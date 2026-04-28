Pratt & Whitney recognized as Embraer's Best Supplier of the Year for Outstanding Collaboration

Full engine availability for Embraer E2 fleet expected by year's end

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was recognized as Embraer's 2026 Best Supplier of the Year in the "Outstanding Collaboration" category for its dedicated production and aftermarket support of the PW1900G-powered E2 aircraft.

"We remain committed to our long-standing partnership, supporting Embraer's fleet with industry-leading propulsion and focus on operational excellence," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "Pratt & Whitney continues to increase GTF™ MRO capacity and is bringing certain GTF Advantage hot section technologies into PW1900G engines to increase durability and extend time on wing."

"Embraer is navigating a period of strong market demand, consistent results and high ambition, within a global environment that calls for absolute synchronization. We believe that what defines Embraer's performance is our ability to operate as a single value chain, raising the bar on safety, quality, delivery and efficiency. Together with our suppliers, we are building the operational strength and consistency required to lead the aerospace industry, exceeding customer expectations, every single day," said Roberto Chaves, EVP of Global Procurement and Supply Chain, Embraer.

During its recent Supplier Conference, Embraer recognized its top suppliers of the year across 10 award categories. The winners were recognized for consistent execution and collaboration that have been central to Embraer's operational efficiency and strong performance in 2025 within its global supply chain.

Pratt & Whitney GTF engines power Embraer's E2 family of jets, including the E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft. The Embraer C390 Millennium is powered by V2500-E5 engines, provided by IAE International Aero Engines AG, a global partnership including Pratt & Whitney, Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines AG. In 2024, IAE won Embraer's Supplier of the Year Award in the Mechanical Systems category. Embraer aircraft have relied on a variety of Pratt & Whitney Canada engine families over the past 56 years, including the PT6A, PW100, PW500, PW600 and the APS500/2300/2600 auxiliary power units.

The collaboration also extends to maintenance, repair and overhaul operations through Embraer's subsidiary OGMA Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal S.A., which provides critical support for the growing GTF fleet in Europe.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX