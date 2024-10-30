Pre-Election Update for The Political Machine 2024 Released

Final major update to political strategy simulation updates issues and voter enthusiasm to give most accurate model yet

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment released the final major update for its political strategy/simulation game, The Political Machine 2024 today. The new version adjusts the top political issues along with voter enthusiasm as of October 2024.

"We are seeing a lot of movement on voter enthusiasm," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "The election is solidifying around a handful of key issues such as inflation, abortion and the border."

For the enthusiasm update, Stardock has attempted to simulate the effect early voting is having on turn-out and how it might affect the election.

"It's been challenging to have the game's underlying model factor in voting that occurs over multiple days," said Wardell. "But I think we are getting there.  We will see how close we are soon enough."

As for the game's much-celebrated deep-election simulation features, where AI Donald Trump runs against AI Kamala Harris in pure sim mode, the outcome remains too close to call but with a slight edge for Trump.

"The model continues to call out North Carolina as a state we should be keeping an eye on. We are still investigating why it thinks North Carolina and not Pennsylvania is the linchpin state," said Wardell.

The Political Machine 2024 is available on Steam or direct from Stardock. For more info, please visit www.politicalmachine.com.

