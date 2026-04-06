Pre-Owned Jet, Piston-Single Aircraft, and Turboprop Inventory and Asking Prices Lower Than Last Year

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftValuation. AircraftValuation is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind Value Insight Portal (VIP and VIP+). Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, VIP identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use. Effective with the January 2026 EVI release, Sandhills introduced several version enhancements and weighted adjustments. As part of this update, all historical EVI metrics were recalculated, and all future releases will include these improvements.

Market Report Details

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston-single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Inventory levels in the pre-owned jet market are trending down. In March, inventory rose 2.73% M/M and fell 8.75% YOY. The largest changes occurred in the used mid jet category, with inventory up 10.53% M/M, and the used super mid jet segment, down 12% YOY.

Asking prices dipped 1.7% M/M and 4.9% YOY in March, continuing an 11-month-long downward trend. The used large jet category showed the greatest asking price changes, down 3.23% M/M and 7.6% YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston-Single Aircraft

Pre-owned piston-single aircraft inventory levels increased 0.75% M/M in March, fell 15.2% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Asking prices were down 1.04% M/M and 0.58% YOY and are trending sideways.

Global Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels of used turboprop aircraft rose 5.08% M/M in March, fell 1.59% YOY, and are trending down.

Asking prices increased 1.61% M/M but decreased 2.43% YOY and are trending sideways.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this market are trending up, with increases of 4.67% M/M and 40% YOY in March.

Asking prices increased 0.95% M/M and 4.29% YOY and are trending sideways.

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About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global platforms, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by Value Insight Portal (VIP+), Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

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SOURCE Sandhills Global