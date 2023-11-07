PreciseDx's "Analytical Validation of a Digital Breast Cancer Test Predicting Recurrence in Early-Stage Breast Cancer" Featured in Clinical Breast Cancer

News provided by

PreciseDx

07 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

PreciseBreast assessment demonstrates ability to predict the recurrence of early-stage breast cancer within 6 years

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx®, a leading innovator in oncology diagnostics, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for revolutionary, morphology-driven, disease analysis, today announced that its analytical validation study for its PreciseBreast™ assessment has been published in the November 3, 2023 issue of Clinical Breast Cancer.

As part of the validation, PreciseDx conducted a series of first-in class analytical studies, including precision, repeatability, reproducibility, and interference to assess methodological variability on the PreciseBreast™ (PDxBR) composite risk score. Collectively, these studies demonstrated an analytical performance that accurately predicts early-stage breast cancer risk of recurrence within 6 years.

Michael J. Donovan, PhD MD Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of PreciseDx commented, "This accomplishment marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing mission to empower individuals and healthcare professionals with the latest advancements in breast cancer management. With PDxBR, clinicians will have additional precision data to support their treatment recommendations. The importance of these results is the demonstration of reliability for an assessment process that has the potential to improve accessibility and standardization to breast cancer patients around the globe and ultimately elevate the standard of care for patients."

The PreciseBreast™ Assay uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning combined with its morphology feature array® to analyze invasive breast cancer (IBC) histology images with the purpose of enhancing and improving the traditional grading approach. PreciseBreast™ is an in vitro prognostic test that predicts breast cancer recurrence for patients diagnosed with early-stage IBC. This latest study builds upon PreciseDx's earlier clinical validation study published in Breast Cancer Research (cited 2022 Dec 21, 24:93. Available from: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36539895/).

"I am tremendously proud of our team's dedication and their significant achievements to date," said Wayne Brinster, CEO of PreciseDx. "Our innovative digital assessment holds immense promise in enhancing early-stage breast cancer recurrence prediction, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes. We are determined to continue driving progress in the field of oncology and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this disease."

Notably this latest validation study shows potential for the standardization of breast cancer grading, which will allow for greater healthcare equity and the best possible treatment for all patients.

Earlier this year, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) approved the PreciseBreast™ Lab Developed Test (LDT). With this approval, PreciseDx can accept patient samples in the state of New York through its CLIA certified laboratory.

About PreciseDx® 

PreciseDx® is innovating oncology diagnostics, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for revolutionary, morphology-driven, disease analysis. Combining AI with our patented Morphology Feature Array® (MFA), PreciseDx provides access to unmatched disease insights and accurate, actionable intelligence for more comprehensive decision-making throughout the cancer care continuum. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai

About PreciseBreast™

PreciseBreast™ (PDxBR) is an early-stage invasive breast cancer risk assessment independent of Her2, hormone, and node status. The AI-Powered test collects millions of data points, analyzes, correlates, and quantifies those which are critical features of predicting breast cancer recurrence and delivers a Risk of Recurrence Score. The Test meets the rigorous Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) standards and has passed the Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) Assay Validation Review by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). For more information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE PreciseDx

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.