Praxis Solutions Launches WealthHawk to Help Advisors Drive Organic Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic growth has become a defining competitive challenge for financial advisors and the wealth management industry. Today, Praxis Solutions has launched WealthHawk, a money-in-motion intelligence platform designed to help advisors identify which households are experiencing a moment where financial advice matters, and deliver those signals to advisors positioned to help.

WealthHawk focuses on verified wealth-formation and transition events such as inheritance, business sales, retirement, and other liquidity moments, surfacing households when financial relationships are most likely to shift. Each signal is paired with context surrounding the life event and enriched through multiple data sources, giving advisors the insight, they need to engage personally rather than prospect blindly.

"I started cold calling at Dean Witter. Thousands of dials from a cubicle, and one day a week from a Sears store. My first three meaningful accounts were an inheritance, a business sale, and a retirement. The pattern hasn't changed. Life events create a need and an opening. Today, technology allows WealthHawk to identify those moments at scale." said Bill Dwyer former President of LPL Financial and now Executive Chairman of Praxis Solutions.

The platform is built on a growing database of verified, event-driven prospects nationwide and is designed to scale as Praxis continues to add more data sources and coverage.

WealthHawk Basic is built for advisors looking to add event-driven prospects to their existing outreach systems, or for firms looking to test money-in-motion intelligence without annual commitments.

"Most prospecting tools give advisors more names. We built WealthHawk to give them better moments." Said Abbas Hasan, engaged by Praxis as Head of Product Development. He continued, "WealthHawk Basic is the entry point, event-driven intelligence without the complexity, so advisors can start identifying the right households immediately."

WealthHawk has previously earned industry recognition, including Financial Planning's Innovation Award in Lead Gen Tech, and is featured on Michael Kitces' FinTech Map in the category of advisor prospecting.

WealthHawk is available now at Praxissolutions.com/WealthHawk.

About Praxis Solutions

Praxis Solutions is a technology-enabled solutions provider for the wealth and asset management industry, helping firms redesign workflows and execute smarter using AI-driven solutions and deep industry expertise.

