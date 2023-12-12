Pre-Winter Inspections and Maintenance Support Safe and Reliable Power for FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Customers

Companies offer tips for customers to manage seasonal heating bills

GREENSBURG, Pa., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) Pennsylvania utilities – Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power – are completing equipment inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers to keep them safe and comfortable during the chilly months ahead.

Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations: "Our winter preparations focus on readying our electric distribution and transmission systems to safely deliver electricity to our customers when they need it most to stay warm. By working proactively to safeguard our power infrastructure and prepare our utility vehicles and personnel, we will be better positioned to respond to the challenges presented by winter's freezing temperatures, windstorms and snowstorms."

Substation electricians inspect critical components using thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images of equipment to detect potential problems that are not visible during regular visual inspections. The infrared images show heat on a color scale, with brighter colors or "hot spots" indicating loose connections, corrosion or other problems that require repairs. Utility workers can then proactively repair substation equipment to help prevent power outages as customers crank up their heaters to combat the cold.

Some larger substations have buildings that house remote-controlled equipment that require a climate-controlled environment to function properly. Crews winterize those control buildings and ensure their heating systems are ready for the season.

Helicopter inspections are being completed on approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines located across FirstEnergy's entire Pennsylvania footprint. The inspections are designed to look for damaged wire, broken cross arms and other hardware problems invisible from the ground. Potential reliability issues identified during the inspection may then be addressed.

Tree trimming throughout the year also helps reinforce the power system ahead of the winter season by maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment and helping to protect against tree-related outages caused by the weight of ice and heavy, wet snow on branches. FirstEnergy's tree contractors have completed trimming work along about 11,000 miles of transmission and distribution power lines this year across Pennsylvania to help prevent or minimize the impact of tree-related service disruptions.

Additionally, bucket trucks and other vehicles are inspected to ensure they are safe and able to function in freezing temperatures. Special emphasis is placed on the condition of tires and air brakes, which can freeze up if moisture is present. Snow removal equipment is also checked to ensure that crews can access substations and that work areas and sidewalks at company facilities are clear and safe.

Earlier this year, FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania utilities conducted annual tabletop storm drills as another way to help ensure reliable electric service for customers. The drills are designed to prepare employees assigned to storm restoration duties and review restoration processes and storm-management tools critical to safely and quickly getting the lights back on after damage caused by severe weather.

Cold Weather Tips for Customers

Customers can review tips to prepare in advance for severe weather, and view restoration updates if storms do cause power outages, by visiting FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at firstenergycorp.com/outages .

With the winter storm season also comes frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to keep their homes comfortable while managing their electricity bill this cold season. The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:

Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.

Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you'll benefit by adding more.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist.

Met-Ed serves approximately 587,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Met Ed and on Facebook at facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on X @Penelec and on Facebook at facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

Penn Power serves more than 160,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on X @Penn_Power, on Facebook at facebook.com/PennPower, and online at pennpower.com.

West Penn Power serves approximately 737,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on X @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy's utilities' winter inspection and maintenance program are available for download on Flickr. A video of utility personnel conducting a thermovision inspection and explaining the work can be found on the company's YouTube channel.

