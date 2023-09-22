PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES 2023-2024 WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE ATTICA LOCKE

The esteemed novelist embraces the distinguished role.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie View A&M University proudly announces the appointment of Attica Locke as its 2023-2024 Writer-in-Residence for the Toni Morrison Writing Program. Locke, a distinguished American fiction author and acclaimed writer-producer for television and film, will be formally introduced on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in PVAMU's Don K. Clark Building Auditorium.

Attica Locke, PVAMU 2023-2024 Writer-in-Residence
Locke is renowned for her award-winning literary works, including "The Exile's Lament" and her critically acclaimed debut novel, "Black Water Rising." Locke, whose passion for literature was profoundly shaped by Toni Morrison's timeless novel "Beloved" expressed the transformative impact of the novel on her life in an interview this year, saying, "It broke something wide open in me, showed me that literature could do things I hadn't yet imagined." This connection between Locke and Morrison's legacy underscores the significance of her role as the Writer-in-Residence for the program.

Dr. Emma Joahanne Thomas-Smith, provost emerita, who oversees the Toni Morrison Writing Program at PVAMU, described the far-reaching impact of Locke's literary contribution. "Having Attica Locke as our 2023-2024 Toni Morrison Writing Program Writer-in-Residence is a winner for our students. She is a storyteller's storyteller and so well versed in each aspect of writing. I am especially impressed with her adaptation of fiction for television and film production."

Toni Morrison was a prolific essayist, book editor, college professor, and the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. The writing program named in her honor was established under the visionary leadership of former President Ruth J. Simmons in honor of the esteemed writer.

About the event:

Prairie View A&M University's Toni Morrison Writing Program Presents Attica Locke

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 

11 a.m. CDT

Don K. Clark Building Auditorium
Anne Preston St. Prairie View, TX 77445

www.pvamu.edu/morrisonwritingprogram 

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY, founded in 1876, is the second oldest public institution of higher education in the state of Texas and the third largest Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in the nation. Designated as an "institution of the first class" in the Texas Constitution, the enrollment exceeds 9,000 students and over 80,000 graduates. PVAMU offers academic programs through its ten colleges and schools, boasting degree options leading to bachelor's to doctoral-level degrees. A Carnegie-classified high-research (R2) University and a member of The Texas A&M University System, PVAMU is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research and service. For more information, visit www.pvamu.edu.

