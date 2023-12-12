Pre-Winter Inspections and Maintenance Support Safe and Reliable Power for FirstEnergy's Ohio Electric Customers

Companies offer tips for customers to manage seasonal heating bills

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cold-weather months expected to produce higher electric use, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiaries Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison have completed inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in their Ohio service areas as temperatures drop this winter.

Pat Mullin, acting president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations: "Completing inspections and equipment maintenance now can help enhance system reliability to keep power flowing to customers when severe winter weather strikes. This work complements the smart grid investments made across our Ohio service area in the past three years, including the installation of new equipment and technology in dozens of communities we serve, to help prevent power outages or minimize their impact when they do occur."

In recent months, FirstEnergy field personnel have inspected substation equipment and winterized substation control buildings to ensure that crucial components of its system continue to function properly during cold weather.

Helicopter inspections have been completed on nearly 7,200 miles of high-voltage transmission lines owned by FirstEnergy transmission subsidiaries across the company's entire Ohio footprint. The inspections are designed to detect early-stage equipment issues not visible from the ground. Any potential reliability issues identified during the inspections are addressed.

On the ground, electricians inspected power lines, transformers and other electrical equipment using thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images that can reveal potential problems that aren't visible through regular visual inspections. The infrared technology can identify equipment issues such as loose connections and corrosion, for example, and utility workers are able to make repairs to prevent potential power outages.

Additionally, tree trimming around electrical equipment throughout the year also helps meet the rigors of winter operations. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical systems helps to protect against tree-related outages caused by snow, high winds and ice. FirstEnergy's tree contractors have completed trimming along 6,500 miles of power lines in Ohio this year to help prevent or minimize the impact of tree-related outages.

Lastly, company bucket trucks and other vehicles are frequently inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season. Special emphasis is placed on the condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present. Snow removal equipment is also checked.

Beyond infrastructure maintenance, FirstEnergy employees also participated in readiness exercises and drills throughout the year to test the company's restoration process used to address winter storm-related power outages. Storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in response to severe weather that has occurred over the last several years.

Cold Weather Tips for Customers

Customers can review tips to prepare in advance for severe weather, and view restoration updates if storms do cause power outages, by visiting FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at firstenergycorp.com/outages .

With the winter storm season also comes frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to keep their homes comfortable while managing their electricity bill this cold season. The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:

Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.

Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you'll benefit by adding more.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist.



Ohio Edison serves more than one million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on X, formerly known as Twitter, @OhioEdison, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison and online at ohioedison.com.

The Illuminating Company serves 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. Connect with The Illuminating Company at illuminatingcompany.com, on X @IlluminatingCo and on Facebook at facebook.com/IlluminatingCo.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on X @ToledoEdison, on Facebook at facebook.com/ToledoEdison and online at toledoedison.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers conducting inspections to enhance service reliability for FirstEnergy's utility customers are available for download on Flickr . Videos of utility personnel conducting a thermovision inspection can be found on the company's YouTube channel.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.