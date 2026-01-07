Precisely Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

New certification empowers U.S. government agencies to modernize data governance with confidence and expands Precisely's presence within the sector

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced that the Precisely Data Integrity Suite has achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Impact Level authorization and is now officially listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace . The certification from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) applies to the Suite's Data Governance Service.

With over 475 authorized service offerings listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the federal government continues to build momentum in cloud and SaaS adoption with a growing emphasis on robust and standardized security frameworks. The inclusion of Precisely among these authorized providers strengthens its position as a trusted partner to federal agencies looking to securely and efficiently modernize data governance in the cloud, with a solution that advances data integrity, transparency, and compliance across all levels of government.

Secure, Collaborative Data Governance for the Government Sector

The Data Integrity Suite provides agencies with the essential capabilities to securely access, catalog, and manage critical data. As part of the Suite, the Data Governance Service delivers a trusted environment where users can modernize their data governance initiatives and scale their data integrity journey, strengthening collaboration, visibility, and compliance across programs.

It provides a flexible, no-code framework that helps establish clear ownership, policies, and workflows, making it easier for teams to collaborate and manage data with confidence. The Data Governance Service helps:

Enable U.S. federal, state, and local agencies to confidently leverage a FedRAMP-authorized data governance solution, for secure, compliant access to trusted data in the cloud

Deliver secure, collaborative governance across technical and non-technical teams with improved visibility, accountability, data lineage, and policy management

Accelerate implementation time, helping teams speed time-to-value and achieve scale

Support mandates for trust, transparency, and compliance, and advance evidence-based policymaking with reliable, well-governed data

Modernize governance with confidence by reducing risk and advancing analytics and AI initiatives

Reduce risk and drive successful AI and modernization initiatives by ensuring the integrity, security, and accountability of data across government institutions

"Government sector organizations have long faced the challenge of managing sensitive data scattered across a complex, hybrid environment with numerous legacy and cloud-based systems," said John Guedel, Vice President of Government, Precisely. "By achieving FedRAMP authorization, Precisely is helping government agencies overcome those barriers, resulting in greater collaboration, accountability, and faster decision-making, enabling these organizations to achieve data integrity at scale."

Building on Momentum

FedRAMP authorization of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite removes procurement barriers and opens the door for wider adoption of the Data Governance Service by U.S. federal, state, and local agencies, as well as regulated industries such as defense, healthcare, energy, and financial services. This milestone also provides a strong foundation for the future as the Data Integrity Suite is enhanced with additional services.

For more information on the full breadth of Precisely Government solutions, go to https://www.precisely.com/solution/government-solutions/ .

About FedRAMP®

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a U.S. government-wide program that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud services. FedRAMP authorized solutions meet rigorous requirements to ensure the protection of federal data and systems.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

