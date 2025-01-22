Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Now and Receive Up To $1,000 Off with Boost Mobile

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of smartphones is here. Starting today, customers can pre-order the all-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Series – S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra – with the Boost Mobile Infinite Access plan and enjoy up to $1,000 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy S25 from Boost Mobile

"Boost Mobile is excited to bring Samsung's next generation of smartphones to our customers at an unbeatable value," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "With the Infinite Access plan at just $65 per month, customers can enjoy significant savings of up to $1,000 without the need for trade-ins or additional lines."

New Ways to Get Things Done

Powered by Galaxy AI, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is designed to anticipate your needs, offering insights to help you stay one step ahead.

Start the day smarter: The Galaxy S25 delivers helpful tips based on your schedule, ensuring you're prepared before the day even begins.

The Galaxy S25 delivers helpful tips based on your schedule, ensuring you're prepared before the day even begins. Smart tips for seamless days: Whether it's a reminder to grab an umbrella before the rain starts or suggestions for navigating your commute, the Galaxy S25 gives you the information you need before you even need it.

Whether it's a reminder to grab an umbrella before the rain starts or suggestions for navigating your commute, the Galaxy S25 gives you the information you need before you even need it. Helpful tips throughout your day: From managing appointments to streamlining your to-do list, the Galaxy S25 is designed to support your schedule and keep your day running smoothly.

New Ways to Create

Powered by Galaxy AI's Photo Assist features, the Galaxy S25 Series each features a Snapdragon 3nm processor and an enhanced camera system that provides consumers with new ways to create, capture and relive life's most meaningful moments:

Galaxy S25: Featuring a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, the Galaxy S25 is perfect for everyday photography, while the 12MP selfie camera ensures vibrant, detail-rich portraits. With a 6.2" FHD+ display and a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S25 delivers a balance of portability and all-day power.

Featuring a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, the Galaxy S25 is perfect for everyday photography, while the 12MP selfie camera ensures vibrant, detail-rich portraits. With a 6.2" FHD+ display and a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S25 delivers a balance of portability and all-day power. Galaxy S25+: Offering the same advanced camera system as the S25, the S25+ adds a beautiful 6.7" QHD+ display along with 4,900mAh battery, making it ideal for multitasking, streaming video, gaming, or creating on the go.

Offering the same advanced camera system as the S25, the S25+ adds a beautiful 6.7" QHD+ display along with 4,900mAh battery, making it ideal for multitasking, streaming video, gaming, or creating on the go. Galaxy S25 Ultra: The ultimate tool for creativity, the S25 Ultra features a 200MP main camera for ultra-detailed photos, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with laser autofocus for precision shots, and a 12MP selfie camera for professional-grade portraits.

The Best Technology Deserves the Best Connection

Boost Mobile's ultra-fast 5G network ensures customers enjoy the best of the Galaxy S25 devices. To showcase its state-of-the-art network, Boost Mobile offers a new 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing new customers to try Boost's 5G network risk-free and experience its speed and reliability firsthand.

"With Boost Mobile, consumers can experience the latest smartphones on our modern 5G network that prioritizes speed and reliability – without the exorbitant costs or trade-offs of other carriers," said Lee. "The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series not only offers blazing-fast speeds on our nationwide 5G network, but this device also provides Boost subscribers access to four carrier aggregation, supercharging the speed of our already agile Boost Mobile Network."

Availability

Customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series today, with availability starting February 7 and receive up to $1,000 in savings without a trade-in when they sign up for Boost's $65/mo. Infinite Access plan.

Customers who choose to purchase the Galaxy S25 series outright for as low as $799.99, are eligible to receive one year of Boost Mobile service ON US.

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25 for unlimited 5G. Boost's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation