Praxis Solutions Welcomes Andre Hatibi as Senior Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Solutions, an AI-driven, tech-enabled services firm serving the Wealth and Asset Management industries, announces the appointment of Andre Hatibi as Senior Vice President of Business Development. With over 20 years of experience in investment distribution to Financial Advisors, RIAs, and Institutional Investors, Mr. Hatibi is a proven leader in strategic relationship-building, capital raising, and business growth.

In his new role, Mr. Hatibi will lead efforts to expand distribution for Anchor Advisory Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Praxis and a leading provider of distribution support solutions. He will also advance tech enablement initiatives, ensuring Anchor delivers the highest quality services to clients through streamlined processes and innovative technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andre Hatibi to the Praxis team. Every customer and prospect we meet is prioritizing distribution and growth. Anchor's direct distribution capabilities combined with Praxis' technology support makes us a complete solutions provider to support those needs." said Bill Dwyer, CEO of Praxis Solutions. "Andre's deep industry knowledge and leadership will strengthen Anchor's market presence, enhance its internal capabilities, and reinforce our tech-driven approach. His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering efficient and innovative solutions for our clients."

Mr. Hatibi's career spans leadership roles at top firms including Prudential Financial, Realty Capital Securities, CION Investments, and Forum Capital Advisors. He has consistently excelled in capital-raising efforts, relationship management, and driving business growth. His expertise positions him to effectively lead distribution and tech initiatives for Praxis Solutions and Anchor Advisory Services.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Hatibi said, "I am excited to join Praxis Solutions and contribute to its mission of transforming the wealth and asset management industries through AI and advanced technology. Praxis' dedication to tailored, transformative solutions aligns with my passion for client success. I look forward to driving growth and innovation as part of this dynamic team."

Praxis Solutions, based in San Diego, CA, is a technology-enabled solutions provider transforming wealth and asset management firms. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology, Praxis helps clients improve deliverables and reduce costs. Visit www.praxissolutions.com for more information.

