating standout experiences."

Notes to editors

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product software provider to the iGaming industry and is licensed and regulated by industry governing bodies such as the Gambling Commission of Great Britain (GCGB), the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner (GGC), and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).



Its award-winning portfolio of slots, live casino, bingo, virtual sports, sportsbook, and more is available through a single API integration in all major regulated markets, languages, and currencies.



Headquartered in Gibraltar, Pragmatic Play is owned by a private group of investors led by Veridian (Gibraltar) Limited.

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SOURCE Pragmatic Play