Precisely Achieves ISO/IEC 27701 Certification, Strengthening Its Global Privacy Framework

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced its successful completion of its ISO/IEC 27701 certification. The certification includes software, support, data enrichment, professional and managed services, and strategic services from Precisely. It also applies to the company's SaaS and hosted platforms, along with all associated support, professional, managed, strategic, and ancillary functions. The ISO/IEC 27701 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Personal data remains one of the most sensitive assets for any organization, and growing stakeholder expectations demand a demonstrable commitment to privacy. ISO/IEC 27701 offers a globally recognized framework for managing risks associated with personal data—also known as personally identifiable information (PII) in widely adopted privacy regimes—supporting accountability and ongoing improvement in privacy programs.

"Achieving ISO 27701 certification is a landmark moment for our organization; it affirms that our Privacy Information Management System meets the most rigorous global benchmarks. This certification deeply embeds privacy into our governance fabric, reflecting not just compliance but a culture of stewardship and continuous improvement," said Susan Fletcher, Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel at Precisely. "We are committed to safeguarding personal data with transparency and integrity, and this milestone strengthens the trust our customers, partners, employees, and community place in us."

ISO/IEC 27701 is an information security management system standard published in August 2019 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It sets the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS) and provides guidance to support organizations in putting these requirements into practice. The standards are designed for PII controllers and processors, who are responsible and accountable for processing PII.

"Congratulations to Precisely for completing their ISO/IEC 27701 audit, a respected standard that sets a high bar for privacy," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "We appreciate working with organizations like Precisely, who value a streamlined, tech-enabled audit process. This certification demonstrates Precisely's commitment to compliance and gives customers confidence that the required safeguards are in place to protect their data."

For more details on our privacy and security practices, please visit the Precisely Trust Center .

