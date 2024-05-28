PreciseDx Announces Poster Presentation at The 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

The poster presentation features findings from PreciseDx's collaboration with the Laboratory of Pathology, Dordrecht Albert Schweitzer Hospital in the Netherlands.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx®, a leading innovator in oncology diagnostics leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for morphology-driven disease analysis, today announced its attendance and participation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. PreciseDx Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Michael J. Donovan, PhD, MD, will present the findings from the company's ongoing collaboration with the Laboratory of Pathology, Dordrecht Albert Schweitzer Hospital in the Netherlands (NTH). The poster presentation, "AI-Enabled Digital Test to Predict Disease Recurrence for Patients with Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer Demonstrates Good Performance in a MammaPrint Low Risk Cohort from the Netherlands with a Median 6-Year Follow-Up," will be presented on June 1st.

Traditional invasive breast cancer (IBC) grading remains limited due to diagnostic subjectivity. PreciseDx® has developed PreciseBreast™, a test validated to predict the risk of recurrence in early-stage breast cancer patients. The test leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), morphological features, and clinical data to provide an objective risk score. This study evaluates the performance of PreciseBreast™ as compared to MammaPrint in a cohort of patients with outcome data.

In this study, a MammaPrint cohort with a median 6-year follow-up was examined. Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E) stained images, digitized at Philips in Eindhoven, NTH, were coupled with clinical data from pathology and Netherlands cancer registries. This comprehensive dataset encompassed demographics, pathology results, MammaPrint risk classification, treatment details, and recurrence events. The validated PreciseBreast™ (PDxBr) model was then assessed on this MammaPrint cohort using key performance indicators such as AUC (area under the curve)/concordance index, NPV (negative predictive value), PPV (positive predictive value), hazards ratio (HR), sensitivity, and specificity to evaluate its efficacy.

"We initiated this collaboration with the Dordrecht Albert Schweitzer Hospital in 2022 and have since made considerable progress in further validating the efficacy of our PreciseBreast™ test and overall phenotyping platform," said Dr. Donovan. "We look forward to sharing the results of our ongoing study with our colleagues and peers at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting."

The poster presentation details can be found here:

Abstract Number : 1569

: 1569 Poster Bd # : 440

: 440 Session Title : Care Delivery/Models of Care

: Care Delivery/Models of Care Presentation Title : AI-enabled digital test to predict disease recurrence for patients with early-stage invasive breast cancer demonstrates good performance in a MammaPrint low risk cohort from the Netherlands with a median 6-year follow-up.

: AI-enabled digital test to predict disease recurrence for patients with early-stage invasive breast cancer demonstrates good performance in a MammaPrint low risk cohort from with a median 6-year follow-up. Presenter : Michael Donovan , MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CMO, PreciseDx

: , MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CMO, PreciseDx Date/Time: June 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT .

at . Location: McCormick Place in Chicago, IL , and online.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, founded in 1964, is the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer.

About PreciseDx

PreciseDx® is innovating oncology diagnostics, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for revolutionary, morphology-driven disease analysis. Combining AI with our patented Morphology Feature Array® (MFA), PreciseDx provides access to unmatched disease insights and accurate, actionable intelligence for more comprehensive decision-making throughout the cancer care continuum. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

About PreciseBreast™

PreciseBreast™ is an early-stage invasive breast cancer risk assessment, independent of Her2, hormone receptor, and nodal status. The AI-powered test collects millions of data points, analyzes, correlates, and quantifies those that are critical features of predicting breast cancer recurrence and delivers a Risk of Recurrence Score. PreciseBreast™ meets the rigorous Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) standards and It has passed the Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) Assay Validation Review by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). For more information, please contact [email protected].

About ASCO

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) is committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer. Together with the Association for Clinical Oncology, ASCO represents nearly 50,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality, equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation supports ASCO by funding groundbreaking research and education across cancer's full continuum. Learn more at www.ASCO.org, explore patient education resources at www.Cancer.Net, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

