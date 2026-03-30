Pragmatic Play Unveils New Slot Title 'Jelly Express'

GIBRALTAR, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, has pulled into the station with Jelly Express, a sugar-powered new slot where a gummy bear conductor guides a locomotive through a candy-coated countryside.

Setting off on a vibrant adventure across 6x5 reels, Jelly Express is bursting with fun-filled features designed to entertain and reward players. Matching 8-12+ symbols anywhere on the grid awards tasty base game wins of up to 50x, while candy train wilds sweeten payouts further with multipliers of up to 100x.

Momentum builds when three coin scatters land, triggering the bonus game and granting players a choice of six features. Each option serves up a different combination of free spins (up to 25) and wild multipliers (up to 100x), with players also able to pick a random mystery selection to enhance the sugary suspense.

Landing an extra scatter during the feature can randomly activate Super Free Spins, where wild multiplier values are collected by the candy train above the reels. This growing total multiplier is applied to all subsequent wins featuring a wild, unwrapping a mouthwatering win potential of up to 5,000x.

In addition to two bonus buys, players in select markets are granted greater control over their railroad adventure with three special bets. These increase the chance of arriving at free spins, guarantee wilds on every spin, or ramp up win potential with 10x minimum wild multipliers that stack during tumbles.

Jelly Express is the latest mega slot release from Pragmatic Play, following hit titles such as Sweet Rush Bonanza and Fortune of Olympus.

Sharon McHugh, Director of Public Relations at Pragmatic Play, said: "Jelly Express is on track to deliver an original gaming experience, putting players at the heart of the action with a colourful candy land setting, wild multipliers, special bets, and engaging bonus features."

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SOURCE Pragmatic Play