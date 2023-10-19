Prasanth Gogineni, M.D., Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Internal Medicine Practice in Boca Raton, Fla

Board-Certified Physician Partners with MDVIP to Offer Comprehensive Primary Care and Preventive Medicine

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Prasanth Gogineni, M.D., F.A.C.P., has opened an MDVIP-affiliated practice in Boca Raton. A board-certified internist, Dr. Gogineni has over 20 years of experience in primary care, hospital medicine and clinical informatics. He is currently accepting patients in his practice located at 660 Glades Road near Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice size, Dr. Gogineni is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"Prevention is the cornerstone of my practice philosophy, and proactive strategies such as advanced health screenings and lifestyle assessments play a key role in detecting potential risks earlier," said Dr. Gogineni. "By providing more time during appointments, the MDVIP program allows me to delve into your health history, discuss specific concerns and create a wellness plan suited to your individual needs. This approach not only helps us address health issues more promptly, but can better promote your overall well-being."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Prasanth Gogineni, M.D., F.A.C.P.

Dr. Gogineni received his medical degree from BLDEA's Shri B.M. Patil Medical College and performed his internship at Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Shreveport in Shreveport, Louisiana. He went on to complete his residency in Internal Medicine at Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Gogineni co-founded a software company specializing in the development of smartphone-based medical apps. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, and his office is located at 660 Glades Road, Suite 140, in Boca Raton. For more information about Dr. Gogineni, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/prasanthgoginenimd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

