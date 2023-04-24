LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd, a leading provider of cutting-edge payment technology software, is pleased to announce its partnership expansion with SoftGamings, a renowned developer of online gaming software.

Praxis Tech Announces Extended Partnership with Gaming Software Giant, SoftGamings

The collaboration between the two companies will see Praxis Tech offer some of its latest features and product enhancements; including Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT) - transforming and easing customer experience by facilitating One-Click Payments for customers. Employment of this feature significantly increases conversions and enhances customer experience for SoftGamings' operators. Simultaneously, Praxis will also be providing access to its latest decline recovery features ensuring that SoftGamings' operators can boost their revenue significantly.

Extending the partnership will enable SoftGamings' operators to benefit from Praxis' extensive arsenal of 525 pre-integrated PSP's or even step into the realm of exploring new PSP integrations which Praxis can onboard rapidly. Overall, the partnership will enable SoftGamings' operators to further their global expansion efforts and enter new markets with ease.

Praxis Tech's CEO, Amit Klatchko , said, "We're thrilled to be extending our partnership with SoftGamings, a company that shares our passion for innovation and delivering the best possible payments experience to customers. We've recently come along in leaps and bounds with regards to developing and enhancing our product. We believe that our latest technological advancements will help take SoftGamings' products to the next level and are excited to be a part of their continued growth and success."

SoftGamings' Chief of Banking and Payments, Anna Marinuka added, "We are delighted to broaden the scope of our relationship with Praxis Tech, a company at the forefront of payment technology orchestration. We're now able to offer our operators access to the Praxis 24/7 support team and even should any of our operators require assistance. Praxis' innovative solutions give our operators an even more immersive gaming experience for their customers."

She went on to elaborate that "we're going to be working closely together to integrate Praxis Tech's latest technology advancements into more of our products, offering our operators the ability to enhance their global reach and revenue."

The partnership is expected to have a significant impact on the online gaming industry, and both companies are excited about the opportunities it presents.

