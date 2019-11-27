Pre-sales for Trio, a new townhome community in Orange, announced by Century Communities, Inc.

Contemporary and quality-built three-story townhomes with modern amenities are now available in five floor plans ranging in size from 1,100 to 1,912 square feet. A total of 40 townhomes are now available for sale at pre-grand opening prices. Homeowners will have options to choose from 2-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and attached 2-bay garages. Residents at Trio also will have easy access to I-91, I-55 and the I-57 freeways.

Century Communities' Southern California division president Tom Hildebrandt said, "We are excited to announce pre-sales for Trio, our new townhome community in the historic and friendly city of Orange. This is a great location close to some of Southern California's best beaches, cultural and educational institutions and employment centers. At Trio, homeowners will discover a wide range of modern, well-crafted townhomes that are ideally suited for today's active lifestyles. Now is the best time to take advantage of pre-sales opportunities."

Open and welcoming floor plans are integrated into the designs of Trios' townhomes which include granite countertops and popular white thermofoil cabinets. In addition, community amenities include a dog park, two outdoor gathering places with BBQ area and firepit, and access to more recreational opportunities at iconic greenbelts.

Trio is located close to Old Towne Orange, which is one of California's most treasured landmark communities. Orange is home to historic homes, gourmet restaurants, antique shops and boutiques. The city is also home to the University of California's Irvine Medical Center, Chapman University, the nearby John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, and a series of lakes, parks and wildlife sanctuary. Trio offers easy access to California's prized beaches, Disneyland, and Angel Stadium. Residents at Trio will be served by the Orange Unified School District, which enjoys state and national distinctions.

For more details about pre-sales opportunities, the modern amenities and options available interested homebuyers are encouraged to speak with a home sales specialist by calling 949-751-9054, or visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/southern-california/orange/trio

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

